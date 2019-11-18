finanzen.net
18.11.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

ServiceNow Names Gina Mastantuono as Chief Financial Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that Gina Mastantuono will join ServiceNow as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020. Mastantuono joins the company from Ingram Micro, where she served as Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005172/en/

Gina Mastantuono, CFO of ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

Gina Mastantuono, CFO of ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

"Gina is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for ServiceNow, said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott. "I want to thank John Donahoe and ServiceNows Board of Directors for conducting such a high-quality global search and providing me with an exceptional slate of candidates to consider. Gina is the right person to join me and our leadership team, help continue ServiceNows remarkable momentum, and drive our next phase of shared growth and success with our customers.

Mastantuono brings more than 20 years of financial experience to ServiceNow, including in the cloud, IT and mobility solutions industries. Since 2016, she has served as CFO of Ingram Micro, a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services with more than $50 billion in revenue in FY2018 and 200,000 customers worldwide. Mastantuono led the companys global finance organization, including financial planning and analysis, M&A, treasury and risk management, accounting and reporting, internal audit, tax, investor relations and global business processes.

"Im honored to join Bill and the ServiceNow team, Mastantuono said. "ServiceNow is highly regarded by its customers and has tremendous momentum and opportunity to enable digital transformation and help make work, work better for people. I look forward to joining ServiceNow and helping the company continue to deliver incredible value for customers and shareholders.

Prior to Ingram Micro, Mastantuono was Revlons SVP, chief accounting officer, controller and international CFO from 2007 to 2013. Mastantuono also held various executive finance roles at InterActiveCorp., a $6-billion, publicly-traded operator of a portfolio of global brands, and Triarc Companies, Inc., a consumer products company with holdings that include Snapple, RC Cola and Arbys. She began her career at Ernst & Young in the entrepreneurial services group. Mastantuono has also been honored as one of CRNs "Power 100 and twice listed on the National Diversity Councils Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology.

ServiceNow announced on October 22 that McDermott is joining the company as President and CEO by year-end, succeeding President and CEO John Donahoe, who is stepping down to become CEO of Nike. McDermott has now formally assumed the role of President and CEO and joined ServiceNows Board of Directors. Donahoe will continue to serve on ServiceNows board through his current term, which ends in June 2020.

"Bill made a great choice in naming Gina as ServiceNows next CFO, Donahoe said. "Gina brings the perfect combination of experience, global leadership capabilities and passion for ServiceNows purpose. She will be as strong partner to Bill and the leadership team as they continue to drive customer success and deliver shareholder value.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2019 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, NOW, NOW Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.10.19
Cloud: Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott will Servicenow stark expandieren (Golem.de)
23.10.19
ServiceNow: Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott heuert bei US-Software-Firma an (Handelsblatt)
23.10.19
Bill McDermott wechselt von SAP zu ServiceNow (ZDNet.de)
23.10.19
Bill McDermott geht zu Service Now: Wo der Ex-SAP-Chef künftig sein Geld verdient (manager magazin online)
23.10.19
Bill McDermott: Ex-SAP-Chef wechselt zum Cloud-Anbieter Servicenow (Golem.de)
23.10.19
Neuer Job für SAP-Chef: Bill McDermott kommt, ServiceNow-Aktie bricht ein (manager magazin online)
23.10.19
Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott wird Vorstands-Chef bei US-Firma ServiceNow (Heise)
23.10.19
Nike-Chef Mark Parker geht überraschend: ServiceNow-Chef John Donahoe wird neuer Chef von Nike (manager magazin online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ServiceNow News
RSS Feed
ServiceNow zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
21.04.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMKM Partners
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceNow Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Marktanalyst Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi beschäftigt sich seit mehr als zwölf Jahren mit dem Börsengeschehen. Die von ihm entwickelten Bouhmidi-Bänder beziehen die implizite Volatilität in das Trading ein und erhöhen so die Tradingchancen - mehr dazu ab 18 Uhr live im Trading-Webinar.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ServiceNow News

25.10.19Cloud: Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott will Servicenow stark expandieren
23.10.19Neuer Job für SAP-Chef: Bill McDermott kommt. ServiceNow-Aktie bricht ein
23.10.19ServiceNow: Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott heuert bei US-Software-Firma an
23.10.19Cloud-Spezialist Servicenow bestellt Bill McDermott zum CEO
23.10.19Ex-SAP-Chef McDermott wird Vorstands-Chef bei US-Firma ServiceNow
23.10.19Bill McDermott wechselt von SAP zu ServiceNow
23.10.19Nike-Chef Mark Parker geht überraschend: ServiceNow-Chef John Donahoe wird neuer Chef von Nike
23.10.19Bill McDermott: Ex-SAP-Chef wechselt zum Cloud-Anbieter Servicenow
23.10.19Bill McDermott geht zu Service Now: Wo der Ex-SAP-Chef künftig sein Geld verdient
18.10.19Alphabet. ArcBest. Workday. ServiceNow and Splunk highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Weitere ServiceNow News
Werbung

Inside

Edelmetalle: Rückzug der Finanzinvestoren
Ihr Investment immer im Blick
DZ BANK - Apple und Wirecard - vom Weihnachtsgeschäft und Onlineboom profitieren
Video: S&P500 bricht nach oben aus
Paypal  Zahltag für die Verkäufer?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX mit neuem Jahreshoch
DekaBank: Märkte im Seitwärtsmodus
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Henkel, Siemens
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ServiceNow-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ServiceNow Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Europas abgehängte Banken kämpfen um den Wiederaufstieg
Auch Start-up-Mitarbeiter sollen Kapitalisten werden dürfen
Nur diese Versicherungen brauchen Sie wirklich
Mit diesen zehn Aktien können Sie nur gewinnen

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Allianz-Aktie: Kursfantasien gebremst - Anleger könnten Schwäche zum Einstieg nutzen
Bald bekommen Sie mehr Guthaben-Zinsen für einen Kredit als für Tagesgeld

Heute im Fokus

DAX verliert -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- Volkswagen bekräftigt Renditeziele 2020 und 2025 -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus

Bayer meldet Studienerfolg mit Vericiguat. Air Arabia bestellt 120 Airbus-Flugzeuge fest. Größter Börsengang der Geschichte: Bei Aramco-IPO Billionen-Börsenwert angestrebt. Hillhouse Capital bietet offenbar für thyssenkrupp-Aufzugssparte. People's Bank of China senkt siebentägige Reverse-Repurchase-Rate.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:41 Uhr
DAX verliert -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- Volkswagen bekräftigt Renditeziele 2020 und 2025 -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:37 Uhr
Credit Suisse: Die Tesla-Aktie wird um 40 Prozent fallen - wegen Mustang Mach-E
Aktie im Fokus
14:34 Uhr
VW-Aktie büßt ein: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
AramcoARCO11
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100