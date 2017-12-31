+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
18.07.2018 20:59
Bewerten
(0)

Sibcy Cline Sheds Manual Paper-Based Accounts Payable Process with Fifth Third Expert AP

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

More than half of business-to-business payments are still made by check. According to one study, the average amount per payment and manual invoice is just $22.1

Sibcy Cline, the largest real estate broker in Southwest Ohio, including Cincinnati and Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, will reduce that kind of inefficiency by implementing Fifth Third Expert AP. Powered by the Mastercard B2B Hub with AvidXchange, the solution is an end-to-end automated platform that converts payable processes traditionally done by paper into electronic transactions.

"Weve had a great relationship with Fifth Third. When the team came to us with Fifth Third Expert AP, we were very excited about a paperless workflow and storage for our accounts-payable process, said Lisa Lakeman, chief financial officer at Sibcy Cline. "The platform will save us time and money from the processing and mailing costs associated with paying bills by check.

Fifth Third in October became the first bank to join the Mastercard B2B Hub with AvidXchange.

"Fifth Third Expert AP represents a dynamic shift in how Fifth Third can help clients make it easier to run their business, said Jed Scala, executive vice president and head of Payments and Commerce Solutions for Fifth Third Bank. "By using Expert AP, Sibcy Cline will have greater visibility, efficiency and control over the accounts payable process, while contributing to the overall success of their business.

Key features of Fifth Third Expert AP include:

  • Electronic invoice capture. A centralized location receives both paper and electronic invoices.
  • Invoice approval workflow. A robust and customizable workflow to streamline the approval process.
  • Payment simplification. In a single file, a client can send all domestic payments that will be processed as virtual card, enhanced ACH or check.
  • Direct supplier engagement. Fifth Third Expert AP identifies and stores preferred payment methods for all suppliers.
  • ERP connectivity. Accounts payable workflow-automation technology is integrated with current accounting/ERP systems.

For more information about Fifth Third Expert AP, visit online.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operated 1,153 full-service Banking Centers and 2,459 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2018, had $363 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Construction, Health and Human Resources, and Hospitality. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloittes Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantageits people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the worlds fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities  such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances  easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

1 2015 Ardent Partners "The State of B2B Payments 2015: Emerging Business Value

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
20.06.18
Fifth Third Bancorp steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
21.05.18
Why Fifth Third Bancorp, Qudian, and U.S. Steel Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
21.05.18
UPDATE 4-Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial's Chicago muscle (Reuters Business)
21.05.18
Fifth Third Bancorp takes over smaller rival MB Financial Bank of Chicago in US$4.7bn deal (Proactiveinvestors)
21.05.18
UPDATE 3-Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial's Chicago muscle (Reuters Business)
21.05.18
UPDATE 2-Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial's Chicago muscle (Reuters Business)
21.05.18
Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 billion (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.01.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

20.06.18Fifth Third Bancorp steigert die Dividende
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

Investieren Sie smart mit Aktien
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Brent: Konjunktursorgen drücken Ölpreis, Bären übernehmen das Zepter!
Nächste Verkaufswelle: Gold in US-Dollar auf 12-Monatstief  das müssen Anleger wissen!
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Ausbruchsversuch läuft an
Vontobel: Rohöl: Angebots-Sorgen flauen ab
Gesünder leben auf dem Mars - Investieren in Zukunftstrends
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

20:22 UhrNach Kursdebakel: Warum Analysten weiter zum Kauf der Netflix-Aktie raten
18:49 UhrJPMorgan Chase Earnings Show Why the Bank Is Best-in-Breed
16:36 UhrJP Morgan asset chief Erdoes says investors have grown too comfortable with risk. growth stocks
14:31 UhrTrading Scorecard: How JPMorgan. Other Top Wall Street Banks Did In Q2
11:10 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME Group Inc.
10:43 UhrUS-Banken feiern neue Rekorde: Die Favoriten
10:00 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
09:59 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sky PLC
09:58 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-John Laing Infrastructure FNDLtd
09:58 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc

News von

Wir sind mitten drin im Handelskrieg
Vermögensberater Rankers  Die Investoren scheint das nicht zu interessieren
Das sind die Fallen beim EU-Roaming
Für wen sich das Baukindergeld wirklich lohnt
Chinas Trumpf im Handelskrieg mit den USA

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Goldpreis fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Jahr
Morphosys-Aktie auf auf 18-Jahreshoch: Kursrallye geht in die nächste Runde

News von

Deutschland kriegt ein Problem nicht in den Griff, das zur Bedrohung für die Wirtschaft wird
Eine Immobilie ohne Eigenkapital zu kaufen, ist möglich - aber man könnte eine böse Überraschung erleben
Banken fürchten sich vor Amazon, Apple und Facebook - aber die Tech-Giganten haben ein gravierendes Problem
16 Anzeichen dafür, unterbezahlt zu sein - und was man dagegen tun kann
So gigantisch und absurd sind die größten Shoppingcenter der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Google erhält Milliardenstrafe -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Goldpreis auf tiefstem Stand seit einem Jahr. Bitcoinkurs im Aufwind. Lamborghini ruft Autos zurück. EU führt eigene Schutzzölle auf Stahlprodukte ein. Linde: Fusion zum Weltmarktführer im Plan. Jifeng senkt Hürde für Grammer-Übernahme. 3.000 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland von GE-Verkaufsplänen betroffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:01 Uhr
DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Neuorganisation bei Continental -- Google erhält Milliardenstrafe -- Morgan Stanley, Lufthansa, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:47 Uhr
Zum 13. Mal: Warren Buffett spendet 3,4 Milliarden US-Dollar in Form von Berkshire-Aktien an Stiftungen
Ausland
20:46 Uhr
Elon Musk entschuldigt sich bei Thailand-Taucher
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TwitterA1W6XZ
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
EVOTEC AG566480