Seven Tech Data Executives Named 2019 CRN "Women of the Channel

Tech
Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that CRN®, a brand of
The Channel Company, has named seven of the companys executives to the
prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders recognized on
this annual list represent technology suppliers, distributors, solution
providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for significant
contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary
leadership.
Chosen for their exemplary leadership and tireless work to support the
channel, this years list of Tech Datas Women of the Channel includes
the following:
-
Kaye McMillan, vice president, sales transformation and development,
was selected for leadership of sales development and support of
various strategic initiatives and sales programs across Tech Data. She
also has been named to the Power 100 list, recognizing Kaye as one of
the top 100 female executives whose insight and influence help drive
channel success.
-
Cheryl Neal, vice president, data and networking, provided
strong leadership in the implementation of strategic initiatives
across the organization to create opportunities and drive solutions
business growth for vendor and channel partners, which made her a
clear choice for the distinction. Cheryl also was selected for the
Power 100 list.
-
Cathy Clark, vice president, vendor accounting, was chosen for
her work to transform and redesign several key processes, which
provided consistency and efficiency to Tech Datas support of vendor
relations.
-
Kristi Kirby, director, endpoint solutions, works to develop
strategic, profitable partnerships with key vendors. She is included
on the list for her work in creating aggregate solutions in workforce
transformation and next-generation collaboration solutions that
deliver measurable business outcomes through the channel.
-
Barbara Koch, managing director, advanced solutions, DACH
(Germany, Austria and Switzerland), has led the transformation of
Tech Datas Advanced Solutions division in DACH from product selling
to solution selling and delivering the channel knowledge and expertise
in AI, Cloud, Analytics and IoT, and Security. She is focused on
deepening the collaboration across the various teams, retaining and
developing the talents in the organization and strengthening Tech
Datas leading position and channel market share while creating
profitable growth.
-
Suzette Oskam, director, endpoint solutions, Netherlands, is a
visionary, strategic leader in the organization. She has developed
deep relationships in the Dutch IT channel and within her peer group
in Tech Datas European operation. Her people-oriented approach
combines strong communication skills and a deep interest in creating a
balanced team in order to achieve the best possible results.
-
Jennifer Ruth, vice president, pricing and master data, was
recognized for the second time on a CRN "Women of the Channel list.
She has been instrumental in the standardization and expansion of the
global business solutions team in supporting U.S.-based partners with
no physical entities or tax-registered entities outside of the states
nor a presence in the desired landing country, enabling them to
deliver, install and maintain global technology solutions.
"We are thrilled to have so many of our colleagues recognized by CRN as
IT thought leaders, said Rich Hume, CEO of Tech Data. "Our workplace
culture honors and takes pride in integrity, accountability,
collaboration and inclusion, and our esteemed leaders epitomize these
values.
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership
applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional,
demonstrated expertise, as well as ongoing dedication to the IT channel.
"CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are
accelerating channel growth through mutually beneficial partnerships,
incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in
their field, said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This
accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success, and we are
proud to honor their achievements.
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of
CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
Click
to tweet: Seven @Tech_Data executives recognized by @CRN as 2019
Women of the Channel; #WOTC19. Learn more at http://investor.techdata.com/news-releases.
About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our
end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly
specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable
channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world
needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the
Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortunes Worlds Most
Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com
or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
