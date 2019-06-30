finanzen.net
27.01.2020 22:30
ServiceNow Introduces New Industry Solutions Strategy

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the company that makes work, work better for people, today announced a new industry solutions strategy to deliver workflows that help companies in specific industries address their unique digital transformation challenges and create value at scale. ServiceNow initially will focus on developing industry solutions for banking and telecommunications and will work with strategic partners to support its industry solutions journey and integrate those solutions in the customer environment.

"Every company around the world aspires to deliver great experiences that drive fierce customer loyalty and create powerful employee engagement, said Bill McDermott, president and CEO, ServiceNow. "And companies across many industries are turning to ServiceNow to help them transform their business to unleash productivity and fuel innovation. By creating industry-specific solutions, delivered through a partner-led model, we can better address the unique challenges that companies in key vertical markets face as they look to digitally transform their businesses.

ServiceNows new banking solution will simplify middle-to-back office operations to help banks move at the speed of digital business, delivering seamless customer experiences throughout the enterprise that drive customer loyalty. The companys new telecommunications solution will align customer care and service assurance to transform how communication service providers deliver great customer experiences by proactively anticipating issues and addressing them quickly while maximizing availability and quality of service.

Expanded Partnerships to Support Industry Solutions Model

ServiceNow also announced it is extending the scope of its partnerships with Deloitte and Accenture to address the unique challenges in the initial target industries.

Deloitte will become the "Lead Launch Partner for ServiceNows banking solution, working with ServiceNow to implement new workflows that will transform how banks operate. This builds on Deloittes existing role as Lead Launch Partner for ServiceNows Finance Close Automation product, which was announced last year at ServiceNows Knowledge 2019 conference.

"Our Financial Services clients are looking to leverage technology to rethink customer experiences, and banks in particular need to transform underlying operations to make that happen faster, said Brian Johnston, Financial Services Industry Leader, and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As part of our strategic collaboration with ServiceNow, we are combining Deloittes industry know how with ServiceNows intelligent and intuitive cloud platform to deliver solutions that help our Financial Services clients move at the speed of digital business.

Accenture will become the "Lead Launch ecosystem partner for ServiceNow on its new telecommunications solution, helping companies drive digital transformation through purpose-built workflows. Accenture will also help guide ServiceNows product roadmap and create telecommunications-specific digital workflow solutions that deliver great experiences to help support software defined networking, especially vital for new connected services enabled by 5G.

"With 5G being one of the highest priorities and most significant investments for service providers, they are seeking a competitive advantage by establishing greater agility and scale in todays cloud-first world, said Peters Suh, North America Communications Industry Lead at Accenture. "Through our expanded ecosystem partnership with ServiceNow, were better positioned than ever to help companies elevate solutions and support the transitions of the telecommunications industry.

ServiceNows solutions for banking and telecommunications are expected to be available later this year. The company expects to announce solutions for additional industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, media, technology and others, in the future.

ServiceNow is making work, work better for people by delivering digital workflows that simplify employee experiences and unlock productivity. As a strategic partner to the worlds largest enterprises, ServiceNow is focused on enabling digital transformation and driving customer success. The Now Platform is the not-so-secret sauce that allows ServiceNow to deliver experiences that transform the world of work. ServiceNows intelligent and intuitive cloud platform serves as a single foundation for delivering enterprise-wide digital workflows.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements regarding our future plans and performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in making available the initial solutions for the banking and telecommunications industries and the solutions for additional industries, (ii) uncertainty whether sales of such solutions will justify this strategy or these investments and (iii) changes in the regulatory landscape relevant to enterprises operating in the banking and telecommunications industries and additional industries.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

more ServiceNow News
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.04.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMKM Partners
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceNow Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
more Analysen

