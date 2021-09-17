  • Suche
20.01.2022 15:00

ServiceNow Creates Center of Excellence for Accessibility, Advances Commitment to Inclusive and Accessible Technology

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced new investments in accessibility to make the Now Platform more inclusive for a wide range of diverse needs, whether physical or cognitive. The company created a cross-functional organization, the Center of Excellence for Accessibility, and appointed Apple and Nike veteran Eamon McErlean as vice president and global head of accessibility to lead inclusive innovation on the Now Platform.

"These new investments will create more equitable experiences for ServiceNow employees and customers, said Amy Lokey, SVP, global head of design at ServiceNow. "Diversity, inclusion, and belonging foster innovation and are a business imperative for the long-term success of our company. Accessible technology for all increases productivity, attracts a wider talent pool, and can play an important role in driving business growth. Eamon is an industry visionary, and we welcome him to the ServiceNow family as we continue to make the world of work, work better for everyone.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 61 million Americans  or 1 in 4 adults  have a disability. Under McErleans leadership, and in partnership with engineering leaders across ServiceNow, the Center of Excellence for Accessibility will provide ServiceNow product teams with resources and training across research, design, engineering, and product management, to help ensure the companys products provide an optimal experience for all users. The Center will also work closely with other departments within ServiceNow to maintain an inclusive and accessible work environment for the companys more than 16,000 global employees. This goes beyond physical accessibility, such as wheelchair ramps and accessible restrooms, with a focus on digital accessibility, where information and communication technologies are accessible to everyone.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, the Center of Excellence for Accessibility will closely collaborate with ServiceNows partners and customers, who are on their own accessibility journeys, as well as existing internal employee groups, to solicit continuous feedback on ServiceNow products. This will prioritize accessibility compliance early in the design and development process and reduce the need for future product fixes.

"Accessibility needs to be at the forefront and core of every modern software experience, said McErlean. "Companies should think about accessibility in the same way they think about security or performance and make it a standard part of their overall product development processes. Im delighted to be joining a company that is fully committed to accessibility. I look forward to being a trusted partner for ServiceNows adaptive users so that we can work together to strengthen our relationship with the worldwide accessibility community.

McErlean most recently served as the senior director of reliability at Nike, where he built the companys digital accessibility initiatives from the ground up to ensure accessibility standards were embedded throughout product lifecycles. Hes also held senior positions at Apple and the Royal Caribbean Group.

McErlean will report into Jon Sigler, senior vice president of ServiceNows Platform business unit.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

