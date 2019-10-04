finanzen.net
04.10.2019 01:59
Signet Jewelers Limited Announces Completion of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes Due 2024

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) ("Signet) today announced the completion and results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer) by Signet UK Finance plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Signet (the "Company), to purchase any and all of its outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 82671AAA1) (the "Notes).

The tender offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 2, 2019 (the "Expiration Time).

The Company previously purchased $251,873,000 principal amount of Notes in the Tender Offer.

As of the Expiration Time, there were additional tenders of Notes in a principal amount of $303,000, according to information received from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offer. The purchase of these additional Notes will be settled promptly for aggregate consideration of $283,191, which represents a purchase price of $920.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes validly tendered, plus accrued interest up to, but not including, the purchase price date.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 3,300 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, based upon managements beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, among other things, the settlement of the Tender Offer. The use of the words "expects, "intends, "anticipates, "estimates, "predicts, "believes, "should, "potential, "may, "forecast, "objective, "plan, or "target, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results to not be realized, including, but not limited to: our ability to complete the Tender Offer, market conditions, or other factors that relate to us, including our ability to implement Signet's transformation initiative; the effect of U.S. federal tax reform and adjustments relating to such impact on the completion of our quarterly and year-end financial statements; changes in interpretation or assumptions, and/or updated regulatory guidance regarding the U.S. federal tax reform; the benefits and outsourcing of the credit portfolio sale including technology disruptions, future financial results and operating results; deterioration in the performance of individual businesses or of the Company's market value relative to its book value, resulting in impairments of fixed assets or intangible assets or other adverse financial consequences, including tax consequences related thereto, especially in view of the Companys recent market valuation; our ability to successfully integrate Zale Corporation and R2Nets operations and to realize synergies from the Zale and R2Net transactions; general economic conditions; potential regulatory changes, global economic conditions or other developments related to the United Kingdoms announced intention to negotiate a formal exit from the European Union; a decline in consumer spending or deterioration in consumer financial position; the merchandising, pricing and inventory policies followed by Signet; Signets relationships with suppliers and ability to obtain merchandise that customers wish to purchase; the failure to adequately address the List 4 tariff impact and or imposition of additional duties, tariffs, taxes and other charges or other barriers to trade; the reputation of Signet and its banners; the level of competition and promotional activity in the jewelry sector; the cost and availability of diamonds, gold and other precious metals; changes in the supply and consumer acceptance of gem quality lab created diamonds; regulations relating to customer credit; seasonality of Signets business; the success of recent changes in Signets executive management team; the performance of and ability to recruit, train, motivate and retain qualified sales associates; the impact of weather-related incidents on Signets business; financial market risks; exchange rate fluctuations; changes in Signets credit rating; changes in consumer attitudes regarding jewelry; management of social, ethical and environmental risks; the development and maintenance of Signets OmniChannel retailing; the ability to optimize Signets real estate footprint; security breaches and other disruptions to Signets information technology infrastructure and databases, inadequacy in and disruptions to internal controls and systems; changes in assumptions used in making accounting estimates relating to items such as credit outsourcing fees, extended service plans and pensions; risks related to Signet being a Bermuda corporation; the impact of the acquisition of Zale Corporation on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; Signets ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in taxation benefits, rules or practices in the U.S. and jurisdictions in which Signets subsidiaries are incorporated, including developments related to the tax treatment of companies engaged in Internet commerce; and an adverse development in legal or regulatory proceedings or tax matters, any new regulatory initiatives or investigations, and ongoing compliance with regulations and any consent orders or other legal or regulatory decisions.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see the "Risk Factors section of Signets Fiscal 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on April 3, 2019 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Signet undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

04.09.19
Ausblick: Signet Jewelers präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.06.19
Signet Jewelers: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
05.06.19
Ausblick: Signet Jewelers verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.04.19
Ausblick: Signet Jewelers gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
05.12.18
Ausblick: Signet Jewelers informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

mehr Signet Jewelers News
06.06.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
03.06.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
18.01.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
07.12.2018Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
03.12.2018Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
06.06.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
03.06.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
18.01.2019Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
07.12.2018Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
03.12.2018Signet Jewelers Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
15.03.2018Signet Jewelers HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
12.01.2018Signet Jewelers Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.06.2011Signet Jewelers equal-weightBarclays Capital
01.04.2011Signet Jewelers equal-weightBarclays Capital
26.11.2007Signet underweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

mehr Analysen

