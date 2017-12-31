Seoul Semiconductor Supplies Optimal LEDs SunLike to Large Scale Applications of Lumitronix in Germany

finanzen.net
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a market leader in LED (light emitting diode) design and manufacturing, supplied the innovative LEDs "SunLike to Lumitronix, the LED specialist located in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005626/en/

The Modules with SunLike LEDs. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Modules with SunLike LEDs. (Photo: Business Wire)

In cooperation with Seoul Semiconductor, Lumitronix has also developed three optimal SunLike modules to provide customers with a standardized solution and expand its adoption in the lighting market.

Two of the LED modules comply with the standard of Zhaga, a global association of lighting companies, for Book 7 L56W2 and Book 7 L28W2 and enable easy replacement in various industrial applications. The modules named LinearZ are available in one feet and two feet length. The model LinearZ 280-26 measures 280 mm and is equipped with 26 SunLike LEDs and has a light output of up to 700 lm. The module LinearZ 560-52, which contains 52 SunLike LEDs, is twice as long, namely 560 mm and features a light output of up to 1400 lm. Both modules can be connected without soldering and do not require any additional cooling. The LinearZ SunLike modules can be purchased in all available colour temperatures.

The third product is called LumiFlex 700 Professional SunLike. It provides infinite flexibility to luminaire manufacturers with adaptable material. The flexible strip measures 5 m in length and is equipped with 700 SunLike LEDs and has a light output of up to 1798 lm per m. In addition, the LED module can be split every 50 mm. The built-in linear control ensures constant brightness over the entire length. Double-sided, heat-conducting adhesive tape makes installation very easy and additional cooling is not necessary. The high-quality Seoul binning also ensures a uniform white light. The LumiFlex Professional Sunlike LED strip is available in all colour temperatures.

SunLike is an advanced light source that combines the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor and TRI-R technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being as its original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. It is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. It lowers blue light peak similar to sunlight spectrum and helps ease eye strain, maintain stable human circadian rhythms, and enhance the color clarity of objects. Seoul Semiconductors SunLike Series LEDs have been adopted by global lighting brands in Korea, US, China and Japan as well as Europe that manufacture home lightings, smart desk stands and lamps, high-end lightings for museums, hotels, offices and the cosmetic sector.

# # #

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike  delivering the worlds best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP  a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series  the worlds smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. To learn more, visit www.seoulsemicon.com.

About Lumitronix

Lumitronix has been one of the leading specialists for LEDs and LED products for many years. As a competent partner for the industry, Lumitronix has a broad range of application knowledge from numerous industries. The Swabian company based in Hechingen is also ISO 9001 certified and is the official distributor of many market-leading electronic manufacturers. Lumitronix is not only engaged in the distribution of LED products, but also develops and manufactures in-house according to customer-specific requirements. Quality Made in Germany. To learn more, visit www.lumitronix.com.

