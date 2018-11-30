Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,
announced that Birdz,
a subsidiary of Nova
Veolia and a global leader in optimized resource management, is
continuing its use of LoRa®
devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology)
for future deployments of its smart meters.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005891/en/
LoRa and Birdz. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Semtechs LoRa Technology is perfectly suited for smart water metering
solutions due to its deep indoor and long range performance and low
power consumption, said Xavier Mathieu, CEO at Birdz. "LoRa-based
metering sensors can be deployed into existing infrastructure either
outdoors or indoors and offer strong connectivity in dense city
settings. Birdz offers the ability to integrate Internet of Things (IoT)
services and devices in the network, such as water leak detectors, fire
hydrant monitors and water quality probes. By utilizing LoRaWAN®-based
networks, we will provide better coverage and grow existing networks to
connect even more devices to meet our customers needs.
Birdzs smart metering solutions provide long-range connectivity and
report usage data. Utility companies utilize the data to improve
operational efficiency and customer service. Birdz has announced it
expects to deploy over three
million LoRa-enabled smart water meters across France by the next decade.
In 2015, Eau du Grand Lyon (France) implemented a smart water network
using Birdzs smart water sensors (meters and noise correlators)
integrated with LoRa Technology. The new water management approach
generated significant benefits at Eau du Grand Lyon:
-
Identification, geolocation and fasten repairment of 1,200 new water
leaks in the distribution network
-
1 million m3 of water saved annually in production due to
improved performance of the distribution network
-
Overall 8% increase of water network efficiency in four years, from
77% in 2014 to 85.2% in 2018
"Smart metering is one of LoRa Technologys most successful vertical
markets due to its long range, low power capabilities. Implementing a
smart metering infrastructure with LoRa Technology allows utility
companies to collect data faster and more efficiently, streamlining the
deployment of smarter, more sustainable solutions, said Rémi Demerlé,
Director of Utilities Market in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products
Group.
Birdz will be presenting at the LoRa Alliance® LoRaWAN Live and Market
Place and displaying their utility demo. Click here
to learn more.
About Semtechs LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a
widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom
companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set
necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways,
sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based
on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and
Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing
IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more
about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa
site.
About Birdz
Born from the merger of Homerider Systems and m2ocity, and a wholly
owned subsidiary of Nova Veolia, Birdz, a pioneer in remote water meter
reading, deploys its unique expertise at the service of the Smart City.
A major player in IoT, Birdz offers a very large ecosystem of solutions
to manage the city's utilities and preserve the quality of the urban
environment: water, energies, temperature, pollution, noise, etc., to
control the entire value chain, from sensor design to the useful
valuation of millions of data collected. For more information, visit www.birdz.com/.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "expects, "will,
"designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe
Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or
goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the
Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the
actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from
the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors
are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly
reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or
service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005891/en/