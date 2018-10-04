SES Networks Enables Direct Connectivity to IBM Cloud via Global Satellite Network

Through the IBM
Cloud Direct Link Service Provider Program, SES Networks is enabling
high-performance, fibre-like connectivity to IBM Cloud customers
globally. SES Networks is using satellite-based connectivity to deliver
an improved digital experience in customer segments such as governments,
global telecommunications, maritime, aerospace, energy and other markets
with remote or mobile end points, SES announced today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005995/en/
Inside an IBM Cloud Data Center (Credit: Connie Zhou for IBM)
With cloud adoption increasing worldwide, SES Networks is collaborating
with IBM to help ensure that applications and solutions can be deployed
on the IBM Cloud to markets that currently have limited connectivity due
to unreliable or non-existent terrestrial networks. SES Networks O3b
Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite network delivers improved resilience
and always-on managed connectivity services to IBM Cloud customers.
The O3b constellation is the only non-geostationary satellite system
today that delivers broadband connectivity with fibre-like performance.
O3b broadband solutions are the only satellite-enabled services that are
MEF CE 2.0 certified. The certification in all CE 2.0 service types
recognises SES Networks ability to offer MEF-compliant service level
agreements for key attributes such as latency, jitter and throughput.
With SES Networks' connectivity and IBM Clouds global data center
footprint and services, clients will be able to build and run a wide
range of applications and use cases for the digital era. This includes
low-latency cloud services, optimised IoT and AI solutions, dedicated
private or remote connectivity, rapid deployment of connectivity
services and continuous emergency preparedness strategies, among others.
"Together with our Direct Link service providers, IBM is helping
enterprises securely and reliably connect to the cloud and take
advantage of high value services including AI, IoT and analytics, said
Gabe Montanti, Global Offering Executive, IBM Cloud. "The collaboration
with SES Networks can help customers connect to the cloud globally
especially those in underserved regions of the world.
"As cloud services become a cornerstone of the digital era, ubiquitous
high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to the cloud from virtually
anywhere in the world is paramount to everything from enterprise
productivity and revenue growth to consumer end user satisfaction, said
John-Paul Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. "We are excited to team with
IBM Cloud to meet these growing cloud connectivity demands. With
performance that rivals the terrestrial fibre connectivity, our
standards-based O3b fleet is designed to make satellite a seamless
plug-and-play connectivity option for robust solutions for cloud
leaders like IBM Cloud.
Follow us on:
Social
Media
Blog
Media
Library
White
Papers
About SES
SES is the worlds leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in
two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit
(MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video
distribution and data connectivity services through two business units:
SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes,
through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV
networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media
service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both
linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which
has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides
global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors
including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as
well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks
portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between
SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary
system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further
information is available at: www.ses.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005995/en/