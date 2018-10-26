SES S.A.: YTD 2018 Results

SES S.A. announced solid financial results for the nine and three months
ended 30 September 2018 with group revenue growing, fuelled by
strengthening double-digit growth at SES Networks.
SES fleet includes over 50 satellites in Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). (Photo: Business Wire)
Key financial highlights
-
Reported revenue of EUR 1,469.4 million (YTD 2017: EUR 1,527.2
million), up 0.4% at constant FX(1)
-
Underlying revenue(2) of EUR 1,445.6 million; up 2.1%(1)
(SES Video: -2.8%(1,2) and SES Networks +13.6%(1,2))
-
YTD 2018 EBITDA margin of 63.1% (YTD 2017: 65.1%); 63.8% excluding
restructuring charge of EUR 9.7 million
-
Net profit attributable to SES shareholders of EUR 303.7 million (YTD
2017: EUR 394.5 million)
-
Free Cash Flow before financing activities up 29.2% to EUR 593.0
million
-
On track to deliver FY 2018 and FY 2020 financial outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Reported
|
|
Constant FX(1)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
1,527.2
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
927.7
|
|
994.6
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
-2.9%
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
404.3
|
|
448.4
|
|
-9.8%
|
|
-7.2%
|
|
Net profit attributable to SES shareholders
|
|
303.7
|
|
394.5
|
|
-23.0%
|
|
n/a
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
EUR 0.59
|
|
EUR 0.77
|
|
-23.4%
|
|
n/a
|
1) Comparative figures are restated at constant FX to neutralise
currency variations
2) Excluding periodic and other revenue (disclosed separately) that
are not directly related to or would distort the underlying business
trends
Steve Collar, President and CEO, commented: "Our focus on
execution continues to generate strong financial performance, delivering
growth in absolute and underlying revenue, and we remain on track to
deliver on our year-end financial outlook.
SES Networks has again demonstrated that it is the growth engine for our
business with underlying growth of 14% year-to-date and almost 20% in Q3
2018. For the first time in a number of years, all three of the SES
Networks business verticals delivered growth this quarter, including a
positive contribution from Fixed Data. To reinforce the positive
contribution from Fixed Data, we have delivered a major turn-key project
in Papau New Guinea in record time in the quarter, underscoring our
capabilities as an end-to-end managed service provider, while also
concluding an important partnership agreement with IBM, strengthening my
belief that Global Cloud Connectivity, and integration with Cloud
Service Providers, will be an important driver of revenue and growth for
SES in the future.
SES Video has signed important renewals and new business this quarter
with now 96% of 2018s expected total revenue secured, including an
important renewal with Channel 4 in the U.K. Video Services contributed
positively in Q3 with growing traction for our MX1 360 platform.
International video distribution remains challenged with some platforms
struggling to achieve market traction and strong competition for all new
platforms. We remain focused on growth opportunities while reinforcing
our core neighbourhoods that are among the best and most penetrated DTH
neighbourhoods in the world.
Finally, we continue to make strong progress with our C-band initiative
in the U.S., aligning our proposal with the leading continental U.S.
satellite services operators, founding the C-band Alliance (CBA) and
hiring experienced U.S. executives to run the consortium. In comments to
the FCCs NPRM due next week, the CBA will confirm on behalf of its
members that up to 200 MHz of mid-band spectrum could be cleared to
support 5G wireless deployment nationwide in the U.S. while protecting
the important broadcast and other communities that we serve today. I am
increasingly persuaded that our market-based proposal is the best way to
facilitate a leading position for the U.S. in 5G and is the only way to
repurpose spectrum in a timeframe consistent with the stated goals of
the FCC.
Key business highlights
-
Group revenue was EUR 1,469.4 million for YTD 2018 (+0.4% at constant
FX compared with the prior period). Underlying revenue (excluding
periodic and other) grew by 2.1% (year-on-year) at constant FX to EUR
1,445.6 million, including growth of 3.2% (year-on-year) in Q3 2018.
Periodic and other revenue for YTD 2018 was EUR 23.8 million,
including EUR 3.7 million in Q3 2018.
-
SES Video YTD 2018 underlying revenue of EUR 967.5 million was 2.8%
lower (year-on-year) at constant FX, as growth in video services
partly offset lower video distribution revenue. Q3 2018 underlying
revenue of EUR 317.5 million was 3.8% lower (year-on-year) at constant
FX.
-
In Q3 2018, SES Video continued to secure important renewals across
core neighbourhoods (including Channel 4 and QVC), while also securing
agreements with customers to expand TV channel offerings in Latin
America (Kiwisat) and Nigeria (Africa.XP). MX1 is now partnering with
Smart Mobile Labs to enhance the experience for spectators of live
events, while also continuing to build market traction for the MX1 360
solution.
-
SES Networks YTD 2018 underlying revenue grew by 13.6% (year-on-year)
at constant FX to EUR 478.1 million. Mobility (+32.6%) and Government
(+21.0%) continued to deliver strong growth, while Fixed Data (-3.3%)
lower (year-on-year) was positive in Q3 (+1.7%). Q3 2018 underlying
revenue grew by 19.5% (year-on-year) at constant FX to EUR 166.7
million with Government, Fixed Data and Mobility all contributing
positively.
-
SES Networks gained further commercial momentum in Q3 2018 with new
agreements signed across all verticals including new fixed data
business in Latin America (TV Isla), the Pacific (DataCo) and global
cloud (IBM); new U.S. Government business supporting Air Combat
Command; and incremental maritime services signed with Navarino and
Marlink. This was complemented by expanded commitments in
aeronautical, and the addition of new cruise clients.
-
YTD 2018 EBITDA of 927.7 million represented an EBITDA margin of
63.1%, or 63.8% excluding a restructuring charge of EUR 9.7 million
associated with the groups on-going optimisation programme.
-
Net profit attributable to SES shareholders was EUR 303.7 million for
YTD 2018, including the positive tax contribution relating to GovSat-1
and the O3b business that was recognised in the H1 2018 results.
-
Net debt to EBITDA ratio (as per the rating agency methodology) was
3.43 times, compared with 3.53 times at Q2 2018 and 3.27 times at Q4
2017. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be below 3.30 times
by the end of 2018.
-
SESs fully protected contract backlog as at Q3 2018 was EUR 7.0
billion (at Q3 2017: EUR 7.6 billion at constant FX).
-
97% of 2018 expected group revenue is now contractually committed and
the business remains on track to deliver 2018 group revenue within the
top half of the outlook range (between EUR 1,990 million and EUR 2,035
million1, with SES Video at the lower end and SES Networks
at the higher end of the range) and EBITDA of over EUR 1,270 million1
and grow group revenue and EBITDA by 2020 at constant FX.
-
2018 expected Capital Expenditure (CapEx) is reduced by EUR 80 million
to EUR 380 million1, of which EUR 10 million has been moved
to 2019 and EUR 70 million to 2020, with no change in the overall
CapEx profile between 2018 and 2022.
1) Financial outlook assumes EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15, nominal
launch schedule and satellite health status
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
For the nine months ended 30 September 2018, underlying revenue of EUR
1,445.6 million was EUR 29.2 million (or 2.1%) higher at constant FX,
compared with the prior period, fuelled by double-digit growth delivered
by the expansion of SES Networks. Total group revenue included periodic
and other revenue of EUR 23.8 million (2017: EUR 50.7 million).
Third quarter 2018 underlying revenue of EUR 484.2 million was EUR 14.8
million (or 3.2%) higher at constant FX than the prior period.
REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Reported
|
|
Constant FX
|
|
SES Video
|
|
977.4
|
|
1,031.5
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
967.5
|
|
1,024.6
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
9.9
|
|
6.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
SES Networks
|
|
491.0
|
|
490.0
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
478.1
|
|
451.9
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+13.6%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
12.9
|
|
38.1
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Sub-total
|
|
1,468.4
|
|
1,521.5
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
1,445.6
|
|
1,476.5
|
|
-2.1%
|
|
+2.1%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
22.8
|
|
45.0
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Other(1)
|
|
1.0
|
|
5.7
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Group Total
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
1,527.2
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
+0.4%
|
"Underlying revenue represents the core business of capacity sales,
as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be
impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status.
"Periodic revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to
or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis.
Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of transponders or
transponder equivalents; accelerated revenue from hosted payloads during
the course of construction; termination fees; insurance proceeds;
certain interim satellite missions and other such items when material.
1) Other includes revenue not directly applicable to SES Video or SES
Networks
SES Video: 67% of group revenue (YTD 2017: 68%)
SES VIDEO REVENUE BY VERTICAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Reported
|
|
Constant FX
|
|
Video Distribution
|
|
734.7
|
|
791.9
|
|
-7.2%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
724.8
|
|
785.0
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
9.9
|
|
6.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Video Services
|
|
242.7
|
|
239.6
|
|
+1.3%
|
|
+3.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
242.7
|
|
239.6
|
|
+1.3%
|
|
+3.5%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
SES Video
|
|
977.4
|
|
1,031.5
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
967.5
|
|
1,024.6
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
9.9
|
|
6.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
SES Videos underlying revenue of EUR 967.5 million was EUR 27.9 million
(or 2.8%) lower at constant FX than the prior period. Total revenue for
SES Video included EUR 9.9 million of periodic revenue (YTD 2017: EUR
6.9 million).
Third quarter 2018 underlying revenue of EUR 317.5 million was EUR 12.4
million (or 3.8%) lower at constant FX than the prior period.
At Q3 2018, SES is now delivering 8,020 total TV channels to viewers
around the world. This represented an increase of 4% (year-on-year)
reflecting the introduction of new HD (up 7% year-on-year to 2,795 HD TV
channels) and UHD (up 67% to 40 commercial UHD TV channels) offerings
across all three of SES major regions. At Q3 2018, 65.4% of total TV
channels are now broadcast in MPEG-4 (Q3 2017: 63.5%).
Video Distribution
Underlying revenue for the first nine months of 2018 was 4.7% lower than
YTD 2017.
The European business continued to benefit from important long-term
renewals, notably in the U.K. and Germany. Q3 2018 was impacted by the
expiration of certain capacity contracts signed on a short-term basis,
contributing to overall revenue being slightly lower in the quarter.
Appetite for UHD is continuing to grow and remains an important
contributor to the future development of SES largest and most valued
video neighbourhoods.
North America decreased (year-on-year), as anticipated, due to lower
volume resulting from the switch-off of SD TV channels which had already
been replaced with HD TV channels, as well as on-going fleet
optimisation initiatives.
Trading conditions in the International markets continue to be
challenging with recently launched customer platforms struggling to
build traction while competition to establish new platforms remains
intense. The business continues to focus on building the commercial
pipeline, notably for SES-9 and SES-10.
In September 2018, the Board of directors of YahLive (a partnership
between SES and YahSat, in which SES has a 35% participation) decided to
undertake a strategic review to consider options for the future
development of the business which serves direct-to-home video
neighbourhoods in the Middle East, as well as North Africa and Southwest
Asia.
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 237.8 million was
5.8% lower (constant FX) than the prior period.
Video Services
Underlying revenue was 3.5% higher for YTD 2018 compared with the prior
period.
HD+ continued to benefit from the increase in the annual subscription
fee (from EUR 60 per annum to EUR 70 per annum) that was introduced at
the start of Q2 2017, contributing to growth (year-on-year) in
underlying revenue.
This was complemented by stable (year-on-year) development of MX1s
underlying revenue base, as new business wins secured throughout 2018 to
provide value-added linear and OTT services offset the non-renewal of
certain legacy contracts.
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 79.7 million was
3.1% higher (constant FX).
SES Networks: 33% of group revenue (YTD 2017: 32%)
SES NETWORKS REVENUE BY VERTICAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Reported
|
|
Constant FX
|
|
Government
|
|
200.6
|
|
181.1
|
|
+10.8%
|
|
+17.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
192.8
|
|
169.6
|
|
+13.7%
|
|
+21.0%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
7.8
|
|
11.5
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Fixed Data
|
|
171.6
|
|
194.5
|
|
-11.8%
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
166.5
|
|
185.5
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
-3.3%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
5.1
|
|
9.0
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Mobility
|
|
118.8
|
|
114.4
|
|
+3.8%
|
|
+13.3%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
118.8
|
|
96.8
|
|
+22.7%
|
|
+32.6%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
17.6
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
SES Networks
|
|
491.0
|
|
490.0
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
Underlying
|
|
478.1
|
|
451.9
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+13.6%
|
|
Periodic
|
|
12.9
|
|
38.1
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
Underlying revenue of EUR 478.1 million was EUR 57.1 million (or 13.6%)
higher at constant FX, compared with YTD 2017, reflecting strong growth
in Government and Mobility (notably aeronautical) throughout the first
nine months of 2018, while Fixed Data also made a positive contribution
to growth (year-on-year) in Q3 2018.
SES Networks total YTD 2018 revenue included EUR 12.9 million of
periodic revenue (YTD 2017: EUR 38.1 million, including the second of
two up-front revenue contributions from the sale of transponders to
Global Eagle Entertainment).
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 166.7 million was
19.5% higher (constant FX) than the prior period, benefiting from the
positive contribution of all three SES Networks verticals, including
Fixed Data.
Government
Underlying revenue grew by 21.0% for YTD 2018, compared with YTD 2017,
reflecting strong growth in both SES Networks U.S. Government and
Global Government businesses.
Significant incremental adoption of SES Networks O3b-based services by
the U.S. Department of Defense was the key driver of strong growth
(year-on-year) in U.S. Government revenue. This was complemented by
solid performance across the existing business which has secured almost
all of its renewals thus far in 2018, as well as winning some important
new business on the GEO fleet.
SES Global Government business also delivered strong (year-on-year)
performance, as the extension and expansion of service commitments,
notably to support humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, was
complemented by an incremental revenue contribution from GovSat-1 which
began delivering services to government clients at the end of Q1 2018.
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 69.6 million was
28.1% higher (constant FX) than the prior period.
Fixed Data
Underlying revenue for YTD 2018 was 3.3% (year-on-year) lower at
constant FX, compared with YTD 2017.
Revenue in the Americas and Asia grew (year-on-year) benefiting from the
deployment of managed service agreements supporting telecommunications
companies (Telcos) and mobile network operators (MNOs) to extend their
3G and 4G network reach where these cannot be delivered terrestrially.
Fixed Data revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa decreased
(year-on-year) reflecting the impact of lower wholesale capacity revenue
which offset positive momentum generated by the expansion of O3b-based
services.
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 55.5 million was
1.7% higher (constant FX) than the prior period, driven by new revenue
from new managed services deployed on behalf of Telcos, MNOs and cloud
service providers. This outweighed the impact of lower (year-on-year)
wholesale capacity revenue where pricing has stabilised in recent
months, albeit significantly below historic levels.
Mobility
Underlying revenue grew by 32.6%, versus YTD 2017, as significant growth
in aeronautical was complemented by additional new business wins in
maritime.
Aeronautical has continued to deliver significant growth, notably in
North America with the start of commercial services on SES-15 at the
beginning of 2018, while SES Networks also signed important incremental
agreements with Gogo and Global Eagle Entertainment in Q3 2018.
This growth was complemented by stable year-to-date development in
maritime, as the impact of lower equipment revenues in H1 2018 (compared
with the prior year) was offset by growth in recurring revenue delivered
in Q3 2018, which benefited from expansion of contracts with existing
and new cruise customers.
Third quarter 2018
underlying revenue of EUR 41.6 million was
36.1% higher (constant FX) than the prior period.
Other Revenue
Other revenue includes transactions not directly applicable to SES Video
or SES Networks and was EUR 1.0 million for YTD 2018 (YTD 2017: EUR 5.7
million). This included EUR 0.3 million of other revenue in Q3 2018 (Q3
2017: EUR 0.2 million).
Future satellite capacity and fleet update
COMMITTED LAUNCH SCHEDULE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satellite
|
|
Region
|
|
Application
|
|
Launch Date
|
|
SES-12(1)
|
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
Video, Fixed Data, Mobility
|
|
Launched (June 2018)
|
|
SES-14(1)
|
|
Latin America
|
|
Video, Fixed Data, Mobility
|
|
Launched (January 2018)
|
|
GovSat-1(2)
|
|
Europe/MENA
|
|
Government
|
|
Launched (January 2018)
|
|
O3b (satellites 13-16)
|
|
Global
|
|
Fixed Data, Mobility, Government
|
|
Launched (March 2018)
|
|
O3b (satellites 17-20)
|
|
Global
|
|
Fixed Data, Mobility, Government
|
|
H1 2019
|
|
SES-17
|
|
Americas
|
|
Fixed Data, Mobility, Government
|
|
H1 2021
|
|
O3b mPOWER (satellites 1-7)
|
|
Global
|
|
Fixed Data, Mobility, Government
|
|
H1 2021
|
1) To be positioned using electric orbit raising (entry into service
typically around six months after launch)
2) Procured by GovSat
All the scheduled 2018 launches were successfully completed during H1
2018, adding important future growth capabilities. Apart from SES-12
(which is expected to enter commercial service by the end of Q1 2019),
these assets are already in commercial service and contributing to the
business.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Income Statement
REVENUE, OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
1,527.2
|
|
-57.8
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
Revenue (constant FX)
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
1,463.2
|
|
+6.2
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(541.7)
|
|
(532.6)
|
|
-9.1
|
|
-1.7%
|
|
Operating expenses (constant FX)
|
|
(541.7)
|
|
(507.7)
|
|
-34.0
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
927.7
|
|
994.6
|
|
-66.9
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
EBITDA (constant FX)
|
|
927.7
|
|
955.5
|
|
-27.8
|
|
-2.9%
|
Reported revenue was lower than the prior period due to the
weaker U.S. dollar compared to 2017. At constant FX, lower periodic and
other revenue was fully offset by underlying revenue growth of EUR 29.2
million (or 2.1%).
Operating expenses were EUR 9.1 million higher as reported and
EUR 24.3 million higher at constant FX excluding a restructuring charge
of EUR 9.7 million as part of the companys on-going optimisation
programme. The balance of the movement at constant FX reflects higher
operating expenses, primarily to support the expansion of SES Networks
which has delivered double-digit growth (year-on-year) in its underlying
revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2018.
Group EBITDA of EUR 927.7 million for YTD 2018 represented an
EBITDA margin of 63.1% (YTD 2017: 65.1%), or 63.8% excluding the
restructuring charge noted above.
DEPRECIATION, AMORTISATION AND OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
Depreciation and impairment expense
|
|
(463.7)
|
|
(488.0)
|
|
+24.3
|
|
+5.0%
|
|
Amortisation expense
|
|
(59.7)
|
|
(58.2)
|
|
-1.5
|
|
-2.7%
|
|
Depreciation, impairment and amortisation
|
|
(523.4)
|
|
(546.2)
|
|
+22.8
|
|
+4.2%
|
|
Depreciation, impairment and amortisation (constant FX)
|
|
(523.4)
|
|
(519.9)
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
404.3
|
|
448.4
|
|
-44.1
|
|
-9.8%
|
|
Operating profit (constant FX)
|
|
404.3
|
|
435.6
|
|
-31.3
|
|
-7.2%
|
Reported depreciation, impairment and amortisation expense
reduced by EUR 22.8 million compared with the prior period which
included an impairment charge of EUR 38.4 million. At constant FX, this
item offset the higher YTD 2018 depreciation expense which was driven by
the entry into service of new satellites since 30 September 2017.
Group operating profit represented an operating profit margin of
27.5% (YTD 2017: 29.4%), or 28.2% excluding the restructuring charge of
EUR 9.7 million as noted above.
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SES SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR million
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
Net interest expense and other
|
|
(134.7)
|
|
(141.6)
|
|
+6.9
|
|
+4.9%
|
|
Capitalised interest
|
|
23.8
|
|
36.5
|
|
-12.7
|
|
-34.9%
|
|
Net foreign exchange gains
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
2.9
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-118.8%
|
|
Net financing costs
|
|
(111.5)
|
|
(102.2)
|
|
-9.3
|
|
-9.1%
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
292.8
|
|
346.2
|
|
-53.4
|
|
-15.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
|
27.3
|
|
49.5
|
|
-22.2
|
|
-44.8%
|
|
Profit after tax
|
|
320.1
|
|
395.7
|
|
-75.6
|
|
-19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(16.4)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
-15.2
|
|
n/m
|
|
Profit attributable to SES shareholders
|
|
303.7
|
|
394.5
|
|
-90.8
|
|
-23.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon on hybrid (perpetual) bond, net of tax
|
|
(36.0)
|
|
(36.3)
|
|
+0.3
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
Adjusted profit attributable to SES shareholders
|
|
267.7
|
|
358.2
|
|
-90.5
|
|
-25.3%
|
|
Earnings per A Class share
|
|
EUR 0.59
|
|
EUR 0.77
|
|
-0.18
|
|
-23.4%
|
Net financing costs were EUR 9.3 million higher than the prior
period as lower capitalised interest and lower net foreign exchange
gains offset a reduction in net interest expense.
The positive income tax contribution included the recognition of
a one-time deferred tax asset relating to GovSat-1 in Q1 2018, as well
as the transfer of the O3b Jersey business to Luxembourg in Q2 2018. The
groups normalised effective tax rate was 25.6% in YTD 2018 (YTD
2017: 17.2%).
Recognition of the deferred tax asset relating to GovSat-1 accounted for
the increase in non-controlling interests as the satellite is
owned by GovSat, a 50/50 public private partnership between SES and the
Government of Luxembourg.
Consequently, net profit attributable to SES shareholders of EUR
303.7 million (YTD 2017: EUR 394.5 million) represented earnings per
share of EUR 0.59 (YTD 2017: EUR 0.77) after deducting the assumed
coupon (net of tax) for the groups hybrid (perpetual) bonds.
Financing and Free Cash Flow
The groups Net debt to EBITDA ratio (as per the rating agency
methodology which treats the hybrid bonds as 50% debt and 50% equity) at
30 September 2018 was 3.43 times, compared with 3.53 times at 30 June
2018 and 3.27 times at 31 December 2017. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is
expected to be below 3.30 times by 31 December 2018.
For the YTD 2018, free cash flow before financing activities of
EUR 593.0 million was 29.2% higher than the prior period reflecting the
combination of higher net operating cash flow and lower investing
activities.
In October 2018, the group repaid a five-year EUR 500 million Eurobond
that was due for maturity and carried a fixed interest rate of 1.875%.
This was funded from the groups existing resources, which included the
proceeds from the issuance of an eight-year EUR 500 million Eurobond
with an annual coupon of 1.625% that was successfully completed in March
2018.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR million
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Average EUR/USD exchange rate
|
|
1.1979
|
|
1.1078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
1,527.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(541.7)
|
|
(532.6)
|
|
EBITDA(1)
|
|
927.7
|
|
994.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and impairment expense
|
|
(463.7)
|
|
(488.0)(3)
|
|
Amortisation expense
|
|
(59.7)
|
|
(58.2)
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
404.3
|
|
448.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financing costs
|
|
(111.5)
|
|
(102.2)
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
292.8
|
|
346.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
|
27.3(4)
|
|
49.5
|
|
Profit after tax
|
|
320.1
|
|
395.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(16.4)(4)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
303.7
|
|
394.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (in EUR)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A shares
|
|
0.59
|
|
0.77
|
|
Class B shares
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.31
|
1) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and
share of associates result (net of tax)
2) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners
of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares
outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights
of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only,
the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has
been adjusted to include the assumed coupon, net of tax, on the
perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly
different from basic earnings per share
3)
Includes impairment charge of EUR 38.4 million against AMC-9
4)
Includes recognition of one-time deferred tax asset in Q1
2018, following the entry into service of GovSat-1 (owned by GovSat, a
50/50 public private partnership between SES and the Government of
Luxembourg), resulting in a corresponding increase in non-controlling
interests
Supplementary information:
QUARTERLY REVENUE BY VERTICAL (REPORTED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (reported)
|
|
Change (YOY) at constant FX
|
|
EUR million
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
Video Distribution
|
|
247.2
|
|
248.3
|
|
239.2
|
|
734.7
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
244.3
|
|
242.7
|
|
237.8
|
|
724.8
|
|
-4.2%
|
|
-4.2%
|
|
-5.8%
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
2.9
|
|
5.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
9.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Video Services
|
|
77.2
|
|
85.8
|
|
79.7
|
|
242.7
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
+9.5%
|
|
+3.1%
|
|
+3.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
77.2
|
|
85.8
|
|
79.7
|
|
242.7
|
|
-2.0%
|
|
+9.5%
|
|
+3.1%
|
|
+3.5%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
SES Video
|
|
324.4
|
|
334.1
|
|
318.9
|
|
977.4
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
321.5
|
|
328.5
|
|
317.5
|
|
967.5
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
2.9
|
|
5.6
|
|
1.4
|
|
9.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Government
|
|
59.4
|
|
71.6
|
|
69.6
|
|
200.6
|
|
+12.0%
|
|
+26.0%
|
|
+14.3%
|
|
+17.5%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
59.4
|
|
63.8
|
|
69.6
|
|
192.8
|
|
+13.0%
|
|
+21.7%
|
|
+28.1%
|
|
+21.0%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
7.8
|
|
--
|
|
7.8
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Fixed Data
|
|
56.2
|
|
57.8
|
|
57.6
|
|
171.6
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
56.2
|
|
54.8
|
|
55.5
|
|
166.5
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
+1.7%
|
|
-3.3%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
3.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
5.1
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Mobility
|
|
37.4
|
|
39.8
|
|
41.6
|
|
118.8
|
|
-14.8%
|
|
+31.3%
|
|
+36.1%
|
|
+13.3%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
37.4
|
|
39.8
|
|
41.6
|
|
118.8
|
|
+30.4%
|
|
+31.3%
|
|
+36.1%
|
|
+32.6%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
SES Networks
|
|
153.0
|
|
169.2
|
|
168.8
|
|
491.0
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
+13.0%
|
|
+15.6%
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
153.0
|
|
158.4
|
|
166.7
|
|
478.1
|
|
+8.5%
|
|
+12.7%
|
|
+19.5%
|
|
+13.6%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
--
|
|
10.8
|
|
2.1
|
|
12.9
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Sub-total
|
|
477.4
|
|
503.3
|
|
487.7
|
|
1,468.4
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
+3.9%
|
|
+2.4%
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
- Underlying
|
|
474.5
|
|
486.9
|
|
484.2
|
|
1,445.6
|
|
0.0%
|
|
+3.1%
|
|
+3.2%
|
|
+2.1%
|
|
- Periodic
|
|
2.9
|
|
16.4
|
|
3.5
|
|
22.8
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Other(1)
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.0
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
n/m
|
|
Group Total
|
|
477.6
|
|
503.8
|
|
488.0
|
|
1,469.4
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
+4.0%
|
|
+2.4%
|
|
+0.4%
|
"Underlying revenue represents the core business of capacity sales,
as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be
impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status.
"Periodic revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to
or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis.
Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of capacity; accelerated
revenue from hosted payloads during the course of construction;
termination fees; insurance proceeds; certain interim satellite missions
and other such items when material.
1) Other includes revenue not directly applicable to SES Video or SES
Networks
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT (AS REPORTED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR million
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Average EUR/USD exchange rate
|
|
1.1655
|
|
1.1764
|
|
1.2221
|
|
1.2033
|
|
1.1682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
478.5
|
|
507.8
|
|
477.6
|
|
503.8
|
|
488.0
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(171.0)
|
|
(178.2)
|
|
(173.2)
|
|
(187.1)
|
|
(181.4)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
307.5
|
|
329.6
|
|
304.4
|
|
316.7
|
|
306.6
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
64.3%
|
|
64.9%
|
|
63.7%
|
|
62.9%
|
|
62.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
(146.0)(1)
|
|
(147.0)
|
|
(147.0)
|
|
(156.5)
|
|
(160.2)
|
|
Amortisation
|
|
(19.1)
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(18.6)
|
|
(21.3)
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
142.4
|
|
162.2
|
|
138.8
|
|
138.9
|
|
126.6
|
|
Operating profit margin
|
|
29.8%
|
|
31.9%
|
|
29.1%
|
|
27.6%
|
|
26.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financing costs
|
|
(33.6)
|
|
(41.1)
|
|
(35.9)
|
|
(39.3)
|
|
(36.3)
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
108.8
|
|
121.1
|
|
102.9
|
|
99.6
|
|
90.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
9.4
|
|
81.1
|
|
10.1
|
|
30.8
|
|
(13.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.8
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
119.0
|
|
201.6
|
|
98.2
|
|
129.5
|
|
76.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (in EUR)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A shares
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.42
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.14
|
|
Class B shares
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.06
|
1) Includes EUR 38.4 million of impairment charge related to the loss
of AMC-9
2) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners
of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares
outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights
of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only,
the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has
been adjusted to include the coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds.
Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from
basic earnings per share
QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT (AT CONSTANT FX)
|
EUR million
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Average U.S. dollar exchange rate
|
|
1.1682
|
|
1.1682
|
|
1.1682
|
|
1.1682
|
|
1.1682
|
|
Revenue
|
|
476.6
|
|
508.5
|
|
487.2
|
|
510.7
|
|
488.0
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(170.6)
|
|
(178.6)
|
|
(178.2)
|
|
(190.5)
|
|
(181.4)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
306.0
|
|
329.9
|
|
309.0
|
|
320.2
|
|
306.6
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
64.2%
|
|
64.9%
|
|
63.4%
|
|
62.7%
|
|
62.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
(145.4)
|
|
(147.5)
|
|
(150.9)
|
|
(159.4)
|
|
(160.2)
|
|
Amortisation
|
|
(19.0)
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(18.8)
|
|
(21.4)
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
141.6
|
|
162.0
|
|
139.3
|
|
139.4
|
|
126.6
|
|
Operating profit margin
|
|
29.7%
|
|
31.9%
|
|
28.6%
|
|
27.3%
|
|
26.0%
|
About SES
SES is the worlds leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in
two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit
(MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video
distribution and data connectivity services through two business units:
SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes,
through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV
networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media
service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both
linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which
has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides
global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors
including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as
well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks
portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between
SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary
system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further
information is available at: www.ses.com
