SES Networks Enables Direct Connectivity to IBM Cloud via Global Satellite Network

Through the IBM Cloud Direct Link Service Provider Program, SES Networks is enabling high-performance, fibre-like connectivity to IBM Cloud customers globally. SES Networks is using satellite-based connectivity to deliver an improved digital experience in customer segments such as governments, global telecommunications, maritime, aerospace, energy and other markets with remote or mobile end points, SES announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005995/en/

Inside an IBM Cloud Data Center (Credit: Connie Zhou for IBM)

Inside an IBM Cloud Data Center (Credit: Connie Zhou for IBM)

With cloud adoption increasing worldwide, SES Networks is collaborating with IBM to help ensure that applications and solutions can be deployed on the IBM Cloud to markets that currently have limited connectivity due to unreliable or non-existent terrestrial networks. SES Networks O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network delivers improved resilience and always-on managed connectivity services to IBM Cloud customers.

The O3b constellation is the only non-geostationary satellite system today that delivers broadband connectivity with fibre-like performance. O3b broadband solutions are the only satellite-enabled services that are MEF CE 2.0 certified. The certification in all CE 2.0 service types recognises SES Networks ability to offer MEF-compliant service level agreements for key attributes such as latency, jitter and throughput.

With SES Networks' connectivity and IBM Clouds global data center footprint and services, clients will be able to build and run a wide range of applications and use cases for the digital era. This includes low-latency cloud services, optimised IoT and AI solutions, dedicated private or remote connectivity, rapid deployment of connectivity services and continuous emergency preparedness strategies, among others.

"Together with our Direct Link service providers, IBM is helping enterprises securely and reliably connect to the cloud and take advantage of high value services including AI, IoT and analytics, said Gabe Montanti, Global Offering Executive, IBM Cloud. "The collaboration with SES Networks can help customers connect to the cloud globally especially those in underserved regions of the world.

"As cloud services become a cornerstone of the digital era, ubiquitous high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to the cloud from virtually anywhere in the world is paramount to everything from enterprise productivity and revenue growth to consumer end user satisfaction, said John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. "We are excited to team with IBM Cloud to meet these growing cloud connectivity demands. With performance that rivals the terrestrial fibre connectivity, our standards-based O3b fleet is designed to make satellite a seamless plug-and-play connectivity option for robust solutions for cloud leaders like IBM Cloud.

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

White Papers

About SES

SES is the worlds leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

