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Shareholders approve all proposals – Dr Annelise Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon elected to the Board of Directors

04.05.26 19:30 Uhr
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Cham Swiss Properties AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders approve all proposals – Dr Annelise Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon elected to the Board of Directors

04.05.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Cham, 4 May 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties held its Annual General Meeting today. A total of 77.23% of the share capital was represented in person or by the independent proxy. All proposals put forward by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved by a large majority, including the dividend of CHF 0.43 per share, an increase of 23 centimes.

 

The Board members standing for re-election – Stefan Mächler (Chairman), Philipp Buhofer, Dr Christoph Caviezel and Hans Ulrich Meister – were re-elected for a further term of office. Dr Annelise Lüscher Hämmerli and Urs Simeon were newly elected as independent members. The two Board members not standing for re-election, Prof. Dr Annelies Häcki Buhofer and Dr Felix Thöni, were bid farewell with heartfelt thanks for their many years of successful service.

 

Dividend payment schedule

Ex date: Wednesday, 6 May 2026

Record date: Thursday, 7 May 2026

Payment date: Friday, 8 May 2026

 

 

Contacts for investors and analysts

Daniel Grab, CFO
investors@champroperties.ch
+41 79 330 55 22
 

Contact for media

Marion Schihin
media@champroperties.ch
+41 79 705 88 15

 

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.7 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

 

Press release (PDF)


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cham Swiss Properties AG
Fabrikstrasse 5
6330 Cham (ZG)
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 508 08 20
E-mail: info@champroperties.ch
Internet: champroperties.ch
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2320948

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320948  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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