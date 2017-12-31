Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS

Veeva
Systems today announced that Shionogi
& Co., Ltd., a company in Japan, decided to select Veeva
Vault QMS to improve the efficiency of product quality management
across its sites inside and outside Japan. With Vault QMS, Shionogi will
modernize its global product quality management processes.
Shionogi required greater simplicity and flexibility in managing its
product quality management processes. The fast implementation and
user-friendly configuration environment of Vault QMS are expected to
provide greater agility in addressing changing business and regulatory
requirements. In addition, Vault QMS is expected to help Shionogi drive
seamless information management for external stakeholders with an
innovative, cloud-based application.
"Shionogi is committed to continuous innovation in everything they do,
said Takashi Okamura, general manager of Veeva Japan. "Were honored
that they have chosen Veeva Vault QMS to harmonize their global product
quality management processes.
Veeva Vault QMS is a modern, cloud-based application that unifies
quality management processes and internal and external stakeholders for
better control and visibility. This will contribute to reducing risks
related to the product quality of medicines and continuously providing
patients worldwide with high-quality medicines.
Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault QMS, visit: veeva.com/QMS
About Shionogi
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major research-driven pharmaceutical company
dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate
philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the
health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." Shionogi's research and
development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases,
and pain/CNS disorders. For over 50 years, Shionogi has developed and
commercialized innovative oral and parenteral anti-infectives.
Contributing to the health and quality of life of patients around the
world through development in these therapeutic areas is Shionogi's
primary goal. For more details, please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe,
Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.
