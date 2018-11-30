finanzen.net
19.04.2019 00:00
ServiceMaster Global Holdings to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Results

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited first-quarter 2019 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.695.3360 (or international participants, +1.303.223.2693). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the companys results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the companys investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until June 6, 2019. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21922791 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21922791). Or you can review the webcast on the companys investor relations home page.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The companys portfolio of well-recognized brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Copesan (commercial national accounts pest management), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

