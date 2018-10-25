ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced Michael
Bisignano has joined the company as senior vice president and general
counsel.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025006003/en/
ServiceMaster Names Michael Bisignano General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)
"Michael is a dynamic and engaging general counsel with international
experience at the highest levels, said Nik Varty, chief executive
officer of ServiceMaster. "Incredible talent is what sets ServiceMaster
apart and Im thrilled to have a leader like Michael on board to
continue driving transformation and excellence across our business.
Bisignano joined ServiceMaster from CA Technologies, a leading global
technology company, where he served as executive vice president, general
counsel and secretary. There he managed a global team that supported a
multi-billion dollar business enterprise, oversaw a range of domestic
and international M&A transactions, administered an intellectual
property portfolio of more than 1,200 patents, implemented a global data
privacy and security program, and successfully resolved several critical
litigations. Prior to joining CA, he was senior vice president, general
counsel and corporate secretary for Blackboard Inc., a multinational
technology company.
Previously, he worked for Online Resources Corporation and Arbros
Communications. He also served as Of Counsel at Mintz Levin, a national
law firm, focused on outsourcing and other technology transactions. He
began his law career with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCoy, a leading
international law firm, specializing in international project finance
transactions. Prior to his legal career, he was an investment banker
with Morgan Stanley.
Bisignano holds a Bachelor of Science (magna cum laude) in economics and
finance from the Wharton School of Business, a Bachelor of Arts (magna
cum laude) in international relations from the University of
Pennsylvania, and a J.D. (cum laude) from Harvard Law School.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive
service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise
and license agreements. The companys portfolio of well-recognized
brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet
and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster
Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration),
Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial
termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis,
Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com
for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster
or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025006003/en/