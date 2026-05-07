Siegfried successfully places senior bonds of CHF 200 million
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Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
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Media Release
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today successfully placed bonds in the amount of CHF 200 million with a 1.35% coupon. The settlement date of the bonds is June 15, 2030.
Reto Suter, Chief Financial Officer: “This transaction further strengthens Siegfried’s financial position and maintains strategic flexibility for future growth initiatives. The strong investor response reflects confidence in both our resilient business model and the long-term prospects of the CDMO market."
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The bonds were placed with investors in the Swiss market under the joint lead of UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Siegfried will file an application for the bonds to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Siegfried Holding AG today successfully placed senior bonds in the amount of CHF 200 million. The bonds will have a tenor of four years and a coupon of 1.35%.
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About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
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Siegfried AG
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2333634
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333634 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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