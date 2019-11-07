Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of LTE for IoT chips and modules, and Seong Ji Industrial Co. Ltd., South Korean manufacturer of electrical equipment and components, announced that Seong Jis LTM600 LTE Cat M1/NB1 module, based on Sequans Monarch chip, has been certified by LGU+, one of Koreas leading mobile operators. The certification by LGU+ marks the first approval of Sequans Monarch technology by a Korean operator, following approvals received by operators in other countries, including USA, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

"We are pleased that our LTM600 module based on Sequans Monarch has achieved operator-certified status in Korea, said KM Yoo, director of sales, Seong Ji. "The module has all the necessary features to build advanced LTE IoT devices, and device makers wanting to launch devices in Korea now have one of the most cost-and-power-efficient solutions in the world.

Seong Jis LTM600 module comprises Sequans Monarch chip and other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU RF front-end supporting LGU+ LTE bands 1, 5, and 7, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package (20 x 21 x 1.5 mm) that can cost-effectively support numerous IoT application types. Sequans Monarch technology provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes necessary to extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. The module also includes Sequans proprietary Dynamic Power Management and eco-Paging technologies, enabling industry-leading, rock bottom power consumption of 1 micro amp and eDRX power consumption in the tens of micro amps.

"Korea is a leader in Asia with a high and fast-growing number of IoT connected devices, and we are excited to see our Monarch technology now available in Korea via Seong Jis LTM600 module, said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "The approved module will help to spur new device development in Korea and shorten their time to market, and we look forward to seeing many new IoT applications come to life in Korea.

Seong Jis LTM600 module is pin-to-pin compatible with Sequans Q-series modules, including Monarch GM01Q (LTE-M/NB-IoT) and Monarch NB01Q (NB-IoT only); Sequans customers will be able to swap in the newly certified Seong Ji module in existing devices to enable operation on the LGU+ network in Korea.

About Seong Ji Industrial Co. Ltd.

Seong Ji Industrial Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is a manufacturer of electrical products and components. Seong Ji established an IoT division in 2019 through the acquisition of the IoT Business Unit of Wisol, a leading global manufacturer of RF solutions, including SAW filter components and short-range and LPWA wireless connectivity modules for the IoT market.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

