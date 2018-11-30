finanzen.net
23.05.2019 22:30
Semtech Joins CABA to Advance LoRa®-based Solutions in Smart Homes and Buildings

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has joined the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA), an international non-profit industry association for the advancement of smart home and building technologies. In joining the association, Semtech brings its proven LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) for Internet of Things (IoT) to CABAs extensive portfolio of smart home and building technologies.

"Our mission is to enable organizations and individuals to make smarter decisions about the integration of technology in homes and buildings, said Ronald J. Zimmer, President and CEO of CABA. "Semtechs LoRa Technology enables the simplification of deployment and acceleration to market of IoT devices. By joining CABA, Semtech will now have greater access to members of the smart home and building ecosystem for collaboration and the proliferation of LoRa-based solutions in this vertical.

An organization of over 380 companies and more than 27,000 industry professionals, CABA specializes in the design, manufacture, installation, and retailing of home and building automation products. CABA assists members to increase market share by providing relevant products and services, such as networking opportunities, multi-disciplinary partnerships and strategic alliances between CABA members and external stakeholders.

Statista predict that the smart home market will be worth approximately $40 billion in the U.S. alone by 2020. However, the IoTs economic impact on factories, retail settings, work sites, offices, and homes could total as much as $6.3 trillion by 2025. In addition to hardware in commercial, retail and industrial buildings, IoT will have a significant effect on building management software, applications, and services. Semtechs LoRa Technology is uniquely equipped to handle the challenges of smart home and building applications. LoRa-based sensors and gateways deploy quickly into buildings with minimal additional infrastructure, such as wiring. LoRa-based solutions scale by the number of devices and can connect skyscrapers and large campuses, as well as single-family homes. These devices provide the connectivity to monitor data in real time from water shut-off to outdoor control and monitoring.

"Semtechs LoRa Technology enables innovative solutions that are easy to deploy and scale by number of sensors to connect even the biggest, most challenging use cases, said Byron BeMiller, Director of Product Management for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "By joining CABA, Semtech aims to push the continued growth of LoRa Technology for the smart home and building market, making the technology more accessible to CABAs members, including government entities, utility providers, and system integrators. LoRa-based smart home and building solutions are proven, providing the data necessary for customers to experience real ROI.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA)

CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building technologies. The organization is supported by an international membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design, manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including utilities and government organizations are also members. CABAs mandate includes providing its members with networking and market research opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry standards and protocols, and leads cross-industry initiatives. More information is available at www.CABA.org/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will, "predict, "could, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

