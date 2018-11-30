finanzen.net
02.07.2019 14:00
Semtechs BlueRiver® Technology Enables New Market-Leading Solutions from YUAN®

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd. (YUAN), a leading provider of high-quality AV products for the digital home, broadcasting and surveillance markets, has integrated Semtechs BlueRiver® Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology into its new Pro AV converter and video capture card products.

Yuan integrating Semtech's BlueRiver (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtechs BlueRiver technology offers a unique set of advantages for low latency AV distribution over standard Ethernet, said Wendy Lin, Director of U.S. Sales at YUAN. "YUAN has integrated the comprehensive BlueRiver chipset and software API to create new products that, for the first time, can flexibly utilize SDVoE to capture and convert 4K signal content for any use case.

YUANs new Multi to IP Pro 4K Converter utilizes embedded BlueRiver chipsets and Semtech 12G SDI components to convert multiple video formats. The Multi to IP Pro 4K Converter is one of the first of its kind to convert to SDVoE, and supports video formats up to 4K at 60Hz with the capacity to transport and process uncompressed, low-latency, AV over convenient 10G Ethernet. The converter features display port multi-stream transport support, DVI dual link support, multi-standard support (12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI), auto source-format detection, USB interface, and RJ45 output for SDVoE. YUANs video capture card, SC710N1-L-SDVoE, relies on BlueRiver technology to manage video input and output, and is among the first of its kind to capture 4K60 video data by way of direct SDVoE input. Both new products are compatible and interoperable with other Pro AV products in the SDVoE-based ecosystem.

"The introduction of both a 12G SDI to SDVoE capable converter and an SDVoE capture card are important additions to the ecosystem, said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group. "Building a product on BlueRiver technology offers the advantages that come with interoperable technology and shared standards. YUANs new products for AV capture and conversion will help facilitate the broader adoption of SDVoE throughout the Pro AV market.

About Semtechs BlueRiver® Platform

Semtechs BlueRiver® platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

YUAN High-Tech, established in 1990 and headquartered in Taipei, is a leading force and pioneering developer in video relevant markets, including broadcasting, conference systems, digital home entertainment, live streaming, and medical and surveillance markets, etc. YUAN delivers an extensive range of high quality video/audio products with SDK and customization services for software developers and ODM customers for over 29 years. YUAN is also a design house with capability to design hardware, mechanicals, firmware, FPGA, driver and SDK to provide the best technical support for customers. YUAN provides PCIe/miniPCIe/M.2/USB video capture cards, video converters and streaming encoder series, with resolution supported up to 4K60P. For more information, visit www.yuan.com.tw.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "capacity to, "will, "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates, and SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

mehr Semtech News
