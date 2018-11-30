ServiceMaster Global Holdings to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Results

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential services to residential and commercial customers in the
termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today confirmed
its plan to release its unaudited first-quarter 2019 financial results
after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and
operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on
Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive
Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice
President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an
update on the company's operational performance and financial results
for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Participants may join this
conference call by dialing 800.695.3360 (or international participants,
+1.303.223.2693). Additionally, the conference call will be available
via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the companys results
will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the
presentation, visit the companys investor
relations home page.
The call will be available for replay until June 6, 2019. To access the
replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation
number 21922791 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140,
reservation number 21922791). Or you can review the webcast on the
companys investor relations home page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005778/en/