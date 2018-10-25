finanzen.net
25.10.2018
ServiceMaster Names Michael Bisignano General Counsel

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced Michael Bisignano has joined the company as senior vice president and general counsel.

ServiceMaster Names Michael Bisignano General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

"Michael is a dynamic and engaging general counsel with international experience at the highest levels, said Nik Varty, chief executive officer of ServiceMaster. "Incredible talent is what sets ServiceMaster apart and Im thrilled to have a leader like Michael on board to continue driving transformation and excellence across our business.

Bisignano joined ServiceMaster from CA Technologies, a leading global technology company, where he served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. There he managed a global team that supported a multi-billion dollar business enterprise, oversaw a range of domestic and international M&A transactions, administered an intellectual property portfolio of more than 1,200 patents, implemented a global data privacy and security program, and successfully resolved several critical litigations. Prior to joining CA, he was senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Blackboard Inc., a multinational technology company.

Previously, he worked for Online Resources Corporation and Arbros Communications. He also served as Of Counsel at Mintz Levin, a national law firm, focused on outsourcing and other technology transactions. He began his law career with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCoy, a leading international law firm, specializing in international project finance transactions. Prior to his legal career, he was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley.

Bisignano holds a Bachelor of Science (magna cum laude) in economics and finance from the Wharton School of Business, a Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania, and a J.D. (cum laude) from Harvard Law School.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The companys portfolio of well-recognized brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.

Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403