Semtechs LoRa® Devices Connect Radio Bridges Next Generation Industrial Sensors

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Radio Bridge, an industry-leading supplier of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) sensor products based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol, has released a new line of LoRa-based sensors for the industrial market. The Armored Sensor product line enables the tracking of accurate, real-time data for a variety of industrial applications including oil and gas, air quality and utility monitoring.

"The embedded LoRa devices in our sensors transmit actionable data over incredible distances at very low power levels. This in turn enables us to offer leading solutions in a competitive market, said Steve Kilts, CEO of Radio Bridge. "Semtechs LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allowed us to accelerate the development of products to market that offer the real capacity to monitor industrial applications accurately and efficiently. Not only have we identified LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol as our best choice for sensor communications, the widespread growth and adoption of the LoRaWAN ecosystem firmly establishes the protocol as a proven and leading connectivity for industrial IoT applications today.

Radio Bridges new line of outdoor and industrial grade sensors, also known as The Armored Sensor line, includes capabilities for ultrasonic tank level monitoring, thermocouples, 4-20mA current loops, battery voltage tracking, water leak detection, movement and tilt monitoring, dry contact, and air quality monitoring. The Armored Sensor line is IP67 rated, meaning sensors may be deployed outdoors or into harsh industrial environments. Industries involved in the beta-testing of the new sensor line include oil and gas, retail, hospitality, and utilities. The Armored Sensor product series supplements Radio Bridges existing indoor and smart building lines of products already available through major distributors.

Due to the modular design of The Armored Sensor series, new sensor types can be easily added for custom endpoint applications. Additionally, The Armored Sensor products are compatible with many existing industrial interfaces, allowing end customers to "LoRa-Enable existing equipment and devices.

"The benefits of integrating Semtechs LoRa devices for industrial asset management go beyond simply providing location information, as supply chain and industrial management companies look to monitor their equipments health and predict maintenance, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRaWAN-based networks are the ideal choice for smart industry, providing consistent wide area coverage for IoT applications across industrial parks and facilities. Leveraging LoRa-based sensors, managers are able to create scalable and easy to implement solutions that provide accurate, real-time insight into operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Semtechs LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications.

Radio Bridge Inc. designs and manufactures long-range wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry using emerging wireless standards such as LoRaWAN. The portfolio of sensors are all designed for very long range, low cost, and extended battery life applications. Target industries include building security and automation, smart city, medical device, and industrial automation.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment.

