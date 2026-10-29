SGL Carbon and X-energy sign further supply contract
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SGL Carbon and X-energy sign further supply contract
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Wiesbaden, October 29, 2026. SGL Carbon LLC (“SGL Carbon”) has received an additional order for the supply of nuclear graphite from X-energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy”) in accordance with the existing framework agreement. The order is valued at approximately 90 million USD. SGL Carbon will supply medium-grain isotropic graphite (“NBG-18”), a specialty material that is of central importance for X-energy’s Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactors.
This is the second order SGL Carbon has received from X-energy for commercial Small Modular Reactor (SMR) projects, and it underscores the close, long-term partnership between the two companies.
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Andreas Klein, CEO of SGL Carbon SE, confirms: “We are very pleased that our high-performance graphite NBG-18 enables us to make an important contribution to securing X-energy’s supply chain and, thus, to the further commercialization of the Xe-100 reactors. Together with X-energy, we will expand our production capacity to meet the future demand for nuclear graphite for the Xe-100 reactors.”
In January 2026, SGL Carbon and X-energy had already announced the signing of a 10-year framework agreement and the first supply order for the delivery of graphite reactor components for the first commercial project by X-energy and Dow, Inc. in Seadrift, Texas. The first graphite components manufactured by SGL Carbon for this project have already been delivered to X-energy. Production of the newly ordered graphite billets will start at the end of 2026.
In August 2026, X-energy and SGL signed an agreement to jointly expand production capacity for nuclear graphite at SGL Carbon sites, expanding initial NBG-18 billet production at itssite in Chedde (France), and machining capacity in St. Marys (U.S.).
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“Bringing advanced nuclear to commercial-scale starts with proven suppliers, and their ability to work collaboratively across the development cycle to bring these components to production,” said Jesse Walker, Chief Supply Chain Officer at X-energy. “SGL is exactly that type of partner, working closely with our technical teams across qualification, prototyping, and now repeated commercial-scale production.”
About SGL Carbon
SGL Carbon is a technology-based company and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon-based solutions. Its materials and products made from specialty graphite, high-performance fibers, and composite materials serve the most demanding applications in many industries that are shaping the future: mobility, semiconductor technology, LEDs, energy generation, aerospace, and fuel cell manufacturing. SGL Carbon also develops forward-looking and reliable solutions for the chemical industry, numerous industrial applications, and, increasingly, the defense industry.
About X-energy
X-energy, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology designed to establish a new standard in clean, safe, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects underway with Dow, Amazon, and Centrica across grid, industrial, and AI applications. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear.
Important note:
SGL Carbon SE
Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,
Soehnleinstrasse 8
Telephone +49 611 6029-100
End of Media Release
Issuer: SGL Carbon SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL Carbon SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 101
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301, DE000A30VKB5, DE000A351SD3
|WKN:
|723530
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|52990038IB31TYK07X63
|EQS News ID:
|2424610
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2424610 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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