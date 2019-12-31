finanzen.net
27.05.2020 22:30

Shorter Scans and Better Image Quality: Deep Learning-Based MR Image Reconstruction Tech From GE Healthcare Now FDA Cleared

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GE Healthcare today announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of AIR Recon DL. This pioneering technology, using a deep learning-based neural network, improves the patient experience through shorter scan times while also increasing diagnostic confidence with better image quality across all anatomies. AIR Recon DL, developed on GE Healthcares Edison intelligence platform, seamlessly integrates into the clinical workflow to generate AIR Recon DL images in real-time at the operators console.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005903/en/

AIR Recon DL delivers shorter scans and better image quality (Photo: Business Wire)

AIR Recon DL delivers shorter scans and better image quality (Photo: Business Wire)

Until now, there was an inherent compromise in MR between image quality and scan time. Better image quality achieved through higher signal-to-noise (SNR) and/or spatial resolution needed to show anatomical detail necessitated long scan times. Shorter scans, aimed to improve patient comfort and productivity, compromised image quality and diagnostic confidence. Now with AIR Recon DL, clinicians and technologists will no longer have to choose between image quality and scan time.

"In our experience, [AIR Recon DL] enables us to back off on the number of [signal] averages or achieve a higher matrix, to either save on scan time or achieve a higher resolution image, said Dr. Hollis Potter, chairman of the department of radiology and imaging at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Unlike conventional post processing-based approaches that can obscure image detail, AIR Recon DL is a deep learning-based reconstruction engine making full use of raw data for maximum image quality. In addition to improving SNR, this technology features a unique intelligent ringing suppression that preserves fine image details, helping address two common pain points for radiologists and technologistsimage noise and ringing.

AIR Recon DL was developed in partnership with global institutions and has been evaluated on thousands of cases across a wide range of anatomies and patient demographics. Feedback from clinical users has been overwhelmingly positive, including users noticing sharper and less noisy images enabling shorter scan times, increased reader confidence, reducing the need for repeat scans, and more scan-to-scan consistency.

"We are proud to bring the next generation of MR image reconstruction to the industry leveraging the latest technological revolution in artificial intelligence, said Jie Xue, president and CEO of GE Healthcare MR. "AIR Recon DL benefits clinicians, technologists and patients alike. As we transition to a post-COVID world, MR providers face a significant backlog of patient exams. AIR Recon DL can not only help providers scan more patients per day, but also allows more time to disinfect equipment between patients.

Partners in the development and clinical validation of AIR Recon DL included Hospital for Special Surgery, University of California San Francisco, RadNet, University of Wisconsin-Madison, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Medical College of Wisconsin, Centre Cardiologique du Nord in France, Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, Centro Cardiologico Monzino in Italy, University of Yamanashi and Keio University in Japan, and Asan Medical Center and Haeundae Paik Hospital in Korea.

AIR Recon DL was developed on GE Healthcares Edison intelligence platform, which helps GE and strategic partners design, develop, manage, secure and distribute advanced applications and AI algorithms quickly.

AIR Recon DL is available as an upgrade or with new system purchases. It is currently available on GE Healthcares 3.0T MR systems.

*Based on 2019 IMV data and GE service data

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Insights, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Nachrichten zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr General Electric News
RSS Feed
General Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene General Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere General Electric News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: n-tv | BNP Paribas im Interview - Optimismus ist gut, Absicherung ist besser
Der ausführliche Investment-Guide
Vontobel: Fresenius SE - Grundsolide durch die Krise
SARS-CoV-2: Wann kommt der Impfstoff?
Daimler: Jetzt kommt die Brennstoffzelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur General Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

General Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zahl der Einkommensmillionäre in Deutschland steigt
Wer in Deutschland die Million verdient
Der neue Kalte Krieg  So investieren Sie jetzt in die nächste Supermacht
Ist die schwarz beschäftigte Putzhilfe wirklich günstiger?
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen in Grün -- Tesla kann mit Fundament in Brandenburg beginnen -- Lufthansa verschiebt Entscheidung zu Rettungspaket -- Amazon, Infineon, Aroundtown, GE im Fokus

Trump wettert gegen Twitter und droht sozialen Medien mit Schließung. HUGO BOSS erwartet langsame Erholung frühestens im dritten Quartal. HORNBACH bleibt trotz starkem Auftaktquartal wegen Corona-Krise vorsichtig. Nordex-Aktien schießen nach Empfehlung um 10 Prozent nach oben. ENCAVIS bekräftigt Prognose. Sanofi verkauft Großteil seiner Regeneron-Aktien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen in Grün -- Tesla kann mit Fundament in Brandenburg beginnen -- Lufthansa verschiebt Entscheidung zu Rettungspaket -- Amazon, Infineon, Aroundtown, GE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:35 Uhr
Analyst: Netflix-Aktie könnte schlimmstenfalls 80 Prozent einbrechen
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
GE-Aktie steigt deutlich: General Electric verkauft Beleuchtungsgeschäft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11