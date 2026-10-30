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Shopee Launches ShopeeCare, Offering Comprehensive, Flexible Device Protection for iPhones at Better Prices

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EQS Newswire / 30/10/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

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Available for iPhones purchased on Shopee, the new plan offers comprehensive coverage and device switches for greater peace of mind beyond checkout.


SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Shopee today launched ShopeeCare with AppleCare Services ("ShopeeCare"), its first device protection plan for iPhone models from the iPhone 17 family or newer purchased through Shopee in Singapore. Shoppers can add the plan directly at checkout.

831602-Press-Image-Shopee-Launch.png
Available for iPhones purchased on Shopee, the new plan offers comprehensive coverage and device switches for greater peace of mind beyond checkout.

The launch builds on Shopee's efforts to improve the end-to-end shopping experience, including how shoppers access support after purchase. ShopeeCare brings together coverage for eligible device issues, repair and replacement services, and technical support under a single plan.

Plans start from S$89.50 for 12 months, offering shoppers device protection at a better price. In addition to repair and technical support, ShopeeCare includes a Device Switch benefit and door-to-door pickup and delivery for approved switches.

"Buying a device is only the start of the ownership journey," said Chua Kel Jin, Director, Shopee Singapore. "As smartphones play an important role in consumers' daily lives, knowing where and how to get help when issues arise also matters. We designed ShopeeCare with this broader ownership in mind, giving shoppers more flexibility in how they care for their devices over time."

Comprehensive Device Protection Benefits

ShopeeCare offers a range of benefits designed to support iPhone owners beyond the point of purchase, giving shoppers multiple ways to address unexpected device issues and keep their devices in use. A key feature is its Device Switch benefit*, which allows shoppers to switch to an identical or like-for-like device up to twice a year, whether their device is damaged or they simply want a replacement unit. The entitlement refreshes every 12 months from the subscription date, with complimentary door-to-door pick-up and delivery for each approved switch.

ShopeeCare also covers unlimited repairs for drops and spills, and includes free battery replacement at no extra cost if the iPhone's battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity. Shoppers can visit any Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider for repair and replacement services, subject to the applicable service fees. 24/7 priority support from Apple experts is included throughout the duration of the plan, ensuring shoppers receive timely assistance whenever issues arise.

Flexible Plan Durations to Suit Different Needs

Shoppers can choose between 12-month and 24-month ShopeeCare plans, allowing them to select the plan duration that best suits their needs. Plans start from S$89.50 for 12 months, with pricing varying by eligible iPhone model. A full list of qualifying models and ShopeeCare pricing can be found in the appendix.

To learn more about ShopeeCare, including its benefits, eligibility requirements and applicable terms, visit https://shopee.sg/m/shopeecare.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Disclaimer: ShopeeCare with AppleCare Services comprises services provided by independent third parties, including a licensed insurer and underwriter, service providers and Apple. Shopee is not the insurer, repairer, device-switch provider or provider of Apple warranty services.

Appendix

Model Example Eligible Models 12-Month Price (SGD) 24-Month Price (SGD)
e iPhone 17e 89.50 139.00
Base iPhone 17 114.50 169.00
Pro iPhone 17 Pro 159.50 259.00
Pro Max iPhone 17 Pro Max
Air iPhone Air
Duo iPhone Duo 299.00 499.00

*Note: iPhone model must be Apple iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, iPhone Duo, or newer.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeCare
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee


Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
225647
News Source: Shopee Singapore

30/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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