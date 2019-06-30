Semtechs LoRa® Devices Detect Abnormal Energy Use in Cities

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that NetOP, a developer and manufacturer of low power, wide area network (LPWAN)-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has developed a new smart energy consumption monitoring solution based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. The solution, named the "Octopus, leverages LoRa devices advantages for real-time data monitoring to detect abnormal spikes in energy consumption in city substations.

"LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide the ideal IoT platform for the next generation of smart city utilities, said Olcay Taysi, Founder of NetOP. "The platforms capabilities for consistent, accurate and real-time data monitoring allowed us to develop an application to simplify grid management. With LoRaWAN, cities can effectively detect swings in energy usage and respond to, prevent or address malfunctions, illegal activity or other hazards to the energy grid.

NetOPs LoRa-based Octopus sensors quickly and simply deploy to city substations and begin collecting energy usage data in real time. Applications analyze trends from the LoRa-collected data, and generate usage reports through artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms. These reports are immediately available for energy grid managers via a mobile device or desktop application and enable the detection and geolocation of abnormal energy usage throughout the citys electrical grid. To-date, the Octopus platform has enabled a number of successful use cases, including the prevention and swift response to electrical fires and the detection and geolocation of illegal indoor grow operations, creating safer, sustainable and more efficient cities.

"NetOPs smart utility solutions prove the value of LoRa devices for energy grids and cities on a macro level, said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Vertical Marketing for Utilities in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The proven flexibility of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allows the convergence of multiple IoT applications for smarter, simpler management. Applications leveraging LoRaWAN deliver highly effective municipal operations that, in addition to creating new efficiencies, enable a safer and more productive city.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that give telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About NetOP

Offering end-to-end turnkey solutions from design to production, NetOP develops and manufactures hardware based on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors using communication technologies provided by low power, wide area networks (LPWAN), LoRa, NB-IoT, Bluetooth, CAT-M1 and GSM. The company also presents a complete hardware management platform and software development kit (SDK) for many IoT applications and use cases. There are more than 100 sensors in NetOP's portfolio and feature an innovative, patented and unique structure that combines to bring thousands of IoT devices to market. NetOP offers end-to-end smart solutions such as those for airport projects, smart cities, parking lot management, meter reading, smart building, energy monitoring and fraud detection, industrial machine monitoring and predictive maintenance, waste bin management, and custom IoT projects. With its unique engineering capability, NetOP designs and produces tailor-made IoT solutions for enterprises. For more information, visit www.netop.io.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

