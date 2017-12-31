Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS

Veeva Systems today announced that Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a company in Japan, decided to select Veeva Vault QMS to improve the efficiency of product quality management across its sites inside and outside Japan. With Vault QMS, Shionogi will modernize its global product quality management processes.

Shionogi required greater simplicity and flexibility in managing its product quality management processes. The fast implementation and user-friendly configuration environment of Vault QMS are expected to provide greater agility in addressing changing business and regulatory requirements. In addition, Vault QMS is expected to help Shionogi drive seamless information management for external stakeholders with an innovative, cloud-based application.

"Shionogi is committed to continuous innovation in everything they do, said Takashi Okamura, general manager of Veeva Japan. "Were honored that they have chosen Veeva Vault QMS to harmonize their global product quality management processes.

Veeva Vault QMS is a modern, cloud-based application that unifies quality management processes and internal and external stakeholders for better control and visibility. This will contribute to reducing risks related to the product quality of medicines and continuously providing patients worldwide with high-quality medicines.

About Shionogi

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." Shionogi's research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, and pain/CNS disorders. For over 50 years, Shionogi has developed and commercialized innovative oral and parenteral anti-infectives. Contributing to the health and quality of life of patients around the world through development in these therapeutic areas is Shionogi's primary goal. For more details, please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

