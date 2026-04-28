Shareholders approve all Board proposals at Annual General Meeting
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INVESTIS Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
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At today’s Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA, the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In particular an increased dividend of CHF 3.00 per share was approved.
At the General Meeting, 92.5% of the share capital was represented, corresponding to 97.0% of the registered shares entitled to vote.
End of Media Release
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2320936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320936 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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