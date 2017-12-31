23.08.2018 23:47
ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for Fifth Straight Year

ServiceNow® (NYSE: NOW), Forbes No. 1 Worlds Most Innovative Company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for the fifth consecutive year, citing ServiceNows completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"ServiceNow is transforming the way work gets done. With an innovative cloud-based ITSM solution, supported by the Now Platform, were helping customers deliver better employee experiences and stronger business outcomes, said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM, ITBM and ITAM products, ServiceNow. "We feel that our Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ongoing innovations and our commitment to enabling employee experiences that drive customer success.

With ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), customers can achieve end-to-end transformation of IT services and infrastructure through a single, cloud-based platform. ServiceNow ITSM enables companies to consolidate fragmented tools and legacy systems while automating service management processes. With ServiceNow ITSM, customers can:

  • Make smarter decisions  leverage the power of machine learning in Agent Intelligence to automate manual tasks and drive up employee and agent productivity.
  • Get fast results  rapidly consolidate IT services with a single system of action in the ServiceNow Nonstop Cloud.
  • Remove chaos and gain control  gain control of your IT services fast with easy-to-deploy management solutions that grow with your business.
  • Use real-time analytics for full visibility  built-in dashboards and analytics provide real-time, actionable information and KPIs to IT agents, managers and executives.
  • Align IT services with the business  deliver a superior user experience and increase productivity with a consumer-like, mobile-ready service portal that simplifies requests and automates delivery.

A complimentary copy of the complete report is available here.

Tweet this: News:Gartner names ServiceNow a leader in the 2018 #MagicQuadrant for IT Service Management Tools. Get the report: bit.ly/2OV1Sbh

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view. *

*Gartner Research Methodologies, http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp

Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools, Kenneth Gonzalez, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, August 16, 2018 ID: G00340718

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff done at work can be easy, and getting complex multi-step tasks completed can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for your employees and customers while transforming your enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is how work gets done. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

