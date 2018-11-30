finanzen.net
20.05.2019 16:00
Seven Tech Data Executives Named 2019 CRN "Women of the Channel

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven of the companys executives to the prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders recognized on this annual list represent technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for significant contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

Chosen for their exemplary leadership and tireless work to support the channel, this years list of Tech Datas Women of the Channel includes the following:

  • Kaye McMillan, vice president, sales transformation and development, was selected for leadership of sales development and support of various strategic initiatives and sales programs across Tech Data. She also has been named to the Power 100 list, recognizing Kaye as one of the top 100 female executives whose insight and influence help drive channel success.
  • Cheryl Neal, vice president, data and networking, provided strong leadership in the implementation of strategic initiatives across the organization to create opportunities and drive solutions business growth for vendor and channel partners, which made her a clear choice for the distinction. Cheryl also was selected for the Power 100 list.
  • Cathy Clark, vice president, vendor accounting, was chosen for her work to transform and redesign several key processes, which provided consistency and efficiency to Tech Datas support of vendor relations.
  • Kristi Kirby, director, endpoint solutions, works to develop strategic, profitable partnerships with key vendors. She is included on the list for her work in creating aggregate solutions in workforce transformation and next-generation collaboration solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes through the channel.
  • Barbara Koch, managing director, advanced solutions, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), has led the transformation of Tech Datas Advanced Solutions division in DACH from product selling to solution selling and delivering the channel knowledge and expertise in AI, Cloud, Analytics and IoT, and Security. She is focused on deepening the collaboration across the various teams, retaining and developing the talents in the organization and strengthening Tech Datas leading position and channel market share while creating profitable growth.
  • Suzette Oskam, director, endpoint solutions, Netherlands, is a visionary, strategic leader in the organization. She has developed deep relationships in the Dutch IT channel and within her peer group in Tech Datas European operation. Her people-oriented approach combines strong communication skills and a deep interest in creating a balanced team in order to achieve the best possible results.
  • Jennifer Ruth, vice president, pricing and master data, was recognized for the second time on a CRN "Women of the Channel list. She has been instrumental in the standardization and expansion of the global business solutions team in supporting U.S.-based partners with no physical entities or tax-registered entities outside of the states nor a presence in the desired landing country, enabling them to deliver, install and maintain global technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to have so many of our colleagues recognized by CRN as IT thought leaders, said Rich Hume, CEO of Tech Data. "Our workplace culture honors and takes pride in integrity, accountability, collaboration and inclusion, and our esteemed leaders epitomize these values.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional, demonstrated expertise, as well as ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision and unique contributions in their field, said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success, and we are proud to honor their achievements.

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Click to tweet: Seven @Tech_Data executives recognized by @CRN as 2019 Women of the Channel; #WOTC19. Learn more at http://investor.techdata.com/news-releases.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortunes Worlds Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

