finanzen.net
+++ finanzen.net vor Ort: Wir laden Sie zur World of Trading 2019 ein und schenken Ihnen einen Seminargutschein im Wert von  15,- Jetzt registrieren! +++-w-
30.10.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Semtechs LoRa® Devices Connect Radio Bridges Next Generation Industrial Sensors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Radio Bridge, an industry-leading supplier of wireless Internet of Things (IoT) sensor products based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol, has released a new line of LoRa-based sensors for the industrial market. The Armored Sensor product line enables the tracking of accurate, real-time data for a variety of industrial applications including oil and gas, air quality and utility monitoring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005369/en/

Radio Bridge and LoRa (Graphic: Business Wire)

Radio Bridge and LoRa (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The embedded LoRa devices in our sensors transmit actionable data over incredible distances at very low power levels. This in turn enables us to offer leading solutions in a competitive market, said Steve Kilts, CEO of Radio Bridge. "Semtechs LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allowed us to accelerate the development of products to market that offer the real capacity to monitor industrial applications accurately and efficiently. Not only have we identified LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol as our best choice for sensor communications, the widespread growth and adoption of the LoRaWAN ecosystem firmly establishes the protocol as a proven and leading connectivity for industrial IoT applications today.

Radio Bridges new line of outdoor and industrial grade sensors, also known as The Armored Sensor line, includes capabilities for ultrasonic tank level monitoring, thermocouples, 4-20mA current loops, battery voltage tracking, water leak detection, movement and tilt monitoring, dry contact, and air quality monitoring. The Armored Sensor line is IP67 rated, meaning sensors may be deployed outdoors or into harsh industrial environments. Industries involved in the beta-testing of the new sensor line include oil and gas, retail, hospitality, and utilities. The Armored Sensor product series supplements Radio Bridges existing indoor and smart building lines of products already available through major distributors.

Due to the modular design of The Armored Sensor series, new sensor types can be easily added for custom endpoint applications. Additionally, The Armored Sensor products are compatible with many existing industrial interfaces, allowing end customers to "LoRa-Enable existing equipment and devices.

"The benefits of integrating Semtechs LoRa devices for industrial asset management go beyond simply providing location information, as supply chain and industrial management companies look to monitor their equipments health and predict maintenance, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRaWAN-based networks are the ideal choice for smart industry, providing consistent wide area coverage for IoT applications across industrial parks and facilities. Leveraging LoRa-based sensors, managers are able to create scalable and easy to implement solutions that provide accurate, real-time insight into operational efficiency and reduce costs.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Radio Bridge

Radio Bridge Inc. designs and manufactures long-range wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry using emerging wireless standards such as LoRaWAN. The portfolio of sensors are all designed for very long range, low cost, and extended battery life applications. Target industries include building security and automation, smart city, medical device, and industrial automation. Radio Bridge is a member of the LoRa Alliance. For more information, visit www.radiobridge.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Semtech News
RSS Feed
Semtech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Semtech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Semtech News
Werbung

Inside

Eine taubenhafte Fed würde dem Dollar eins auf die Mütze geben
EuroStoxx 50  Aufwärtsdynamik flacht sich weiter ab
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der S&P 500 vor dem Zinsentscheid
HSBC: Fresenius und Beiersdorf: Comeback der defensiven Werte
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf RWE, Siemens, Vonovia
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Anleger warten auf Fed-Sitzung und US-BIP
ETF-basiert und persönlich
ING Markets: DAX - Halten 12.900 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Semtech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Semtech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation wabert in die deutschen Speckgürtel
Sich auf den Partner verlassen  das kann teuer werden
Beyond Meat ist eben kein gesundes Bioprodukt
Dieser Last-Minute-Antrag soll die Bundesbank vor der EZB schützen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Angst vor steigender Nel-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor vermindert ständig seine Wette auf fallenden Kurs bei Nel Asa
DAX: Vorerst ist Luft bis 13.200
Strategie: Mit ruhiger Hand zu riesigen Renditen - so können Anleger von langfristigen Investitionen profitieren
Kooperation mit Linde in trockenen Tüchern: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie steigt auf ein neues Allzeithoch
Die DAB Bank verlangt bald Strafzinsen von minus 0,5 Prozent - auch von Privatkunden

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas tiefer -- Deutsche Bank schreibt hohen Verlust -- Bayer sieht sich auf Kurs -- VW mit Gewinnsprung -- Warten auf Fed-Entscheid -- Klöckner & Co, Airbus, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus

FUCHS PETROLUB verzeichnet deutlichen Ergebnis- und Gewinnrückgang. Airbus übertrifft die Erwartungen. Saudischer Energieminister bestätigt zügigen Börsengang von Aramco. Niedrigere Öl- und Gaspreise bremsen Wiener OMV. Telefonica Deutschland: Breitband-Kooperation mit Tele Columbus. LG bei Smartphones weiter mit Verlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 43 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:04 Uhr
DAX etwas tiefer -- Deutsche Bank schreibt hohen Verlust -- Bayer sieht sich auf Kurs -- VW mit Gewinnsprung -- Warten auf Fed-Entscheid -- Klöckner & Co, Airbus, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:53 Uhr
VW-Aktie stark: Volkswagen verbucht deutlich höheren Gewinn
Aktie im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
FUCHS PETROLUB verzeichnet deutlichen Ergebnis- und Gewinnrückgang - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
NEL ASAA0B733
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100