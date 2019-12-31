finanzen.net
14.08.2020 19:01

ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management. ServiceNow was evaluated for its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform.

According to Gartner, "Security and risk management leaders experience increased demand for ITRM solutions originating from cybersecurity initiatives, board risk oversight and digital compliance obligations. Moreover, "By 2025, 50% of global midmarket and large enterprises will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their businesss ecosystem, up from 10% in 2018. 1

Exposure to risks are heightened as enterprises balance new workplace rules and business processes and continue to digitally transform their operations. ServiceNows GRC platform helps companies become more agile in their decision making by delivering real-time visibility into high risk areas and noncompliance through the Now Platform.

"We believe that Gartners recognition of ServiceNows GRC platform comes at a critical time during this new normal as companies are doubling down on their strategies for digital risk management, said Vasant Balasubramanian, head of risk products at ServiceNow. "At a time when agility and resilience are imperative to business success, ServiceNows modern, cloud-based platform enables our customers to proactively manage risk across enterprise workflows.

ServiceNow connects the business, security and IT within an integrated risk framework on the Now Platform. With the ServiceNow GRC platform, customers can:

  • Improve decisions and performance with risk intelligence embedded in daily work and integrated across the enterprise.
  • Gain real-time visibility into risk with continuous monitoring for risk and compliance - at scale.
  • Increase productivity and reduce costs with automated cross-functional workflows that span operational silos.
  • Effectively communicate with stakeholders across the organization through integrated reporting of current risk data supported by the Now Platform.

One of the strengths of the Now Platform is that it gives customers rapid access to new features. Since early 2020, ServiceNow has delivered new capabilities by expanding support for operational and vendor risk management as part of its quarterly release cadence through the ServiceNow App Store.

Additional Information

  • The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/gartner-it-risk-management.html

1 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Khushbu Pratap, Brent Predovich, Claude Mandy, 11 August 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.07.20
Was Analysten von der ServiceNow-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
ServiceNow: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.07.20
ServiceNow: Cloud-Gigant legt bombastisches Zahlenwerk vor (Der Aktionär)
28.07.20
Ausblick: ServiceNow stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
23.07.20
Servicenow: Aktie schießt vor den Q-Zahlen auf neues Rekordhoch - kann das gut gehen? (Der Aktionär)
14.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: ServiceNow vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
ServiceNow-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juni (finanzen.net)
25.06.20
ServiceNow: Das ist der nächste Übernahmekandidat (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ServiceNow News
RSS Feed
ServiceNow zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.04.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMKM Partners
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceNow Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ServiceNow News

14.07.20Erste Schätzungen: ServiceNow vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
31.07.20Was Analysten von der ServiceNow-Aktie erwarten
23.07.20Servicenow: Aktie schießt vor den Q-Zahlen auf neues Rekordhoch - kann das gut gehen?
30.07.20ServiceNow: Cloud-Gigant legt bombastisches Zahlenwerk vor
28.07.20Ausblick: ServiceNow stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
31.07.20ServiceNow: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
29.07.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook. PayPal. Shopify. ServiceNow and Cognizant Technology
17.07.20ServiceNow (NOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
29.07.20ServiceNow swings to profit in Q2. sales rise
24.07.20ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Weitere ServiceNow News
Werbung

Trading-News

Einfach nachhaltig
DZ BANK - Infineon: Ist das die Trendwende?
Vontobel: Makroregion Alpenland - Nach Corona zurück zur alten Stärke?
Adidas: Technisch wieder im Sprint
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Konsolidierung könnte sich ausdehnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Westwing - kann diese Rallye weitergehen?
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur ServiceNow-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ServiceNow Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ferienwohnungen in der Schweiz  jetzt lockt die Neutralitätsdividende
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
So sichern Sie sich die Rente Ihres verstorbenen Ex-Partners
Wie einst Amazon  der neue Dax-Aufsteiger geht voll ins Risiko
Profitieren Sie von der neuen Grundsteuer  oder zählen Sie zu den Verlierern?

News von

Update: Curevac-Aktie ist da: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
BioNtech-Aktie: Wie lange hat das Unternehmen noch Geld?
Tesla-Aktie mit Split: Wer profitiert, was steuerlich wichtig ist
Baukindergeld: Verfehlte Kritik an Familienförderung
Corona-Impfstoff: Rennen mit offenem Ausgang - Wer die Nase vorn hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Aareal Bank verkauft Aareon-Anteil an Advent -- Varta hebt Jahresziele an -- CureVac IPO, EVOTEC, Daimler, Commerzbank im Fokus

Telekom plant Internet-Flatrate fürs Online-Lernen. EU kauft 300 Millionen Corona-Impfungen bei AstraZeneca. J&J und Novavax: Großbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Coronavirus-Impfdosen. MBDA und Lockheed legen neues Angebot für Raketenabwehr der Bundeswehr vor. VW-Konzern schafft es bei Verkäufen im Juli fast ins Plus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/33: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:13 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Aareal Bank verkauft Aareon-Anteil an Advent -- Varta hebt Jahresziele an -- CureVac IPO, EVOTEC, Daimler, Commerzbank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:42 Uhr
Apple-Aktie wertvoller denn je: So wirkt sich die Annäherung an die 2-Billionen-Marktkapitalisierung auf Tim Cook aus
Aktie im Fokus
18:48 Uhr
CureVac glückt Börsengang: CureVac-Aktie mit fulminanter Erstnotiz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866