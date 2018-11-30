finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
12.01.2019 00:00
Bewerten
(0)

Seychelle Reports Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Seychelle Water Filtration Products, a DBA of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (Seychelle, we, us, our or the Company) (OTCQB: SYEV), a worldwide leader in the development, assembly and sale of proprietary portable water filtration bottles, made several announcements today.

For the Fiscal Quarter ended November 30, 2018, Revenue was $609,444, compared to $1,629,324 in the prior years fiscal quarter. Seychelle had a Net loss of $126,258 for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018, or ($.00) per share, compared to prior year's fiscal quarter Net income of $246,618, or $.01 per share.

For the Nine Months ended November 30, 2018, Revenue was $2,479,023, compared to $3,829,465 in the prior years nine month period. Seychelle had Net loss of $163,087 for the nine month ended November 30, 2018, or ($.01) per share, compared to prior year's nine months Net income of $491,995, or $.02 per share.

In fiscal year 2018 a significant portion of our revenues came from organizations which were engaged in natural disaster relief activities. In fiscal year 2019, we did not have the same level of natural disaster revenues and did not replace these customers. As a result our revenue decreased. We have refocused our attention in replacing our customer revenue by expanding our scope with other organizations and will continue to do so. Seychelle is also working on making strong developmental advances to bring new drinking water technologies to expand the current products we have on the market. We believe that as many as four new products could be ready for distribution within the next sixty days. These improvements could favorably impact our earnings and help future sales. Our backorder status remains strong.

We anticipate the Seychelle Omni Straw (SOS) sales to be strong. The 28oz portable advanced products have been specifically improved to reach the national and international military and disaster preparedness markets.

We believe that interest in our international products is increasing, with potential sales to aid in preparations for current disasters and safe drinking water demands. For example, Japan has had a representative visiting Seychelle to preliminarily discuss our Radiation removal products and their concerns with the upcoming Olympics. Previously we have mentioned continuing potential interest in development of miscible CBD use in conjunction with our products. We also note potential strong business interest within the country of Mexico for water purification, although we have no definitive agreements at this time.

"Dedicated to improving the quality of life through the quality of our drinking water.

Note to Investors

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information about Seychelle's business prospects/projections. These are based upon good-faith current expectations of Seychelle's management. Seychelle makes no representation or warranty as to the attainability of such assumptions/projections. Investors are expected to conduct their own investigation with regard to Seychelle. Seychelle assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release. For more information, please visit www.seychelle.com or call (949) 234-1999.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Seychelle Environmental Technologies News
RSS Feed
Seychelle Environmental Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Seychelle Environmental Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Seychelle Environmental Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neue Signale?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - adidas trimmt sich fit
Wir leben in einer Welt des realisierten Wahnsinns
Bitcoin und Co. gehen bärisch ins Wochenende
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 12. bis 18. Januar 2019
Vontobel: Protect Multi Aktienanleihe mit Partizipation  Partizipieren Sie an der Upside!
Zum richtigen Zeitpunkt: Das Market Timing-Dilemma
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Seychelle Environmental Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier bekommen Sie mehr Urlaub für Ihr Geld
Wo deutsche Urlauber besonders viel für ihr Geld bekommen
Wird der Ausstieg aus der EU jetzt ganz abgesagt?
Die russische Notenbank steigt aus dem Dollar aus
Die grenzenlose Liebe zum Bargeld bröckelt

News von

Würze ins Depot: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte für 2019
Dax: Wo jetzt die nächsten Hürden warten
Redaktions-Favoriten: 28 ganz persönliche Tipps für 2019
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus

News von

Forscher erklären, warum man sich beim Onlineshopping nie allein auf gute Bewertungen verlassen sollte
ING-Chefvolkswirt: Ein harter Brexit könnte eine Rezession in Deutschland auslösen
Deutsche Startups wittern im Geschäft mit Cannabis einen Milliardenmarkt - auch ohne Legalisierung
Finanzexperte verrät: Das sind die Börsen-Geheimtipps 2019
Microsoft hat eine Technologie für Supermärkte entwickelt, die Amazon ernsthaft Konkurrenz macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- KUKA senkt Prognose -- Erneute Fusionsgerüchte um Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Nordex, Credit Suisse, HELLA im Fokus

Finanzministerium offen für Bankenfusionen. Cannabis-Riese Aphria steigert Umsatz und verdient mehr. Geely dementiert Senkung des Daimler-Anteils um über die Hälfte. General Motors hebt Prognose an. USA und China wollen wohl Ende Januar weiter verhandeln. 21st Century Fox will nicht für Disney-Sportsender bieten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.01.19
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- KUKA senkt Prognose -- Erneute Fusionsgerüchte um Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Nordex, Credit Suisse, HELLA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
11.01.19
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktie im Fokus
11.01.19
KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp Registered ShsA2DTYT
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100