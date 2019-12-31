Semtechs LoRa® Devices Monitor Equipment Energy Use with Connected Plugs

finanzen.net
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that EasyReach Solutions (EasyReach), a technology company focused on enabling Internet of Things (IoT) applications for the retail and industrial domain, has developed a new energy and use status monitoring solution based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. The "EasyPlug leverages LoRa devices unique solution set for simple deployment, and reliable real-time data monitoring to detect changes to the usage status of appliances.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005638/en/

EasyReach's LoRa-based solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

EasyReach's LoRa-based solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

"With Semtechs LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol, EasyReach was able to create a product to enable efficient, reliable energy monitoring for a variety of applications, said Amol Vedak, Founder and Director at EasyReach. "The EasyPlug deploys in about 10 minutes and the low power capabilities of the battery powered sensor enables monitoring applications even when they are switched off.

The EasyPlug LoRa-based sensor deploys to the power supply cord of appliances in about 10 minutes and immediately begins collecting data on the appliances energy usage, on/off status and location data in real time. EasyReachs web-based platform creates reports on the collected data for user trend analysis, providing insight into the energy efficiency of their applications. Additionally, automated alerts generated by the system notify managers of changes in equipment use to prevent theft, overuse or abnormalities. Return on Investment (ROI) begins upon deployment, with applications monitoring energy consumption and reducing associated bills. EasyPlug has enabled a number of successful applications to date, including retail refrigerators, hospital X-ray machines, security cameras, computers, digital signage, and office equipment.

"Smart IoT applications leveraging LoRa devices provide customers with accessible and actionable data enabling them to reduce energy waste and monthly bills, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allow the simple deployment of flexible solutions to efficiently and reliably monitor power consumption as well as provide new operational efficiencies.

To learn more about LoRa, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About EasyReach

EasyReach aims to be one of Indias top IoT solution companies by building solutions that specifically address Indian problems while keeping the Indian context and constraints in mind. They are building IoT solutions for the retail industry that enhance productivity, track assets and improve ROI for brands and retailers. Eventually EasyReach plans on expanding their offerings to other verticals with similar needs with what they call the "EasyReach IoT platform. Currently, EasyReach is one of Indias biggest Cloud controlled digital signage providers with over 3,000 locations across the country. Visit its site to learn more: http://easyreach.co.in/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

