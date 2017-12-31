ServiceMaster appoints Rex Tibbens as president and chief executive officer of American Home Shield. ...

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced the
appointment of Rex Tibbens as American Home Shield (AHS) president and
chief executive officer, effective May 15, 2018. ServiceMasters
previously announced spin-off of American Home Shield is on track for a
third quarter execution, at which time Tibbens will continue to lead the
brand.
"American Home Shield is receiving a world-class leader who will
position the company for success post-spin and beyond, said Nik Varty,
ServiceMaster chief executive officer. "Rex is a recognized and
versatile leader with a tremendous track-record of growth, building
strong cultures and delivering significant shareholder value. I also
want to personally thank Steve Hochhauser, who as interim president has
expertly poised American Home Shield for its next great chapter.
Tibbens is a former chief operating officer of Lyft, an on-demand
transportation company based in San Francisco, Calif. While at Lyft,
Tibbens worked to expand the service to every state and launched crucial
strategic initiatives, including their Nashville support center and
Express Drive, a program that allowed potential employees to rent
vehicles so they could provide service in select cities. Previously,
Tibbens served as a vice president at Amazon, where he led the technical
and product development of Prime Now, Amazons one-hour delivery
service. Before Amazon, he spent twelve years at Dell, serving in a
variety of operations and logistics roles, including executive director
of Global Services.
Tibbens is a graduate from the University of Kentucky, with a bachelors
degree in finance. He earned his MBA from the Case Western Reserve
University.
Tibbens said that hes excited to lead American Home Shield on the next
steps in its growth journey, including focusing on its distinct
investment identity and unique market-leading position.
"Im thrilled to join the team of 1,800 employees and 45,000 home
service technicians that provide convenient, reliable and expert service
to customers around the country, said Tibbens. "Theres vast potential
for growth in American Home Shield and the home services industry.
Building and scaling shareholder value begins with outstanding service
and digital improvements at every touch point.
