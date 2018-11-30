finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
09.01.2019 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter FY2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the period ended November 30, 2018 (1QFY19).

1QFY19 highlights compared with 1QFY18:

  • Net revenues increased 6.6%, or $467,000, to $7.5 million from $7.1 million
  • Gross profit increased slightly and remained at $5.3 million
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 75.5% to 70.8%
  • SG&A was $2.7 million, an increase of 12.9%, or $311,000, from $2.4 million
  • SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased to 36.1% from 34.1%
  • R&D expense increased 46.8% or $169,000, to $530,000 from $361,000
  • Income before taxes decreased $495,000, to $2.0 million from $2.5 million
  • Net income decreased $180,000, or 10.5%, to $1.5 million from $1.7 million
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased $0.01 to $0.09 from $0.10 per share

Shawn OConnor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: "Strong first quarter revenue growth in addition to key new business closures after quarter end support our outlook for full year revenue growth of 10-15%. We are investing in sales and marketing initiatives and our consulting service organizations staff to respond to the opportunities we see in the marketplace. These investments impacted our expenses in this quarter but will position us well in quarters ahead to achieve anticipated profitable growth. Certain expenses lines, such as R&D, will remain higher, but expected revenue growth in coming quarters should move us back towards historical profitability levels as expenses as a percent of revenues are more in-line with historical levels.

John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added: "During the quarter, we completed our implementation of FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), a new guidance on Revenue Recognition. ASC 606 had minimal impact on our current revenue, we expect it may have some impact on the timing of revenue recognition and service revenue margins on certain contracts going forward, but we do not anticipate significant changes to our annual historical service margins due to the minimal number of projects for which the standard changed revenue recognition.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Companys Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Companys common stock payable on February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2019. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Investor Conference Call

The Company has announced an investor conference call that will be webcast live at 1:15 p.m. PST/4:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 793-421-673. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of our new software products as well as improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn

--Tables follow --

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three months ended November 30,
 
 
  Unaudited
 

2018

2017

 
Revenues $ 7,535,903 $ 7,068,782
Cost of revenues   2,200,371     1,735,608  
Gross margin   5,335,532     5,333,174  
Operating expenses
Selling, general, and administrative 2,719,151 2,408,514
Research and development   529,636     360,817  
Total operating expenses   3,248,787     2,769,331  
 
Income from operations   2,086,745     2,563,843  
 
Other income (expense)
Interest income 3,672 4,310
Interest expense (38,188 ) (38,470 )

Miscellaneous income

- -
Gain (loss) from sale of assets - -
Loss on currency exchange   (30,611 )   (12,679 )
Total other income (expense)   (65,127 )   (46,839 )
 
Income before provision for income taxes 2,021,618 2,517,004
Provision for income taxes   (485,671 )   (800,999 )
Net Income $ 1,535,947   $ 1,716,005  
 
Earnings per share
Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.10
Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.10
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic 17,421,838 17,282,132
Diluted 17,997,735 17,871,683
 
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
November 30,   August 31,
ASSETS

2018

2018

Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,352,238

$ 9,400,701
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 5,287,126 5,514,528
Revenues in excess of billings 2,259,610 1,985,596
Prepaid income taxes - 312,593
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   502,063   610,439
Total current assets 17,401,037 17,823,857
Long-term assets

Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $3,251,875 and $3,019,584

4,549,084 5,152,594
Property and equipment, net 302,431 335,224
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $941,876 and $852,500 5,723,124 5,905,416
Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of $17,416,445 and $17,416,445 3,548,125 3,637,500
Goodwill 10,387,198 10,387,198
Other assets   37,227   37,227
Total assets $ 41,948,226 $ 43,279,016
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

218,151

$ 351,605
Accrued payroll and other expenses 1,218,068 1,152,176
Income taxes payable 168,220 -
Current portion - Contracts payable 2,750,000 2,556,644
Billings in excess of revenues 271,937 384,603
Deferred revenue   453,984   381,928
Total current liabilities 4,808,432 4,826,956
 
Long-term liabilities
Deferred income taxes,net 2,922,457 3,195,139
Payments due under Contracts payable   1,622,484   3,334,296
Total liabilities 9,325,301 11,356,391
 
Commitments and contingencies $ - $ -
 
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
10,000,000 shares authorized
no shares issued and outstanding $ - $ -
Common stock, $0.001 par value
50,000,000 shares authorized
17,459,770 and 17,416,445 shares issued and outstanding 7,461 7,417
Additional paid-in capital 14,055,994 13,453,668
Retained earnings   18,259,470   18,461,540
Total shareholders' equity   32,322,925 $ 31,922,625

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,948,226 $ 43,279,016

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.01.19
Ausblick: Simulations Plus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
01.01.19
Simulations Plus (SLP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release (Zacks)
28.12.18
Should You Get Rid of Simulations Plus (SLP) Now? (Zacks)
15.11.18
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. (SLP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
14.11.18
Simulations Plus (SLP) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
12.11.18
Ausblick: Simulations Plus stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.11.18
Simulations Plus (SLP) Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards? (Zacks)
11.07.18
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. (SLP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Simulations Plus News
RSS Feed
Simulations Plus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Simulations Plus News

07.01.19Ausblick: Simulations Plus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
28.12.18Should You Get Rid of Simulations Plus (SLP) Now?
01.01.19Simulations Plus (SLP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Weitere Simulations Plus News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Drägerwerk: Gelingt die Trendumkehr?
Die Leiden der Anleger: 180 Jahre Börsenrückblick
Kennen Sie schon diesen Weltmarktführer?
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend live
WTI: US-Rohölpreis überwindet psychologische Marke
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum Euro-BUND-Future: Neue Rekordstände möglich
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Bodenbildung möglich
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Diese Hürde im DAX hat es in sich!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Simulations Plus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Simulations Plus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt müssen die USA um ihr Spitzenrating fürchten
Wie der Staat die Baupreise immer weiter in die Höhe treibt
Wie der Staat die Baupreise weiter in die Höhe treibt
So sichern Sie Ihr Haus gegen die Tricks der Einbrecher
Warum Sie sich nicht auf fünf Sterne verlassen sollten

News von

Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Co.: Welcher Gigant ins Depot gehört
Dax steigt: Anleger setzen auf Entspannung im Zollstreit - Bayer-Aktie stark
Dax steigt: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

News von

Deutsche Angestellte nutzen eine neue Möglichkeit kaum, um mehr Gehalt zu verlangen
Consulting-Expertin: Wer seine berufliche Zukunft klar vor Augen hat, ist im falschen Job
Amazon kündigt ein neues System an, das den Diebstahl von Paketen verhindern soll
In diesen drei Branchen haben Frauen derzeit die besten Chancen, in den Vorstand zu kommen
Weingut statt Tech-Startup: Wie zwei Gründerinnen ein Unternehmen in einer Traditionsbranche aufgebaut haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Grün -- US-Börsen fahren Gewinne ein -- Apple senkt iPhone-Produktion -- US-Notenbank signalisiert vorsichtigeren geldpolitischen Kurs -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler, CropEnergies im Fokus

Dr Hönle steigen als Nachzügler der Markterholung. Scout24-Aktie mit Kursplus: JPMorgan erhöht Kursziel deutlich. Air France-KLM zählt 2018 trotz Streiks mehr Passagiere. Weltbank korrigiert Wachstumsprognose nach unten - USA sacken ab. Brexit-Umfrage: Vernichtendes Urteil über Premierministerin May.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt in Grün -- US-Börsen fahren Gewinne ein -- Apple senkt iPhone-Produktion -- US-Notenbank signalisiert vorsichtigeren geldpolitischen Kurs -- Deutsche Bank, Daimler, CropEnergies im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
Apple drohen nach Umsatzwarnung Sammelklagen: Hat Tim Cook Anleger in die Irre geführt?
Sonstiges
21:33 Uhr
Darum bleibt der Euro auf dem höchsten Stand seit Oktober
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
EVOTEC AG566480
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610