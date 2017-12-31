20.08.2018 19:07
Bewerten
(0)

ServiceMaster Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named David Dart as chief human resources officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005496/en/

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and co ...

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named David Dart as chief human resources officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our people are our true differentiators and having a strong HR function is a critical part of our business transformation. David is a highly accomplished HR leader with invaluable experience in driving change and providing business partnership, said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive officer. "He is visionary and engaging, with a global track-record of growth, and we are excited to have him join our journey.

Dart joins ServiceMaster from Veritas Technologies, a global enterprise software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, where he was senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Previously, Dart was the vice president of human resources for the specialty materials division of Celanese, a $3B revenue business unit, where he led the development and deployment of the companys global strategy as well as the implementation of new performance indicators designed to increase revenue and profit through talent development and behavior change.

Earlier in his career he was vice president of human resources at Ecolab, where he was responsible for global talent management, compensation management, and culture and inclusion efforts across key functions within the company. There he launched global culture transformation and alignment initiatives across 20+ divisions. Dart also served in both U.S. and global HR leadership positions at Bissell, ConAgra Foods and Amgen.

A former logistics officer in the U.S. Navy, David has both a B.A. in biophysics and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

"I would also like to thank Susan Hunsberger for five excellent years as our HR leader, and for working alongside me with our Terminix transition and the approaching spin-off of American Home Shield, added Varty. "Susan will continue to provide her support until we finalize the spin after which she would like to spend time with her family.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The companys portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (residential termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.07.18
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.04.18
BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Board Expanded And Appointed William Cobb As Member (Reuters Business)
26.02.18
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ServiceMaster Global News
RSS Feed
ServiceMaster Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.07.2018ServiceMaster Global BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.07.2018ServiceMaster Global BuyGabelli & Co
01.11.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2016ServiceMaster Global NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
24.07.2018ServiceMaster Global BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.07.2018ServiceMaster Global BuyGabelli & Co
27.01.2016ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.12.2015ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2016ServiceMaster Global NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.08.2015ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2015ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ServiceMaster Global News

29.07.18Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere ServiceMaster Global News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Gold: Erholung steht kurz bevor
Neu an der Börse: Anleger setzen auf diese Tech-Aktie, um den nächsten großen Trend nicht zu verpassen!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Bayer  Langfristiges Verkaufssignal aktiv
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Erholung im MDAX erreicht alte Abrisskante
Scalable Capital: Mehr Risiko bedeutet nicht automatisch mehr Rendite
ING Markets: DAX - 12.300 Punkte im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ServiceMaster Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ServiceMaster Global Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?
Nur ein Problem trübt Griechenlands neue Euphorie
Mit dem Krypto-Trick wagt Venezuela ein Jahrhundert-Experiment
Türkei-Krise weckt böse Erinnerungen an 1997
Jetzt schlägt die EZB-Politik voll auf die Ersparnisse der Deutschen durch

News von

Alibaba-Aktie vor Zahlen: Warum der Titel gefährdet ist
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
iShares ETF Global Water: Wie Anleger auf den blauen Rohstoff setzen
Goldpreis: So pessimistisch waren die Profis zuletzt im Jahr 2001

News von

Rewe und Aral stellen nach vielen Jahren eine weit verbreitete Zahlungsmethode ein
Superdry-Gründer spendet eine Million Pfund für ein zweites Brexit-Referendum
Warren Buffett setzt jetzt vor allem auf eine Aktie, die er noch vor wenigen Jahren verschmäht hat
Ein DAX-Aufstieg würde Wirecard vor große Herausforderungen stellen, sagt ein Finanzexperte
SpaceX ließ Menschen erstmals ins Innere seiner Kapseln für die Nasa-Astronauten - so sehen sie aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow mit Gewinnen - Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus

Analystenempfehlung treibt Nike-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Sixt-Aktie steigt auf Allzeithoch. FBI will angeblich Facebook zur Entschlüsselung des Messenger zwingen. Pepsi will Sodastream übernehmen. Weidmann sieht EZB auf Kurs zu einer weniger lockeren Geldpolitik. Rocket Internet verliert Finanzchef Peter Kimpel. Venezuela streicht bei Preisen fünf Nullen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:29 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow mit Gewinnen - Bayer-Aktie erobert DAX-Spitze -- Linde-Praxair-Deal unter Auflagen genehmigt -- VW, Allianz, Wirecard, Tesla, Nike im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Ausland
19:38 Uhr
EZB belegt Credit Agricole mit Geldbuße über 4,3 Millionen Euro
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Netflix Inc.552484
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TwitterA1W6XZ
Amazon906866
GoProA1XE7G