Signet Jewelers Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet) (NYSE: SIG), the worlds largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). As one of only a limited number of retailers and the only specialty jewelry retailer included on the 2020 Bloomberg GEI, Signet is recognized for its commitment to advancing womens equality for the second year in a row.

"For the second-consecutive year, Signet is proud to be one of the select few named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for efforts to advance women in the workplace, said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer. "We work every day to ensure that our team members feel included, respected, and empowered when they come to work to create an environment where all feel comfortable and encouraged to unleash their full potential. We have created growth opportunities for thousands of women at all levels of our organization, and our commitment to this mission is unwavering.

The 2020 Bloomberg GEI provides social data on Signet as of its 2018 Fiscal Year (February 2017  January 2018). Today, seven of the twelve members of Signets executive leadership team, including its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are women. Signet is also among a limited number of publicly-traded companies to achieve gender parity on its board of directors.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Signet was included in this years index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the frameworks five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their companys investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI <GO>}.

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 3,300 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

