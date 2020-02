ServiceNow Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Award Winner

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the company making work, work better for people, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 award winner for the Security Trailblazer category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"ServiceNow’s recognition stems from its commitment to making the world of work, work better for people,” said Jeff Hausman, vice president of IT Operations Management and Security, ServiceNow. "This recognition from Microsoft is a testament to the advancements in security operations we are delivering for our customers and the wider community. We are proud to work with Microsoft to continue driving digital transformations for the world’s largest enterprises.”

"Solving our mutual customers’ security challenges is very much a team sport,” said Andrew Conway, General Manager, Security Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize these leaders in the ecosystem at Microsoft’s inaugural security awards.”

Winners were announced at the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, held February 23 across 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers.

ServiceNow and Microsoft have more than 20 integrations, including a centralized security response with ServiceNow Security Operations and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

