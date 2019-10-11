finanzen.net
11.10.2019 23:30
Bewerten
(0)

Seychelle Reports Operations Summary for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months ended August 31, 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Seychelle Water Filtration Products, a DBA of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (Seychelle, we, us, our or the Company) (OTCQB: SYEV), a worldwide leader in the development, assembly and sale of proprietary portable water filtration bottles made several announcements today.

For the Fiscal Quarter ended August 31, 2019, Revenue was $790,198, compared to $735,677 in the prior years fiscal quarter. Seychelle had Net loss of $125,642 for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2019, or ($.00) per share, compared to prior year's fiscal quarter Net loss of $129,623, or $.00 per share.

For the Six Months ended August 31, 2019, Revenue was $1,471,020, compared to $1,869,578 in the prior years six month period. Seychelle had Net loss of $77,851 for the six months ended August 31, 2019, or ($.00) per share, compared to prior year's six months Net loss of $36,831, or ($.00) per share.

The Company continues to develop products and improve technology. The Company plans to release a variety of new products in the upcoming months that include Thermal Bottles, new ergonomic loop cap, universal design style replacement filter, combination straw and bottle product that removes up to 500 gallons of pathogen. We believe these new products could increase our earnings and help future sales.

"Dedicated to improving the quality of life through the quality of our drinking water.

Note to Investors

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information about the Seychelle's business prospects/projections. These are based upon good-faith current expectations of Seychelle's management. Seychelle makes no representation or warranty as to the attainability of such assumptions/projections. Investors are expected to conduct their own investigation with regard to Seychelle. Seychelle assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release. For more information, please visit www.seychelle.com or call (949) 234-1999.

Nachrichten zu Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Seychelle Environmental Technologies News
RSS Feed
Seychelle Environmental Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Seychelle Environmental Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Seychelle Environmental Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Blue Chips schalten in den Rallye-Modus!
DZ BANK - McDonalds: der King im Fastfood-Geschäft
Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 12. bis 18. Oktober 2019
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Indexanpassungen im DAX, MDAX und EURO STOXX 50  Auf- und Absteiger im Überblick
Vontobel: RWE  Die Verwandlung des Strom-Riesen
Nordex mit Übernahmefantasie?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Seychelle Environmental Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn das Konto gesperrt ist  und die Bank nicht reagiert
So weichen Wohnungsbauer die Nicht-bei-mir-Mentalität auf
Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer
Die Chinesen müssen und können auf Zeit spielen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Daimler-Aktie auf Rennstrecke: Warum Anleger den Titel jetzt wieder attraktiv finden
Goldfans auf Schnäppchenjagd: Neue Münze stößt auf riesige Nachfrage
DAX: Vorläufig wieder stabil
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger halten wegen Handelsgesprächen die Füße still

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- SAP steigert Gewinn deutlich, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus

VW erwägt Optionen für Lamborghini. Daimler erhält weiteren Rückruf-Bescheid des KBA. METRO besiegelt Partnerschaft mit Wumei in China. BMW steigert Absatz im September. Nike schließt Oregon Project. Lufthansa befördert im September rund 14 Millionen Fluggäste. Shop Apotheke profitiert von starker Nachfrage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:49 Uhr
DAX mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- SAP steigert Gewinn deutlich, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:14 Uhr
KW 41: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Sonstiges
23:12 Uhr
Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
TUITUAG00
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
HUGO BOSS AGA1PHFF
BayerBAY001