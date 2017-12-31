Seoul Semiconductor Supplies Optimal LEDs SunLike to Large Scale Applications of Lumitronix in Germany

Seoul
Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a market leader in LED
(light emitting diode) design and manufacturing, supplied the innovative
LEDs "SunLike to Lumitronix, the LED specialist located in
Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005626/en/
The Modules with SunLike LEDs. (Photo: Business Wire)
In cooperation with Seoul Semiconductor, Lumitronix has also developed
three optimal SunLike modules to provide customers with a standardized
solution and expand its adoption in the lighting market.
Two of the LED modules comply with the standard of Zhaga, a global
association of lighting companies, for Book 7 L56W2 and Book 7 L28W2 and
enable easy replacement in various industrial applications. The modules
named LinearZ are available in one feet and two feet length. The model
LinearZ 280-26 measures 280 mm and is equipped with 26 SunLike LEDs and
has a light output of up to 700 lm. The module LinearZ 560-52, which
contains 52 SunLike LEDs, is twice as long, namely 560 mm and features a
light output of up to 1400 lm. Both modules can be connected without
soldering and do not require any additional cooling. The LinearZ SunLike
modules can be purchased in all available colour temperatures.
The third product is called LumiFlex 700 Professional SunLike. It
provides infinite flexibility to luminaire manufacturers with adaptable
material. The flexible strip measures 5 m in length and is equipped with
700 SunLike LEDs and has a light output of up to 1798 lm per m. In
addition, the LED module can be split every 50 mm. The built-in linear
control ensures constant brightness over the entire length.
Double-sided, heat-conducting adhesive tape makes installation very easy
and additional cooling is not necessary. The high-quality Seoul binning
also ensures a uniform white light. The LumiFlex Professional Sunlike
LED strip is available in all colour temperatures.
SunLike
is an advanced light source that combines the latest optical and
compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor and TRI-R
technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the
definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being as its
original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same
company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. It
is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. It lowers
blue light peak similar to sunlight spectrum and helps ease eye strain,
maintain stable human circadian rhythms, and enhance the color clarity
of objects. Seoul Semiconductors SunLike Series LEDs have been adopted
by global lighting brands in Korea, US, China and Japan as well as
Europe that manufacture home lightings, smart desk stands and lamps,
high-end lightings for museums, hotels, offices and the cosmetic sector.
# # #
About Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes
(LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and
backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally,
Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range
of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as
SunLike delivering the worlds best light quality in a next-generation
LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms;
WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market
leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level,
providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series
the worlds smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first
high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all
AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication,
as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product
based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the
output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display
which delivers more than 90% NTSC. To learn more, visit www.seoulsemicon.com.
About Lumitronix
Lumitronix has been one of the leading specialists for LEDs and LED
products for many years. As a competent partner for the industry,
Lumitronix has a broad range of application knowledge from numerous
industries. The Swabian company based in Hechingen is also ISO 9001
certified and is the official distributor of many market-leading
electronic manufacturers. Lumitronix is not only engaged in the
distribution of LED products, but also develops and manufactures
in-house according to customer-specific requirements. Quality Made in
Germany. To learn more, visit www.lumitronix.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005626/en/