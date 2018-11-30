Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Birdz, a subsidiary of Nova Veolia and a global leader in optimized resource management, is continuing its use of LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) for future deployments of its smart meters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005891/en/

LoRa and Birdz. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtechs LoRa Technology is perfectly suited for smart water metering solutions due to its deep indoor and long range performance and low power consumption, said Xavier Mathieu, CEO at Birdz. "LoRa-based metering sensors can be deployed into existing infrastructure either outdoors or indoors and offer strong connectivity in dense city settings. Birdz offers the ability to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) services and devices in the network, such as water leak detectors, fire hydrant monitors and water quality probes. By utilizing LoRaWAN®-based networks, we will provide better coverage and grow existing networks to connect even more devices to meet our customers needs.

Birdzs smart metering solutions provide long-range connectivity and report usage data. Utility companies utilize the data to improve operational efficiency and customer service. Birdz has announced it expects to deploy over three million LoRa-enabled smart water meters across France by the next decade.

In 2015, Eau du Grand Lyon (France) implemented a smart water network using Birdzs smart water sensors (meters and noise correlators) integrated with LoRa Technology. The new water management approach generated significant benefits at Eau du Grand Lyon:

Identification, geolocation and fasten repairment of 1,200 new water leaks in the distribution network

1 million m 3 of water saved annually in production due to improved performance of the distribution network

of water saved annually in production due to improved performance of the distribution network Overall 8% increase of water network efficiency in four years, from 77% in 2014 to 85.2% in 2018

"Smart metering is one of LoRa Technologys most successful vertical markets due to its long range, low power capabilities. Implementing a smart metering infrastructure with LoRa Technology allows utility companies to collect data faster and more efficiently, streamlining the deployment of smarter, more sustainable solutions, said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Utilities Market in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

Birdz will be presenting at the LoRa Alliance® LoRaWAN Live and Market Place and displaying their utility demo. Click here to learn more.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtechs LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Birdz

Born from the merger of Homerider Systems and m2ocity, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Veolia, Birdz, a pioneer in remote water meter reading, deploys its unique expertise at the service of the Smart City. A major player in IoT, Birdz offers a very large ecosystem of solutions to manage the city's utilities and preserve the quality of the urban environment: water, energies, temperature, pollution, noise, etc., to control the entire value chain, from sensor design to the useful valuation of millions of data collected. For more information, visit www.birdz.com/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "expects, "will, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005891/en/