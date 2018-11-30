Semtech Joins CABA to Advance LoRa®-based Solutions in Smart Homes and Buildings

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,
announced it has joined the Continental
Automated Buildings Association (CABA), an international non-profit
industry association for the advancement of smart home and building
technologies. In joining the association, Semtech brings its proven LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology)
for Internet of Things (IoT) to CABAs extensive portfolio of smart home
and building technologies.
"Our mission is to enable organizations and individuals to make smarter
decisions about the integration of technology in homes and buildings,
said Ronald J. Zimmer, President and CEO of CABA. "Semtechs LoRa
Technology enables the simplification of deployment and acceleration to
market of IoT devices. By joining CABA, Semtech will now have greater
access to members of the smart home and building ecosystem for
collaboration and the proliferation of LoRa-based solutions in this
vertical.
An organization of over 380 companies and more than 27,000 industry
professionals, CABA specializes in the design, manufacture,
installation, and retailing of home and building automation products.
CABA assists members to increase market share by providing relevant
products and services, such as networking opportunities,
multi-disciplinary partnerships and strategic alliances between CABA
members and external stakeholders.
Statista predict that the smart home market will be worth approximately $40
billion in the U.S. alone by 2020. However, the IoTs economic
impact on factories, retail settings, work sites, offices, and homes
could total as much as $6.3
trillion by 2025. In addition to hardware in commercial, retail and
industrial buildings, IoT will have a significant effect on building
management software, applications, and services. Semtechs LoRa
Technology is uniquely equipped to handle the challenges of smart home
and building applications. LoRa-based sensors and gateways deploy
quickly into buildings with minimal additional infrastructure, such as
wiring. LoRa-based solutions scale by the number of devices and can
connect skyscrapers and large campuses, as well as single-family homes.
These devices provide the connectivity to monitor data in real time from
water shut-off to outdoor control and monitoring.
"Semtechs LoRa Technology enables innovative solutions that are easy to
deploy and scale by number of sensors to connect even the biggest, most
challenging use cases, said Byron BeMiller, Director of Product
Management for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "By
joining CABA, Semtech aims to push the continued growth of LoRa
Technology for the smart home and building market, making the technology
more accessible to CABAs members, including government entities,
utility providers, and system integrators. LoRa-based smart home and
building solutions are proven, providing the data necessary for
customers to experience real ROI.
About Semtechs LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa
site.
About The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA)
CABA is an international not-for-profit industry association dedicated
to the advancement of connected home and intelligent building
technologies. The organization is supported by an international
membership of over 380 organizations involved in the design,
manufacture, installation and retailing of products relating to
integrated home and building technology. Public organizations, including
utilities and government organizations are also members. CABAs mandate
includes providing its members with networking and market research
opportunities. CABA also encourages the development of industry
standards and protocols, and leads cross-industry initiatives. More
information is available at www.CABA.org/
