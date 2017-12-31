Sibcy Cline Sheds Manual Paper-Based Accounts Payable Process with Fifth Third Expert AP

More than half of business-to-business payments are still made by check.
According to one study, the average amount per payment and manual
invoice is just $22.1
Sibcy Cline, the largest real estate broker in Southwest Ohio, including
Cincinnati and Dayton, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, will
reduce that kind of inefficiency by implementing Fifth Third Expert AP.
Powered by the Mastercard
B2B Hub with AvidXchange, the solution is an end-to-end automated
platform that converts payable processes traditionally done by paper
into electronic transactions.
"Weve had a great relationship with Fifth Third. When the team came to
us with Fifth Third Expert AP, we were very excited about a paperless
workflow and storage for our accounts-payable process, said Lisa
Lakeman, chief financial officer at Sibcy Cline. "The platform will save
us time and money from the processing and mailing costs associated with
paying bills by check.
Fifth Third in October became the first bank to join the Mastercard B2B
Hub with AvidXchange.
"Fifth Third Expert AP represents a dynamic shift in how Fifth Third can
help clients make it easier to run their business, said Jed Scala,
executive vice president and head of Payments and Commerce Solutions for
Fifth Third Bank. "By using Expert AP, Sibcy Cline will have greater
visibility, efficiency and control over the accounts payable process,
while contributing to the overall success of their business.
Key features of Fifth Third Expert AP include:
-
Electronic invoice capture. A centralized location receives
both paper and electronic invoices.
-
Invoice approval workflow. A robust and customizable workflow
to streamline the approval process.
-
Payment simplification. In a single file, a client can send all
domestic payments that will be processed as virtual card, enhanced ACH
or check.
-
Direct supplier engagement. Fifth Third Expert AP identifies
and stores preferred payment methods for all suppliers.
-
ERP connectivity. Accounts payable workflow-automation
technology is integrated with current accounting/ERP systems.
For more information about Fifth Third Expert AP, visit online.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had
$142 billion in assets and operated 1,153 full-service Banking Centers
and 2,459 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the
largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2018, had
$363 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for
individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its
Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange
revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than
5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry
leader in automating
invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning
multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services,
Construction, Health and Human Resources, and Hospitality. AvidXchange
has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the
North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing
private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years,
ranked among Deloittes Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named
the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the
midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued
competitive advantageits people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one
of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For
more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.
About Mastercard
Mastercard
(NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com,
is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the
worlds fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers,
financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more
than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions
make everyday commerce activities such as shopping, traveling, running
a business and managing finances easier, more secure and more
efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews,
join the discussion on the Beyond
the Transaction Blog and subscribe
for the latest news on the Engagement
Bureau.
