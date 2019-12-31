finanzen.net
22.09.2020 21:00

SES Becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital Founding Connectivity Partner

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SES today announced it has joined as the medium Earth orbit (MEO) connectivity partner for Microsoft Azure Orbital, Microsofts new managed service enabling network operators to communicate and control their satellite capacity, process data, and scale their operations directly within Azure. The integration is part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies that accelerates and expands SESs use of Azure to significantly advance the digital transformation of the companys services and operations as part of its cloud-first strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005927/en/

SES Becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital Founding Connectivity Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

SES Becomes Microsoft Azure Orbital Founding Connectivity Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

As pioneers in Microsofts new cloud ecosystem in space, the two companies will make joint investments in Azure Orbital ground stations that SES will deploy and manage for the MEO and Earth Observation segments. The first MEO and Earth Observation gateways will be located in Phoenix, Arizona, United States and Quincy, Western Australia respectively

In anticipation of O3b mPOWER, SESs next-generation MEO communications system, SES and Microsoft will seamlessly co-locate several telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) systems and data ground stations with Microsofts Azure edge sites.

The integration of both SES and Azure networks will provide O3b mPOWER customers with "one-hop access to their Azure cloud services. The option to route over Microsofts global network and inject value-added, cloud-based managed services such as enhanced security, SD-WAN, and other network functions into the service chain will mean that SES customers can enjoy improved network performance, speed-to-market, flexibility and scalability they need to capitalise on new revenue opportunities.

O3b mPOWER is SESs next-generation MEO communications system. It is currently under construction and on track for launch in 2021. The high-throughput and low-latency satellites as well as automated and intelligence-powered ground infrastructure will deliver managed services of hundreds of Mbps up to multiple Gbps per second to customers.

Todays agreement builds on the work started last year between the two companies, which added SES as an Azure ExpressRoute partner and SES as the first satellite operator to implement Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) using NFV technology on Azure.

"In the last 12-18 months, our focus has been to accelerate our customers cloud adoption plans. We are pleased to have found an ideal partner in Microsoft with its new Azure Orbital system. This agreement leverages both companies know-how  SES's experience in satellite infrastructure and Microsofts cloud expertise  and are building blocks in developing new and innovative solutions for the future, said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. "In addition to building and managing EOS gateways for Microsoft, we are also thrilled that we will be co-locating, deploying and operating our next-generation O3b mPOWER gateways alongside Microsofts data centres. This one-hop connectivity to the cloud from remote sites will enable our MEO customers to enhance their cloud application performance, optimise business operations with much flexibility and agility needed to expand new markets.

"Our launch of Azure Orbital will enable our partners customers to on-ramp their data into Azure where it can immediately be processed with market-leading data analytics, geospatial tools and machine learning services, adding another layer of automation and intelligence in their networks, said Jeff Cohen, Partner Program Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. "In addition, SESs O3b mPOWER communications system is proof of SESs cloud-first strategy, focusing on industry standards and orchestration, and aligns with our connectivity vision for the future, and we are delighted to be kicking off this project.

Follow us on:

Social Media
Blog
Media Library

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the worlds only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the worlds leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SESs video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Nachrichten zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:50 Uhr
KORREKTUR: EU-Kommission legt Pläne für Reform des europäischen Luftraums vor (dpa-afx)
08.08.20
SES Global legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Ausblick: SES Global gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
23.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: SES Global gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
SES Global zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.03.20
SES Global präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.03.20
Ausblick: SES Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.10.19
Ausblick: SES Global legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SES Global News
RSS Feed
SES Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
23.02.2007SES Global haltenNational-Bank AG
18.02.2005SES Global: In-LineGoldman Sachs

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene SES Global News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere SES Global News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
RWE: Ist jetzt der Deckel drauf?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Mögliche Erholung
Foxconn und Apple vor neuen Wegen?
Vontobel: BP prognostiziert das Ende des Öl-Zeitalters
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Corona Performance im Vergleich
Dividendenstrategien: Qualität setzt sich durch
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Anti-Bärenstimmung: HelloFresh-Aktie steigt
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur SES Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

SES Global Peer Group News

08.08.20Globalstar hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
04.08.20Iridium Communications Clears Technical Benchmark. Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating
30.07.20Stocks To Watch: Iridium Communications Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 81
29.07.20Iridium Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
28.07.20Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
28.07.20Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports Q2 Loss. Tops Revenue Estimates
27.07.20Ausblick: Iridium Communications präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
22.07.20Iridium Communications Shows Rising Relative Price Performance; Still Shy Of Key Benchmark
21.07.20Will Iridium Communications (IRDM) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
13.07.20Erste Schätzungen: Iridium Communications stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

News von

Gelingt der Elektro-Durchbruch, sollten Sie diese Aktien besitzen
So schützen Sie sich vor Wucherpreisen
Die Deutschen misstrauen ihrer eigenen Stimme
Mit dieser Notiz stützt die Bundesbank Trumps Anti-Dollar-Theorie
Lavendel, Zaubernuss, Pfeifenstrauch  So retten Profis Ihren Garten

News von

Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa stürzen ab: Das ist der Grund
Nach Kurssturz: Nel Asa verlängert plötzlich Frist für neue Aktien. Was Anleger wissen müssen
So schätzt die Citibank die Aktien von Nel Asa, Powercell, Ceres und ITM Power ein
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wochenauftakt wird entscheidend
DAX mehr als drei Prozent im Minus - Angst vor neuem Lockdown schlägt Europas Anleger in die Flucht

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- BASF streicht in Dienstleistungseinheit bis zu 2.000 Stellen -- Tesla-Chef dämpft Erwartungen an "Battery Day" -- Deutsche Bank, 1&1 Drillisch im Fokus

AstraZeneca und Merck & Co bekommen zwei Empfehlungen für Lynparza. Prozess um Übernahme von Tiffany durch LVMH startet Anfang Januar. China will TikTok-Deal mit Oracle und Walmart wohl nicht zustimmen. Steigende Infektionszahlen belasten Reise- und Freizeitbranche. Airbus und IG Metall verhandeln über Beschäftigungssicherung. Großbanken: Branchenkonsolidierung wird Fahrt aufnehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:19 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- BASF streicht in Dienstleistungseinheit bis zu 2.000 Stellen -- Tesla-Chef dämpft Erwartungen an "Battery Day" -- Deutsche Bank, 1&1 Drillisch im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:29 Uhr
SAP-Aktie: Die Geschichte von SAP - Deutschlands erfolgreichstem Software-Export
Immobilien
20:39 Uhr
Start-up unterstützt institutionelle Investoren: Deswegen werden Wohnimmobilien als Anlagemöglichkeit beliebter
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTechA2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
XiaomiA2JNY1