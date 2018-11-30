Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter FY2019 Financial Results

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the period ended November 30, 2018 (1QFY19).

1QFY19 highlights compared with 1QFY18:

Net revenues increased 6.6%, or $467,000, to $7.5 million from $7.1 million

Gross profit increased slightly and remained at $5.3 million

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 75.5% to 70.8%

SG&A was $2.7 million, an increase of 12.9%, or $311,000, from $2.4 million

SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased to 36.1% from 34.1%

R&D expense increased 46.8% or $169,000, to $530,000 from $361,000

Income before taxes decreased $495,000, to $2.0 million from $2.5 million

Net income decreased $180,000, or 10.5%, to $1.5 million from $1.7 million

Diluted earnings per share decreased $0.01 to $0.09 from $0.10 per share

Shawn OConnor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: "Strong first quarter revenue growth in addition to key new business closures after quarter end support our outlook for full year revenue growth of 10-15%. We are investing in sales and marketing initiatives and our consulting service organizations staff to respond to the opportunities we see in the marketplace. These investments impacted our expenses in this quarter but will position us well in quarters ahead to achieve anticipated profitable growth. Certain expenses lines, such as R&D, will remain higher, but expected revenue growth in coming quarters should move us back towards historical profitability levels as expenses as a percent of revenues are more in-line with historical levels.

John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added: "During the quarter, we completed our implementation of FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), a new guidance on Revenue Recognition. ASC 606 had minimal impact on our current revenue, we expect it may have some impact on the timing of revenue recognition and service revenue margins on certain contracts going forward, but we do not anticipate significant changes to our annual historical service margins due to the minimal number of projects for which the standard changed revenue recognition.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Companys Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Companys common stock payable on February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2019. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Investor Conference Call

The Company has announced an investor conference call that will be webcast live at 1:15 p.m. PST/4:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 793-421-673. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of our new software products as well as improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended November 30, Unaudited 2018 2017 Revenues $ 7,535,903 $ 7,068,782 Cost of revenues 2,200,371 1,735,608 Gross margin 5,335,532 5,333,174 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 2,719,151 2,408,514 Research and development 529,636 360,817 Total operating expenses 3,248,787 2,769,331 Income from operations 2,086,745 2,563,843 Other income (expense) Interest income 3,672 4,310 Interest expense (38,188 ) (38,470 ) Miscellaneous income - - Gain (loss) from sale of assets - - Loss on currency exchange (30,611 ) (12,679 ) Total other income (expense) (65,127 ) (46,839 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2,021,618 2,517,004 Provision for income taxes (485,671 ) (800,999 ) Net Income $ 1,535,947 $ 1,716,005 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,421,838 17,282,132 Diluted 17,997,735 17,871,683

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of (Unaudited) (Audited) November 30, August 31, ASSETS 2018 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,352,238 $ 9,400,701 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 5,287,126 5,514,528 Revenues in excess of billings 2,259,610 1,985,596 Prepaid income taxes - 312,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 502,063 610,439 Total current assets 17,401,037 17,823,857 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $3,251,875 and $3,019,584 4,549,084 5,152,594 Property and equipment, net 302,431 335,224 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $941,876 and $852,500 5,723,124 5,905,416 Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of $17,416,445 and $17,416,445 3,548,125 3,637,500 Goodwill 10,387,198 10,387,198 Other assets 37,227 37,227 Total assets $ 41,948,226 $ 43,279,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 218,151 $ 351,605 Accrued payroll and other expenses 1,218,068 1,152,176 Income taxes payable 168,220 - Current portion - Contracts payable 2,750,000 2,556,644 Billings in excess of revenues 271,937 384,603 Deferred revenue 453,984 381,928 Total current liabilities 4,808,432 4,826,956 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes,net 2,922,457 3,195,139 Payments due under Contracts payable 1,622,484 3,334,296 Total liabilities 9,325,301 11,356,391 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized 17,459,770 and 17,416,445 shares issued and outstanding 7,461 7,417 Additional paid-in capital 14,055,994 13,453,668 Retained earnings 18,259,470 18,461,540 Total shareholders' equity 32,322,925 $ 31,922,625 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,948,226 $ 43,279,016

