Semtech Simplifies Development of Geolocation for LoRa®-based Applications

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC),
a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and
advanced algorithms, announced it is broadening access to
network-generated location data and providing Cloud services to support
the rapid development of location-based solutions for LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology),
furthering Semtechs commitment to support the ecosystem in developing
new and compelling geolocation solutions that leverage the unique
combination of low power and accuracy that LoRa Technology provides.
To enable ecosystem partners to continue to invest in developing
innovative solutions to the specific challenges faced by their
customers, Semtech will include high-resolution timestamps in future
licensed referenced designs. Semtech will also provide a simple
Cloud-based service to support developers in rapidly developing location
solutions with both free and paid options to support rapid prototyping
and commercial deployment. Additionally, to meet the need of customers
for support and service level agreements as they scale their
location-enabled services, Semtech will launch a simple, easy-to-use and
cost-efficient commercial geolocation service backed by support and
service level agreement options to meet the needs of the growing number
of commercial LoRaWAN-based deployments.
"The ability to locate assets, understand the context they are in and
what is happening to them in a given moment, is in many ways the killer
app in the Internet of Things (IoT), said Alistair Fulton, Vice
President of Product Management of Semtechs Wireless and Sensing
Products Group. "Semtechs LoRa Technology offers the best combination
of low power consumption and accuracy of any location technology
available today, and Semtech is committed to providing developers with
the application building blocks, tools and services to support their
goal of rapidly developing solutions to address the unique challenges
faced by their customers.
To learn more about Semtechs LoRa Technology and the ecosystem, visit
the website.
About Semtech LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa
site and join the LoRa
Community to access free training as well as an online industry
catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT
application.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "will, "commitment to,
"anticipate, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that
describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans,
objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made
pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be
materially different from the historical results and/or from any future
results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations
annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service
marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech
Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006219/en/