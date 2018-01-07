Simulations Plus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), the premier provider of simulation
and modeling software and consulting services for all stages of
pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that its board
of directors has declared its next ongoing quarterly cash dividend of
$0.06 per share to its shareholders. The cash dividend will be
distributed on Friday, February 2, to shareholders of record as of
Friday, January 26, 2018.
Walt Woltosz, chairman and chief executive officer of Simulations Plus,
said, "On November 1, 2017, we announced that the board had voted to
increase the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders from $0.05 to $0.06
per share as a result of our excellent financial performance during
fiscal year 2017. The board has voted again to pay a $0.06 per share
cash dividend, however the board always has the discretion of
discontinuing, increasing, or decreasing the dividend in accordance with
the cash needs of the business.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory
submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for
drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The
company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use
knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is
licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies
and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new
and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry,
pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have
made us the leading software provider for physiologically based
pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our
website at www.simulations-plus.com.
