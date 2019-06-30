finanzen.net
23.01.2020
Sequans Monarch Platform Receives LTE-M Certification from Deutsche Telekom

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch chip and a Monarch-based module, GM01Q, have been certified for LTE-M by Deutsche Telekom, one of the worlds leading integrated telecommunications providers. The certification means that IoT devices built using Monarch or the Monarch GM01Q module will interoperate with Deutsche Telekoms networks and can be used to enable LTE-M low power, wide area devices such as tracking, sensing, and monitoring devices in numerous industries including energy, smart home, smart city, agriculture, and transportation.

"Being certified by Deutsche Telekom is very important to our customers building LTE-M devices for Europe, and we are pleased to have the stamp of approval from Deutsche Telekom for our Monarch platform, said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Monarch is now certified by many carriers worldwide and our customers will benefit from this proven maturity as they build low power IoT devices for global use. Also the certification of our Monarch GM01Q module, which includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and a Single-SKU RF front end, further accelerates the time to market for new IoT devices.

"Deutsche Telekom is pleased to certify Sequans Monarch technology and make it available to our IoT customers, said Wayne Gilbert, Head of IoT Integration and Validation at Deutsche Telekom. "Jointly with Sequans and our other partners, we are committed to offering world-class connectivity modules that are tested and certified for use on our networks. By using Deutsche Telekom certified modules, such as the Monarch GM01Q, customers are assured that their IoT devices will interoperate with our networks and deliver the performance needed to ensure a successful business case.

Sequans Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch supports advanced features, including proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years that allow Sequans Monarch GM01Q to be an all-in-one, single-mode LTE-M module with worldwide deployment and roaming capability. Monarch GM01Q is compatible with any host running Linux or Windows, and a wide range of embedded and real-time operating systems. Monarch and Monarch-based modules are certified all over the world, including USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Forward Looking Statements

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

more Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News
01.08.2018 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy Needham & Company, LLC
14.02.2018 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
05.10.2017 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy The Benchmark Company
05.10.2017 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy Needham & Company, LLC
22.05.2017 Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) Buy The Benchmark Company
