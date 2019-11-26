finanzen.net
26.11.2019 19:00
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will have executives present at five upcoming investor conferences. These include:

  • ServiceNow Senior Vice President of IT Workflow Products, Pablo Stern, will present at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, at The Phoenician Hotel on Tuesday, December 3, at 11:05 a.m. MT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Strategy Officer, Lara Caimi, will present at the Wells Fargo 2019 TMT Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Cosmopolitan Hotel on Wednesday, December 4, at 8:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Product Officer, CJ Desai, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, New York, at The Westin New York Grand Central Hotel on Monday, December 9, at 1:50 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Chief Product Officer, CJ Desai, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, New York, at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • ServiceNow Senior Vice President of Customer Workflow Products, Farrell Hough, will present at the Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California, at The Palace Hotel on Thursday, December 12, at 9:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2019 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, NOW, NOW Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

25.07.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.07.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.01.2019ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
