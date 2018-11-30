finanzen.net
+ + + Was Anleger über die Börse wissen sollten + + + jetzt im Flossbach von Storch Podcast anhören + + +-w-
15.04.2019 19:21
Bewerten
(0)

SFL  First-Quarter 2019 Financial Information

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY):

Consolidated revenue by business segment (000's)

             
        Q1 2019   Q1 2018
Rental income   48,504   48,025
o/w   Paris Central Business District 40,416 39,835
Paris Other 7,613 7,437
    Western Crescent   475   753
Other revenue   0   0
Total consolidated revenue   48,504   48,025

First-quarter 2019 consolidated rental income amounted to 48.5 million, up by a slight 0.5 million or 1.0% on the 48.0 million reported for the same period in 2018.

  • On a like-for-like basis (excluding all changes in the portfolio affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income was 1.4 million higher, representing a 3.0% rise attributable to new leases signed in 2018, mainly in the Washington Plaza and Cézanne Saint-Honoré properties, and to index increases.
  • Rental income from spaces being redeveloped declined by 1.2 million over the period, mainly reflecting the departure in 2018 of the last tenants from the 83 Marceau building, which is currently being renovated.

During first-quarter 2019, SFL signed leases on nearly 10,000 sq.m. on excellent terms. These agreements, primarily concerning office space in the Louvre Saint-Honoré and 103 Grenelle buildings and in the Edouard VII complex, represented average nominal office rents of 724/sq.m. with effective rents of 662/sq.m.

The physical occupancy rate for revenue-generating buildings remained high, at 97.3% as of 31 March 2019 with no change versus 31 December 2018, and the EPRA vacancy rate remained at a record low of 1.6%.

No properties were purchased or sold during first-quarter 2019.

SFLs consolidated net debt was down slightly at 31 March 2019, at 1,661 million (compared with 1,688 million at 31 December 2018), representing a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 23.7% based on the portfolios appraisal value at 31 December 2018.

At 31 March 2019, SFL had 920 million in undrawn committed lines of credit.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at 6.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As Frances oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News
RSS Feed
Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Für die Rente sparen - aber richtig
DZ BANK - Sondersituation beim Rohöl - wie geht es weiter? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones pendelt seitwärts
Ölpreisrally verliert an Schwung - droht eine Korrektur?
TecDAX nimmt wieder Fahrt auf  Diese Werte befinden sich auf der technischen Kaufliste!
Goldpreis, EURUSD, DAX und Co. - Märkte im Wochenausblick
Video: S&P500 - 2.860 Punkte im Fokus!
Vontobel: Impact Investing - Soziale, ökologische und finanzielle Rendite in einem
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die ungleichen Vermögen offenbaren drei Probleme Deutschlands
Vermögen der Deutschen wächst  allerdings nur bei Wenigen
Darum ist Nagelpflege so wichtig
Geld, das aus dem Nichts kommt
Mit dem Smart Display sticht Lenovo Google aus

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis steigt wieder
Warum der Freenet-Chef auf 5G verzichtet
DAX: Anziehende Kaufbereitschaft
Nordex-Aktie: Zahlreiche Aufträge
Europas Dividendenkönige in einem Fonds

News von

"In absehbarer Zukunft nicht profitabel": Dieses Eingeständnis von Uber beunruhigt Investoren
50 Prozent aller Deutschen befürworten ein bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen
"Kann nicht sein, dass sie ungeschoren davonkommen": Österreichs Finanzminister sagt Facebook, Google und Co. den Kampf an
Hunderttausende Millennials in China versuchen, mit riskanten Anlagen reich zu werden
Diese 5 Fragen sollte man sich stellen, wenn man in einem neuen Job erfolgreich sein will

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Goldman Sachs übertrifft im ersten Quartal nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet, Carl Zeiss Meditec im Fokus

Citigroup übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen. Commerzbank-Aktionäre sollen Vorratsbeschluss für Kapitalerhöhung erneuern. Credit Suisse erlangt Kontrolle über Joint Venture in China. ProSiebenSat.1 und Mediaset weisen Bericht über Fusionsgespräche zurück. Corestate-Aktie im SDAX von Aktienrückkäufen angetrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Goldman Sachs übertrifft im ersten Quartal nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet, Carl Zeiss Meditec im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:22 Uhr
Autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität: So investieren Sie in die Megatrends der Autobranche
Aktie im Fokus
19:11 Uhr
Trotz Ertragsrezession: Blackstone sieht ideale Kaufgelegenheit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400