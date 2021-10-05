Sirius TV Partners With SES to Broadcast TV Channels Across Malaysia

Sirius TV, a brand of Smart Digital International Sdn Bhd  the 2nd DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in Malaysia  has signed a multi-year contract with SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider, to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia.

The Sirius Basic subscription package launched last Friday with 13 initial channels, five of which are broadcast in HD. The Sirius TV offering is available for an affordable annual fee starting from RM 299, and includes free installation, as well as the initial year for free. The bouquet of channels will continue to expand, and subscribers will gain access to the full range of channels once they are released.

Sirius TV will be using high-powered capacity on the SES-12 satellite  SESs advanced geostationary satellite at 95 degrees East  to support the distribution of channels to over 7.5 million satellite TV equipped homes across Malaysia.

In addition, Sirius TV has adopted SESs Cloud Playout services, which provides a cost-effective solution while enabling an agile and scalable business model as the broadcast and media industries move toward a cloud-focused landscape.

"We are pleased to be delivering Sirius TVs services via the latest broadcasting and content delivery technology from our partners at SES. Their high-powered SES-12 satellite and end-to-end cloud video solutions have empowered our business model and workflow with flexibility and scalability, said Khairuddin Abdul Rahman, CEO of Smart Digital International, Sirius TV. "More importantly, it has enabled us to reduce our costs through streamlined operations, allowing us to offer our customers endless entertainment at a competitive price.

"Our commitment to the Asian market is reinforced by our partnership with Smart Digital International. We are proud to deliver Sirius TVs bouquet across Malaysia and to showcase the benefits of cloud technology in the broadcasting space, said Deepak Mathur, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at SES Video. "Through our SES Cloud Playout solution, this partnership will move away from traditional business models and workflows, toward a more integrated, flexible, scalable and cost-effective cloud-based ecosystem.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the worlds only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the worlds leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SESs video network carries almost 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About SMART Digital International

SMART Digital International is a Malaysian licensed Satellite company operating Sirius TV, a Pay TV Station. Its bouquet of 30 channels is broadcasted by the multi transponder HTS SES-12 Satellites throughout South East Asia on the Ku-Band SEA Beam. Sirius TV is also embarking on a multi platform services using both the new OTT Android T2/S2 decoders as well as the Online Video Platform (OVP) with Mobile Apps partnering with other Content and Program providers. Sirius is looking at the regional footprint for its satellite services and the Online Video using Hybrid Cloud based Playout and new edge broadcasting technology. Sirius TV aims to give a new flavour in the Pay TV services in Malaysia differentiating itself from the existing players. Further information is available at: www.siriusmalaysia.tv

