Semtech Welcomes New Members to Its Board of Directors

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high
performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced
algorithms, today announced that Semtech has increased the size of its
board of directors to 10 members and has appointed each of Rodolpho
Cardenuto and Saar Gillai as a member of the board of directors to fill
the vacancies made available as a result of the increase in number of
directors.
Rodolpho Cardenuto
Since 2014, Mr. Cardenuto has been the President of SAPs Global Partner
Operations (GPO) organization. Mr. Cardenuto joined SAP in 2008 as
President of SAP Latin America and the Caribbean, and also served as
President of SAP Americas in 2013. Mr. Cardenuto has more than 25 years
of experience in the technology industry, spending over 15 years at
Hewlett-Packard in leadership roles including sales management in Brazil
and leading the small and midsize enterprise (SME) business for the
Latin America region.
Mr. Cardenuto received a degree in Electronic Engineering from the
Faculdade De Engenharia Industrial in Sao Paulo, Brazil; a Master of
Business Administration, Finance from the Business School de Sao Paulo;
as well as an Executive Master of Business Administration, International
Business from the University of Toronto.
Saar Gillai
Mr. Gillai is also an accomplished business leader with senior executive
and board experience in both startups and public companies and has over
20 years of experience in the technology industry. He is currently the
Chief Executive Officer at Teridion, a Cloud-based networking company.
Prior to joining Teridion, he was the Senior Vice President and General
Manager of Hewlett Packard Enterprises Communications Solutions
Business from October 2014 until October 2016. Previously he was SVP/GM
and Chief Operating Officer of HP Cloud. Mr. Gillai joined HP via the
acquisition of 3Com, where he was SVP of Worldwide Products and
Solutions. Mr. Gillai also currently serves as an independent board
member of SpaceIQ, a private company and Xilinx (Nasdaq: XLNX).
Mohan Maheswaran, Semtechs President and Chief Executive Officer
stated, "We are delighted to welcome Rodolpho and Saar to Semtechs
board. As our strategy evolves and now encompasses deeper interactions
with System Integrators and Cloud Service Providers, it is important
that our Boards knowledge and capabilities also evolve in a synergistic
fashion. Both Rodolpho and Saar bring unique industry perspectives that
will enhance our ability to make good strategic choices in the
Enterprise Computing, Mobile and IoT markets.
Mr. Cardenuto also was appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee
of Semtechs board of directors, while Mr. Gillai was appointed to serve
on the Audit Committee.
