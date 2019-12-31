SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) (the "Company) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,150,000 shares of common stock. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The underwriter may offer the shares of our common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The approximate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of shares of common stock in the offering are expected to be $264 million (or $304 million if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses, the repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures.

The Companys effective registration statement, including a prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering of these securities is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed public offering, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect, "intend, or similar terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements about the Companys use of proceeds from the proposed offering. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

