ServiceMaster Names Aster Angagaw President of ServiceMaster Brands

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV), a leading provider of
essential services to residential and commercial customers in the
termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today announced
Aster Angagaw has joined as president of ServiceMaster Brands.
ServiceMaster Named Aster Angagaw President of ServiceMaster Brands in May 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
"A few months ago, we launched a bold strategy revamping our Franchise
Services Group into ServiceMaster Brands by redirecting our focus in
creating two strong differentiated businesses in the restoration and
cleaning space, said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive officer.
"Today we are bringing on board a strong leader to spearhead the
execution of that strategy. Aster brings decades of strong leadership
experience in highly reputable, global service companies. She
understands what it takes to deliver exceptional customer experiences
and I am confident she will energize our network and unlock additional
value in our important cleaning and restoration businesses. She is the
perfect fit to execute on our strategy for growth in ServiceMaster
Brands as we focus our attention on high-value verticals, including
healthcare cleaning and disinfection, commercial restoration, and
national accounts.
Angagaw joins ServiceMaster from Sodexo, a global integrated food and
facilities management company, where she was chief executive officer of
the North American Healthcare division, a business with more than 6,000
employees across the U.S. and Canada, and member of the companys
Healthcare Global Executive Committee.
During her 18-year career with Sodexo, she delivered a successful record
of accomplishment in operations, global sales and business development,
organizational transformation and customer retention. She was also an
active member of the companys African-American Leadership Forum and
Womens Network Group.
Previously, she held operational roles for The Wood Company, an
acquisition of Sodexo, and Spirit Cruises. She has a B.A. in
Organizational Management from Eastern University in Pennsylvania and an
M.B.A. from Temple University, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business
School Advanced Management Program.
"I would also like to thank Mary Kay Wegner for many years of committed
service and contributions to many facets of the ServiceMaster
enterprise, added Varty. "She played an important role on my executive
leadership team, partnering with me in my early days at ServiceMaster to
drive significant changes that have helped us deliver strong shareholder
value. I wish her the very best in her future endeavors.
