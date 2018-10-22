Simulations Plus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling
and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology,
chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that its board
of directors has declared its next ongoing quarterly cash dividend of
$0.06 per share of the Companys common stock. The cash dividend will be
distributed on Thursday, November 8, 2018, to shareholders of record as
of Thursday, November 1, 2018.
Walt Woltosz, chairman of the board of directors, said, "This dividend
declaration is a continuation of the Boards plan to distribute a cash
dividend of $0.06 per share per quarter. The declaration of any future
dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and
will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and
other factors.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting
services for regulatory submissions and quantitative
systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic
fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on
improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the
properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical
agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug
research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer
goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in
integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry,
computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology
into our software have made us the leading software provider for
physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more
information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005864/en/