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Shareholders approve all Board proposals at Annual General Meeting

04.05.26 19:00 Uhr
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INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders approve all Board proposals at Annual General Meeting

04.05.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

At today’s Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA, the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. In particular an increased dividend of CHF 3.00 per share was approved.

At the General Meeting, 92.5% of the share capital was represented, corresponding to 97.0% of the registered shares entitled to vote.

The dividend of CHF 3.00 per share will be paid on 8 May, 2026 (ex-date: 6 May, 2026).

The Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee were re-elected in their current composition.

The Board of Directors is composed as follows: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad, and Stéphane Bonvin.
Composition of the Compensation Committee: Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi.
Composition of the Audit Committee: Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger.

The next Annual General Meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2027.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2320936

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320936  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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