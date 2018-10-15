finanzen.net
15.10.2018 18:28
Bewerten
(0)

SFL  Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Information

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Consolidated revenue by business segment (000's)

             
       

2018
(9 months)

 

2017
(9 months)

Rental income   143,790   147,819
o/w   Paris Central Business District 119,038 114,326
Paris Other 22,479 21,526
    Western Crescent   2,273   11,967
Other revenue   0   0
Total consolidated revenue   143,790   147,819

At 143.8 million, consolidated rental income for the first nine months of 2018 was down 4.0 million or 2.7% compared to the 147.8 million reported for the same period of 2017. The decline was due to the disposal of the IN/OUT property in September 2017, the effects of which were offset to a significant extent by growth in like-for-like income.

  • On a like-for-like basis (excluding all changes in the portfolio affecting period-on-period comparisons), rental income was 6.0 million (4.6%) higher, reflecting the contribution of new leases signed in 2017 and 2018, mainly in the Washington Plaza, 103 Grenelle, Cézanne Saint-Honoré and 9 Percier properties, as well as an increase in rents for Galerie des Champs-Elysées retail units and for the #cloud.paris and 131 Wagram office properties.
  • The sale of the IN/OUT building on 29 September 2017 led to a 9.7 million decrease in rental income compared to the first nine months of 2017.
  • Lastly, income from assets under redevelopment and various penalties dipped by 0.3 million versus the year earlier period.

During the first nine months of 2018, leases were signed on close to 20,000 sq.m. of space, of which over 11,000 sq.m in the third quarter.

The average nominal rent for office space leased was 694 per sq.m. and the effective rent was 605 per sq.m.

The physical occupancy rate for revenue-generating buildings remained high, at 96.6% as of 30 September 2018 versus 96.4% as of 31 December 2017, while the EPRA vacancy rate stood at 2.5%.

No properties were purchased or sold during the first nine months of 2018.

At 30 September 2018, SFL's consolidated net debt amounted to 1,662 million, compared with 1,631 million at 31 December 2017, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 24.4% based on the portfolios appraisal value at 30 June 2018.

At 30 September 2018, SFL had 820 million in committed undrawn lines of credit.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at 6.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As Frances oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A  Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409  Bloomberg: FLY FP  Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.08.18
Fonciere Lyonnaise : SFL Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise: Post Stabilisat... (Investegate)
17.05.18
SFL Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise: Pre Stabilisation Notice (Globe Newswire)
17.05.18
Fonciere Lyonnaise : SFL Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise: Pre Stabilisati... (Investegate)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News
RSS Feed
Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen! Es lohnt sich!
DZ BANK - The Big Picture - Technische Marktanalyse der DZ BANK
Dow Jones: Netflix, IBM, American Express...
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
UBS: Alphabet  Weitere Verkaufswelle wahrscheinlich
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE nahe am Jahrestief
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Merck KGaA, Deutsche Bank
Scalable Capital: Empirisch fundiertes Konzept
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ste Fonciere Lyonnaise SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was steckt eigentlich hinter der Bargeld-Auszahlung im Supermarkt?
Diese Lücke zeigt, wie weit Bayern vor Deutschland liegt
Jetzt naht das schnelle Ende des deutschen Immobilienbooms
So sparen Sie am einfachsten ein Vermögen zusammen
Das Glücksbudget der Deutschen ist erst einmal ausgereizt

News von

Bayern-Wahl Ticker +++ Klingbeil- Diskussion über Verbleib in Koalition noch aktuell
Goldpreis: Negativ-Rekord - Die Zuversicht unter den Profis fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit 2001
Von Allianz bis Wirecard: Die Lieblingsaktien der Deutschen und wie viel Kurspower noch in ihnen steckt
Siemens-Aktie mit Verkaufssignal: Wie weit der Kurs noch fallen kann
Wochen-Ausblick: Dax vor unruhiger Woche - Start der Berichtssaison im Dax

News von

Immer mehr Experten sicher: Das Ende von Google hat begonnen
Eine tickende Zeitbombe in China beunruhigt renommierte Finanzexperten
Instagram könnte Facebook bald verraten, wo User sich aufhalten
Experten erklären, wie man das meiste aus einer Gehaltsverhandlung herausholt
Tesla muss im nächsten halben Jahr eine Milliarde Dollar auftreiben - jetzt rätselt die Finanzwelt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Grammer-Aktie rutscht nach Gewinnwarnung ab -- Aareal Bank plant Zukäufe -- Betrugsverdacht: Razzia bei Opel -- RWE, Ceconomy, Drägerwerk, Bayer im Fokus

Merrill Lynch: Apple-Transaktion verbessert Aussichten für Dialog. Sears stellt Insolvenzantrag. Irland-Streit durchkreuzt Brexit-Einigung vorerst. Italiens Vize-Regierungschef schließt Euro-Austritt aus. Daimler bietet ab 2022 alle Fahrzeuge auch mit Wasserstoff an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Grammer-Aktie rutscht nach Gewinnwarnung ab -- Aareal Bank plant Zukäufe -- Betrugsverdacht: Razzia bei Opel -- RWE, Ceconomy, Drägerwerk, Bayer im Fokus
Webinare
18:48 Uhr
+13,1% pro Jahr - so erzielen Sie höhere Renditen bei geringerem Anlagerisiko
Ausland
18:01 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk hat eine neue Geschäftsidee - und die hat es in sich
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9