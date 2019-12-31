finanzen.net
09.04.2020

Serverius deploys ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex for 1200G transport

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Serverius, one of the Netherlands largest data center service suppliers, is leveraging its FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to massively increase the capacity of its deployed infrastructure. By utilizing the industrys most comprehensive and scalable solution, Serverius is answering fierce growth in demand for its connectivity, colocation and data security services. With its ultra-flexible bandwidth modulation, TeraFlex enables Serverius to harness previously unused spectrum, unlocking new value in its existing fiber network. The highly compact 1RU platform optimizes all optical paths and ensures the lowest cost per bit for all fiber links. By enabling super-channels of up to 1200Gbit/s and a total capacity of 7.2Tbit/s, TeraFlex empowers Serverius to provide Dutch and international enterprises with a new level of capacity and throughput.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005014/en/

ADVA's TeraFlex technology is helping Serverius massively increase its network capacity (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA's TeraFlex technology is helping Serverius massively increase its network capacity

"By harnessing the very latest innovation, were bringing a new level of bandwidth capacity and service quality to businesses throughout the Netherlands and beyond. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is key to our mission of providing world-class data center connectivity. And, with its space- and power-efficiency, it also ensures that our services remain highly affordable today and sustainable for the future, said Sergey Petukhin, head of connectivity infrastructure, Serverius. "This deployment unlocks the full potential of our network. Now we can meet rapidly rising data demand and be sure that our infrastructure is ready to scale when our clients need even more capacity. Whats more, the openness and programmability of TeraFlex mean that were free to harness the benefits of tomorrows innovation without being tied to any one vendor.

Serverius new solution is built on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex, which uses software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities to support 1200Gbit/s streams. By retrieving optical channel conditions via network telemetry, the platform determines the best possible capacity and spectral efficiency for each light path. This enables Serverius to exploit untapped capacity in its existing infrastructure without the cost of a complete system upgrade. Each 1RU terminal can also support up to three cards, providing easy access to capacity up to 7.2Tbit/s. Whats more, Serverius is also harnessing ADVAs MicroMuxQSFP28 plug, which converts 100GbE client ports into ten 10GbE ports, further reducing cost, rack space and operational complexity. Cloud solution specialists Exclusive Networks also played a key role in deploying the technology.

"Serverius has a clear vision of what businesses need and a bold strategy for delivering it. By leveraging our most advanced technologies to massively increase the capacity of its fiber plant, the Netherlands fastest-growing cloud connectivity provider is offering its customers a vital competitive edge. With our TeraFlex, Serverius has the power to flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help businesses achieve their full potential, commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "The strong and long-lasting relationship we have with the Serverius team was also crucial to the success of this project. By working closely with their people, weve been able to ensure that the new solution meets all of their particular needs while maximizing the value of their deployed infrastructure.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

