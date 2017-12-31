26.03.2018 13:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Veeva Systems today announced that Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a company in Japan, decided to select Veeva Vault QMS to improve the efficiency of product quality management across its sites inside and outside Japan. With Vault QMS, Shionogi will modernize its global product quality management processes.

Shionogi required greater simplicity and flexibility in managing its product quality management processes. The fast implementation and user-friendly configuration environment of Vault QMS are expected to provide greater agility in addressing changing business and regulatory requirements. In addition, Vault QMS is expected to help Shionogi drive seamless information management for external stakeholders with an innovative, cloud-based application.

"Shionogi is committed to continuous innovation in everything they do, said Takashi Okamura, general manager of Veeva Japan. "Were honored that they have chosen Veeva Vault QMS to harmonize their global product quality management processes.

Veeva Vault QMS is a modern, cloud-based application that unifies quality management processes and internal and external stakeholders for better control and visibility. This will contribute to reducing risks related to the product quality of medicines and continuously providing patients worldwide with high-quality medicines.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault QMS, visit: veeva.com/QMS

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Shionogi

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." Shionogi's research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, and pain/CNS disorders. For over 50 years, Shionogi has developed and commercialized innovative oral and parenteral anti-infectives. Contributing to the health and quality of life of patients around the world through development in these therapeutic areas is Shionogi's primary goal. For more details, please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2017. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.02.18
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.12.17
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.03.17
Veeva Systems: A Brief History (MotleyFool)
29.03.17
Veeva Systems: A Brief History (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veeva Systems A News
RSS Feed
Veeva Systems A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2018Veeva Systems A BuyCanaccord Adams
28.02.2018Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.05.2017Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.03.2017Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.11.2016Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.02.2018Veeva Systems A BuyCanaccord Adams
28.02.2018Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.05.2017Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.03.2017Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.11.2016Veeva Systems A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.11.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veeva Systems Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Veeva Systems A News

25.02.18Ausblick: Veeva Systems A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Veeva Systems A News
Anzeige

Inside

Brentöl erstmals seit Ende Januar wieder bei über 70 USD, Gold als sicherer Hafen gefragt
UBS: Bayer - Wichtiger Etappensieg bei Übernahme von Monsanto
ING Markets: DAX - Nerven wie Drahtseile wären jetzt von Vorteil
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - Das Eis wird dünner
DZ BANK  DAX: Strategisch wichtige Unterstützung um 11.870 Punkte im Fokus
SOCIETE GENERALE: Dow Jones  Schwer angeschlagen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Veeva Systems A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Veeva Systems A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

18 Geldfragen, die es sich zu stellen lohnt
So wichtig ist die 25-Tage-Frist für Pflegebedürftige
Wenn das Meer das eigene Haus auffrisst
Die erste Schlacht im Handelskrieg vernichtet vier Billionen Euro
Alt, gierig, männlich  das ärgert den Aktionär

News von

Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
DAX: Bestenfalls eine Abwärtstrend-Pause
Wiederholt sich der Crash von 1987?
DAX: Neue Schwächesignale
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, wie unterschiedlich Deutsche mit ihrem Geld im Ausland umgehen
Neue Snowden-Dokumente zeigen, dass die NSA offenbar seit 2013 Bitcoin-Nutzer durchleuchtet
Einer der wichtigsten Einkommensforscher Europas prophezeit einen alarmierenden Trend
Ranking: In diesen Städten lebt es sich 2018 weltweit am besten - auch fünf deutsche Städte sind dabei
Lidl überarbeitet sein Sortiment und will so einen Trend aufholen, den der Discounter bisher verschlafen hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Allianz-CEO: Dem Aktienmarkt steht eine deutliche Korrektur bevor -- Commerzbank erwartet kräftigen Gewinnanstieg -- Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Apple, STADA, Boeing im Fokus

So will Apple die schwächelnden iPhone X-Verkäufe ankurbeln. CropEnergies erwartet Ergebnisrückgang. Gategroup sagt Börsengang wegen Marktumfeld ab. Axel Springer steigt in Immobilienplattform Purplebricks ein. Beate Uhse erhält frisches Geld für Weiterbetrieb. China bietet Handel mit Rohöl in eigener Währung an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:32 Uhr
DAX fester -- Allianz-CEO: Dem Aktienmarkt steht eine deutliche Korrektur bevor -- Commerzbank erwartet kräftigen Gewinnanstieg -- Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Apple, STADA, Boeing im Fokus
Ausland
13:28 Uhr
So will Apple die schwächelnden iPhone X-Verkäufe ankurbeln
Sonstiges
13:30 Uhr
Diesem Mann gehört das teuerste Apartment in New York
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BMW AG519000