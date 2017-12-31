ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Results

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, today confirmed its plan to release
its unaudited first-quarter 2018 financial results after 6 a.m. Central
time (7 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The company will
hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at
8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive
Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice
President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Brian Turcotte as they
provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance
and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.616.4707 (or
international participants, +1.303.223.4371). Additionally, the
conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation
highlighting the companys results will also be available. To
participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the companys investor
relations home page.
The call will be available for replay until May 31, 2018. To access the
replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation
number 21887975 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140,
reservation number 21887975). Or you can review the webcast on the
companys investor
relations home page.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowners dilemma. Every day, we
visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive
service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted
experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive
services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands
includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home
inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids
(residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential
floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and
Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster,
linkedin.com/ServiceMaster,
twitter.com/ServiceMaster,
or servicemaster.com.
ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League
Baseball.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006569/en/