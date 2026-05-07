Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Bond

Siegfried successfully places senior bonds of CHF 200 million



26.05.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST



Wer­bung Wer­bung Media Release

Zofingen, May 26, 2026 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today successfully placed bonds in the amount of CHF 200 million with a 1.35% coupon. The settlement date of the bonds is June 15, 2030. Reto Suter, Chief Financial Officer: “This transaction further strengthens Siegfried’s financial position and maintains strategic flexibility for future growth initiatives. The strong investor response reflects confidence in both our resilient business model and the long-term prospects of the CDMO market." Wer­bung Wer­bung The bonds were placed with investors in the Swiss market under the joint lead of UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Siegfried will file an application for the bonds to be admitted for listing and trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Siegfried Holding AG today successfully placed senior bonds in the amount of CHF 200 million. The bonds will have a tenor of four years and a coupon of 1.35%. Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen Wer­bung Wer­bung About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with 16 sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA, Australia and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.



Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News