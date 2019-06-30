finanzen.net
05.02.2020 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Semtechs LoRa® Devices Detect Abnormal Energy Use in Cities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that NetOP, a developer and manufacturer of low power, wide area network (LPWAN)-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has developed a new smart energy consumption monitoring solution based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. The solution, named the "Octopus, leverages LoRa devices advantages for real-time data monitoring to detect abnormal spikes in energy consumption in city substations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005639/en/

NetOP and LoRa (Graphic: Business Wire)

NetOP and LoRa (Graphic: Business Wire)

"LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide the ideal IoT platform for the next generation of smart city utilities, said Olcay Taysi, Founder of NetOP. "The platforms capabilities for consistent, accurate and real-time data monitoring allowed us to develop an application to simplify grid management. With LoRaWAN, cities can effectively detect swings in energy usage and respond to, prevent or address malfunctions, illegal activity or other hazards to the energy grid.

NetOPs LoRa-based Octopus sensors quickly and simply deploy to city substations and begin collecting energy usage data in real time. Applications analyze trends from the LoRa-collected data, and generate usage reports through artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms. These reports are immediately available for energy grid managers via a mobile device or desktop application and enable the detection and geolocation of abnormal energy usage throughout the citys electrical grid. To-date, the Octopus platform has enabled a number of successful use cases, including the prevention and swift response to electrical fires and the detection and geolocation of illegal indoor grow operations, creating safer, sustainable and more efficient cities.

"NetOPs smart utility solutions prove the value of LoRa devices for energy grids and cities on a macro level, said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Vertical Marketing for Utilities in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The proven flexibility of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allows the convergence of multiple IoT applications for smarter, simpler management. Applications leveraging LoRaWAN deliver highly effective municipal operations that, in addition to creating new efficiencies, enable a safer and more productive city.

To learn more about LoRa, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that give telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About NetOP

Offering end-to-end turnkey solutions from design to production, NetOP develops and manufactures hardware based on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors using communication technologies provided by low power, wide area networks (LPWAN), LoRa, NB-IoT, Bluetooth, CAT-M1 and GSM. The company also presents a complete hardware management platform and software development kit (SDK) for many IoT applications and use cases. There are more than 100 sensors in NetOP's portfolio and feature an innovative, patented and unique structure that combines to bring thousands of IoT devices to market. NetOP offers end-to-end smart solutions such as those for airport projects, smart cities, parking lot management, meter reading, smart building, energy monitoring and fraud detection, industrial machine monitoring and predictive maintenance, waste bin management, and custom IoT projects. With its unique engineering capability, NetOP designs and produces tailor-made IoT solutions for enterprises. For more information, visit www.netop.io.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Semtech News
RSS Feed
Semtech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Semtech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Semtech News
Werbung

Inside

752-Regel & 173-Regel: Wie aus 20 mehr als 15.000 werden
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Vontobel: Die Chance der Schweizer Aktienschätzchen - Was zeichnet Schweizer Aktien aus?
UBS Analyse: Hauptgericht Wealth Management, Beilage Investmentbanking
Tata fährt auf Teslas Spuren
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones ohne Verkaufsdruck
DZ BANK - Deutsche Bank mit Bodenbildung?
EuroStoxx 50  Bären zu schwach
Video: DAX noch im Abwärtstrend
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Semtech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Semtech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Großbritannien, das neue Eldorado für Sparer
Für neue Heizung und Dämmung gibt es jetzt so viel Geld wie noch nie
Wenn Menschen unversicherbar werden
Jetzt plant die Bundesregierung eine Umwandlungsbremse für Mietwohnungen
Jetzt plant die Bundesregierung eine Umwandlungsbremse für Mietwohnungen

News von

Bitcoin bricht aus: Wird der Kurs zum Jahresende auf 100.000 Dollar katapultiert?
Nach Mega-Fusion: Was ist die Wirecard-Aktie jetzt wirklich wert?
Wirecard-Aktie nach Höhenflug: Wie nachhaltig ist die Aufwärtsrallye wirklich?
DAX im Plus: Hoffnung auf Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Coronavirus treibt Börsen - Infineon-Aktie im Aufwind
DAX im Aufwind: Europas Börsen setzen Erholung fort - Virus-Sorgen bleiben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus

Friedrich Merz gibt seinen Aufsichtsratsjob bei Blackrock auf. Spotify steigert Nutzerzahlen kräftig - und bezahlt mit hohem Verlust. GM rutscht wegen Streik in die Verlustzone. Infineon im Quartal profitabler als geplant. Ford erleidet 1,7 Milliarden Dollar Quartalsverlust. BNP Paribas verdient im 4Q mehr - Renditeziel 2020 gesenkt. Vestas mit Rekordumsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus
Ausland
22:37 Uhr
Erwartungen übertroffen: Übergang zu 5G treibt QUALCOMM an
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:46 Uhr
Keine Amtsenthebung: Senat spricht Trump in Impeachment-Verfahren von allen Vorwürfen frei
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Siemens AG723610
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100