SFL  First-Quarter 2019 Financial Information

Regulatory News:
Société Foncière Lyonnaise (Paris:FLY):
|
Consolidated revenue by business segment
(000's)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
Q1 2018
|
Rental income
|
|
48,504
|
|
48,025
|
o/w
|
|
Paris Central Business District
|
|
40,416
|
|
39,835
|
|
|
Paris Other
|
|
7,613
|
|
7,437
|
|
|
Western Crescent
|
|
475
|
|
753
|
Other revenue
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Total consolidated revenue
|
|
48,504
|
|
48,025
First-quarter 2019 consolidated rental income amounted to 48.5 million,
up by a slight 0.5 million or 1.0% on the 48.0 million reported for
the same period in 2018.
-
On a like-for-like basis (excluding all changes in the portfolio
affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income was 1.4
million higher, representing a 3.0% rise attributable to new leases
signed in 2018, mainly in the Washington Plaza and Cézanne
Saint-Honoré properties, and to index increases.
-
Rental income from spaces being redeveloped declined by 1.2 million
over the period, mainly reflecting the departure in 2018 of the last
tenants from the 83 Marceau building, which is currently being
renovated.
During first-quarter 2019, SFL signed leases on nearly 10,000 sq.m. on
excellent terms. These agreements, primarily concerning office space in
the Louvre Saint-Honoré and 103 Grenelle buildings and in the Edouard
VII complex, represented average nominal office rents of 724/sq.m. with
effective rents of 662/sq.m.
The physical occupancy rate for revenue-generating buildings remained
high, at 97.3% as of 31 March 2019 with no change versus 31 December
2018, and the EPRA vacancy rate remained at a record low of 1.6%.
No properties were purchased or sold during first-quarter 2019.
SFLs consolidated net debt was down slightly at 31 March 2019, at
1,661 million (compared with 1,688 million at 31 December 2018),
representing a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 23.7% based on the
portfolios appraisal value at 31 December 2018.
At 31 March 2019, SFL had 920 million in undrawn committed lines of
credit.
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate
market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its
property portfolio, which is valued at 6.6 billion and is focused on
the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII,
Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio,
which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media,
digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As Frances oldest
property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering
commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for
users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A - Euronext Paris ISIN
FR0000033409 - Bloomberg: FLY FP - Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
