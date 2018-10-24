finanzen.net
Semtech Simplifies Development of Geolocation for LoRa®-based Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it is broadening access to network-generated location data and providing Cloud services to support the rapid development of location-based solutions for LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology), furthering Semtechs commitment to support the ecosystem in developing new and compelling geolocation solutions that leverage the unique combination of low power and accuracy that LoRa Technology provides.

To enable ecosystem partners to continue to invest in developing innovative solutions to the specific challenges faced by their customers, Semtech will include high-resolution timestamps in future licensed referenced designs. Semtech will also provide a simple Cloud-based service to support developers in rapidly developing location solutions with both free and paid options to support rapid prototyping and commercial deployment. Additionally, to meet the need of customers for support and service level agreements as they scale their location-enabled services, Semtech will launch a simple, easy-to-use and cost-efficient commercial geolocation service backed by support and service level agreement options to meet the needs of the growing number of commercial LoRaWAN-based deployments.

"The ability to locate assets, understand the context they are in and what is happening to them in a given moment, is in many ways the killer app in the Internet of Things (IoT), said Alistair Fulton, Vice President of Product Management of Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Semtechs LoRa Technology offers the best combination of low power consumption and accuracy of any location technology available today, and Semtech is committed to providing developers with the application building blocks, tools and services to support their goal of rapidly developing solutions to address the unique challenges faced by their customers.

To learn more about Semtechs LoRa Technology and the ecosystem, visit the website.

About Semtech LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will, "commitment to, "anticipate, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

