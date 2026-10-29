

EQS-Media / 29.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST



SGL Carbon and X-energy sign further supply contract

Werbung

SGL Carbon receives additional commercial order worth approximately 90 million USD to supply nuclear graphite for X-energy’s Xe-100 reactors

X-energy and SGL Carbon confirm long-term collaboration

Wiesbaden, October 29, 2026. SGL Carbon LLC (“SGL Carbon”) has received an additional order for the supply of nuclear graphite from X-energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy”) in accordance with the existing framework agreement. The order is valued at approximately 90 million USD. SGL Carbon will supply medium-grain isotropic graphite (“NBG-18”), a specialty material that is of central importance for X-energy’s Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactors.

This is the second order SGL Carbon has received from X-energy for commercial Small Modular Reactor (SMR) projects, and it underscores the close, long-term partnership between the two companies.

Werbung

Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon SE, confirms: “We are very pleased that our high-performance graphite NBG-18 enables us to make an important contribution to securing X-energy’s supply chain and, thus, to the further commercialization of the Xe-100 reactors. Together with X-energy, we will expand our production capacity to meet the future demand for nuclear graphite for the Xe-100 reactors.”

In January 2026, SGL Carbon and X-energy had already announced the signing of a 10-year framework agreement and the first supply order for the delivery of graphite reactor components for the first commercial project by X-energy and Dow, Inc. in Seadrift, Texas. The first graphite components manufactured by SGL Carbon for this project have already been delivered to X-energy. Production of the newly ordered graphite billets will start at the end of 2026.

In August 2026, X-energy and SGL signed an agreement to jointly expand production capacity for nuclear graphite at SGL Carbon sites, expanding initial NBG-18 billet production at itssite in Chedde (France), and machining capacity in St. Marys (U.S.).

Werbung

“Bringing advanced nuclear to commercial-scale starts with proven suppliers, and their ability to work collaboratively across the development cycle to bring these components to production,” said Jesse Walker, Chief Supply Chain Officer at X-energy. “SGL is exactly that type of partner, working closely with our technical teams across qualification, prototyping, and now repeated commercial-scale production.”



About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon is a technology-based company and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon-based solutions. Its materials and products made from specialty graphite, high-performance fibers, and composite materials serve the most demanding applications in many industries that are shaping the future: mobility, semiconductor technology, LEDs, energy generation, aerospace, and fuel cell manufacturing. SGL Carbon also develops forward-looking and reliable solutions for the chemical industry, numerous industrial applications, and, increasingly, the defense industry.

With approximately 3,800 employees at 27 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia, SGL Carbon generated revenue of 850 million euros in fiscal year 2025.

Further information about SGL Carbon can be found at www.sglcarbon.com/presse.

About X-energy

X-energy, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology designed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects underway with Dow, Amazon, and Centrica across grid, industrial, and AI applications. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

Important note:

To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers’ industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Carbon assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.



SGL Carbon SE

Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,

Communications and Corporate Sustainability

Soehnleinstrasse 8

65201 Wiesbaden/Germany

Telephone +49 611 6029-100

press@sglcarbon.com

www.sglcarbon.com

LinkedIn

Facebook