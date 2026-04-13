Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion Holding AG: Investor Day to highlight growth areas, technology positioning and return on capital



14-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Media release 14.04.2026, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Sensirion’s Investor Day to highlight targeted growth areas, technology positioning and return on capital At its Investor Day event today, April 14, 2026, Sensirion will offer in-depth insights into its strategy, its priority growth areas and its long-term approach to value creation and capital allocation. Wer­bung Wer­bung Sensirion has positioned itself as a leading global sensor manufacturer with a fully integrated technology portfolio for the precise measurement of minuscule gas volumes—from high-volume applications to highly sensitive gas analysis. Building on its leading position in environment and flow sensor technology, Sensirion is pursuing a strategic focus on smart gas sensing—a rapidly growing market worth billions, driven by structural megatrends such as regulation, climate protection and health. Against this backdrop, the high-tech company is focusing its efforts on three high-growth areas: the detection of leaks of critical gases to improve safety and ensure regulatory compliance; advanced medical sensor solutions for health monitoring, breath gas analysis and diagnostics; and Industrial gas analytics using sophisticated gas detection technologies. At the same time, Sensirion is systematically strengthening its resilience throughout the value chain. Over the next few years, Sensirion’s solutions will address more than 10 strategic growth areas with broad diversification across all four end markets. On Investor Day, Sensirion will highlight four growth hotspots in the fields of medical technology, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), automotive and connected solutions. Each of these focus areas targets attractive, growing segments with significant structural potential for growth and value creation. In the interest of transparency and capital market efficiency, Sensirion is disclosing its return on invested capital (ROIC) for the first time. The average ROIC since the IPO has been around 17%, underscoring the company’s consistent value creation and disciplined capital allocation. Wer­bung Wer­bung Medium-term outlook confirmed Based on these specific growth areas, Sensirion is confirming its medium-term guidance: assuming constant foreign exchange rates, the company continues to expect average annual revenue growth in the low- to mid-teens over the next four to six years and an average EBITDA margin in the mid- to high-teens. Investor Day and documentation The event starts at 10:00 am CEST at the headquarters in Stäfa and will be streamed remotely at the same time: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5505523454330999893?source=pr The Investor Day presentation will be available on April 14, 2026, from around 6:30 am CEST at https://sensirion.com/company/investor-relations. Financial calendar May 11, 2026: Annual General Meeting August 19, 2026: Publication of the 2026 half-year report Contact: Lars Dünnhaupt Director Investor Relations Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 E-mail: lars.duennhaupt@sensirion.com

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About Sensirion Holding AG Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5), gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors as well as gas leakage sensors. An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com. Disclaimer Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as “believe”, “assume”, “expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changing market conditions, competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the costs of complying with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the markets in which Sensirion operates and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures. This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.

