19.08.2021 14:30

Simulations Plus Reports Continued Success in Second Phase of AIDD Collaboration with Large Pharmaceutical Company

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that it has received the second phase of experimental results from a collaborative research agreement it entered with a large pharmaceutical company in mid-2020 to evaluate the impact of the new Artificial Intelligence-driven Drug Design (AIDD) Module in ADMET Predictor®.

Dr. Michael Lawless, Senior Principal Scientist at Simulations Plus and co-PI on the project, said: "The good news keeps rolling in from this collaboration. One of our main objectives was to design new molecules which had measured activity below 50 nanomolar (nM), as this reflects affinity for the target in the therapeutic program of interest. Of the 19 molecules synthesized in this second phase, nearly 30% met that goal, with potencies as low as 16 nM. Just as important, the average predictive errors for rat and human microsomal clearance, estimated using the ADMET Predictor default metabolism models, were 3-fold, illustrating the potential for integrating physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling within the AIDD Module and reliably applying systemic exposure considerations during lead compound selection.

"The results obtained testify to the power of combining interactive human input with the artificial intelligence learning embedded in the ADMET Predictor platform, added Dr. Eric Jamois, Director of Business Development. "We and our partners look forward to presenting and publishing details of this validation of the AIDD Module in the coming months. We also received valuable feedback on ways to enhance the functionality which we will update in this falls release of ADMET Predictor.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe, "expect and "anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

