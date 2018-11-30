Simulations Plus Reports First Quarter FY2019 Financial Results

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling
and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology,
chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial
results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the period ended
November 30, 2018 (1QFY19).
1QFY19 highlights compared with 1QFY18:
-
Net revenues increased 6.6%, or $467,000, to $7.5 million from $7.1
million
-
Gross profit increased slightly and remained at $5.3 million
-
Gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 75.5% to 70.8%
-
SG&A was $2.7 million, an increase of 12.9%, or $311,000, from $2.4
million
-
SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased to 36.1% from 34.1%
-
R&D expense increased 46.8% or $169,000, to $530,000 from $361,000
-
Income before taxes decreased $495,000, to $2.0 million from $2.5
million
-
Net income decreased $180,000, or 10.5%, to $1.5 million from $1.7
million
-
Diluted earnings per share decreased $0.01 to $0.09 from $0.10 per
share
Shawn OConnor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said:
"Strong first quarter revenue growth in addition to key new business
closures after quarter end support our outlook for full year revenue
growth of 10-15%. We are investing in sales and marketing initiatives
and our consulting service organizations staff to respond to the
opportunities we see in the marketplace. These investments impacted our
expenses in this quarter but will position us well in quarters ahead to
achieve anticipated profitable growth. Certain expenses lines, such as
R&D, will remain higher, but expected revenue growth in coming quarters
should move us back towards historical profitability levels as expenses
as a percent of revenues are more in-line with historical levels.
John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added:
"During the quarter, we completed our implementation of FASB Accounting
Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers
(Topic 606), a new guidance on Revenue Recognition. ASC 606 had
minimal impact on our current revenue, we expect it may have some impact
on the timing of revenue recognition and service revenue margins on
certain contracts going forward, but we do not anticipate significant
changes to our annual historical service margins due to the minimal
number of projects for which the standard changed revenue recognition.
Quarterly Dividend Declared
The Companys Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06
per share of the Companys common stock payable on February 1, 2019, to
shareholders of record as of January 25, 2019. The declaration of any
future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each
quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital
requirements, and other factors.
Investor Conference Call
The Company has announced an investor conference call that will be
webcast live at 1:15 p.m. PST/4:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 9,
2019. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here.
Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A
live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914)
614-3221, and entering access code 793-421-673. A replay of the webcast
will be available at the Investors
section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting
services for regulatory submissions and quantitative
systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic
fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on
improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the
properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical
agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug
research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer
goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in
integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry,
computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology
into our software have made us the leading software provider for
physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more
information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 With the exception of historical information, the
matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual future
results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that
could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages,
acceptance of our new software products as well as improved versions of
our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the
pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to
continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, and a
sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained
in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
--Tables follow --
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
For the three months ended November 30,
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
7,535,903
|
|
|
$
|
7,068,782
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
2,200,371
|
|
|
|
1,735,608
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
5,335,532
|
|
|
|
5,333,174
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
2,719,151
|
|
|
|
2,408,514
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
529,636
|
|
|
|
360,817
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
3,248,787
|
|
|
|
2,769,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
2,086,745
|
|
|
|
2,563,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
|
4,310
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(38,188
|
)
|
|
|
(38,470
|
)
|
Miscellaneous income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gain (loss) from sale of assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on currency exchange
|
|
|
(30,611
|
)
|
|
|
(12,679
|
)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
(65,127
|
)
|
|
|
(46,839
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
2,021,618
|
|
|
|
2,517,004
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(485,671
|
)
|
|
|
(800,999
|
)
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
1,535,947
|
|
|
$
|
1,716,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
17,421,838
|
|
|
|
17,282,132
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
17,997,735
|
|
|
|
17,871,683
|
|
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
As of
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
August 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
9,352,238
|
|
$
|
9,400,701
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0
|
|
|
5,287,126
|
|
|
5,514,528
|
Revenues in excess of billings
|
|
|
2,259,610
|
|
|
1,985,596
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
312,593
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
502,063
|
|
|
610,439
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
17,401,037
|
|
|
17,823,857
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized computer software development costs, net of
accumulated amortization of $3,251,875 and $3,019,584
|
|
|
4,549,084
|
|
|
5,152,594
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
302,431
|
|
|
335,224
|
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $941,876
and $852,500
|
|
|
5,723,124
|
|
|
5,905,416
|
Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of
$17,416,445 and $17,416,445
|
|
|
3,548,125
|
|
|
3,637,500
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
10,387,198
|
|
|
10,387,198
|
Other assets
|
|
|
37,227
|
|
|
37,227
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
41,948,226
|
|
$
|
43,279,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
218,151
|
|
$
|
351,605
|
Accrued payroll and other expenses
|
|
|
1,218,068
|
|
|
1,152,176
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
168,220
|
|
|
-
|
Current portion - Contracts payable
|
|
|
2,750,000
|
|
|
2,556,644
|
Billings in excess of revenues
|
|
|
271,937
|
|
|
384,603
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
453,984
|
|
|
381,928
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,808,432
|
|
|
4,826,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes,net
|
|
|
2,922,457
|
|
|
3,195,139
|
Payments due under Contracts payable
|
|
|
1,622,484
|
|
|
3,334,296
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
9,325,301
|
|
|
11,356,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
|
|
|
10,000,000 shares authorized
|
|
|
|
|
no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
|
|
|
50,000,000 shares authorized
|
|
|
|
|
17,459,770 and 17,416,445 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
7,461
|
|
|
7,417
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
14,055,994
|
|
|
13,453,668
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
18,259,470
|
|
|
18,461,540
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
32,322,925
|
|
$
|
31,922,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
41,948,226
|
|
$
|
43,279,016
